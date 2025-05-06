If a large asteroid was heading toward our planet or a nuclear war was imminent, there are underground facilities where our leaders would be able to take shelter in order to ensure that the U.S. government continues to operate. But as far as the general public is concerned, we would be on our own. There are no shelters for us, and we would not be allowed inside the underground facilities where our leaders would be hiding. Surprisingly, we have just learned that the underground facility where congressional leaders took shelter in the aftermath of 9/11 is “getting an upgrade”…

A secretive underground FEMA base where congressional leaders hid following the 9/11 attacks is getting an upgrade. But what exactly are workers doing at Mount Weather? Well, that’s classified ‒ and the contractors who are doing the work have top secret security clearances.

We don’t know what “upgrades” these contractors are making or why they are making them.

Is something coming?

Do our leaders know something that they aren’t telling us?

I think that it is worth noting that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Mount Weather just last month…

Mount Weather, which is also known as the High Point Special Facility, has both above- and below-ground facilities as part of its 564-acre site, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the complex in early April, posing for photos outside with the complex’s fulltime fire department and armed FEMA security guards.

Obviously Kristi Noem considers whatever is going on at Mount Weather to be so important that she wanted to see it herself.

Of course Mount Weather is not the only underground facility that exists. According to USA Today, Mount Weather is actually “part of a network of underground facilities scattered across the United States designed to protect federal leaders during a crisis”…

Buried in the Blue Ridge Mountains 64 miles west of Washington, D.C., Mount Weather is part of a network of underground facilities scattered across the United States designed to protect federal leaders during a crisis. It takes less than 30 minutes by helicopter to reach Mount Weather from Capitol Hill.

One of our most prominent “continuity of government” facilities is located in Colorado.

The Cheyenne Mountain complex covers more than 5 acres inside Cheyenne Mountain, and it contains 15 buildings.

According to the official NORAD website, the complex is “a hardened command and control center” that is designed to survive a nuclear attack…

At the height of the Cold War in the late 1950s, the idea of a hardened command and control center was conceptualized as a defense against long-range Soviet bombers. The Army Corps of Engineers supervised the excavation of Cheyenne Mountain and the construction of an operational center within the granite mountain. The Cheyenne Mountain facility became fully operational as the NORAD Combat Operations Center on April 20, 1966. Over the years, the installation came to house elements of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force Space Command and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). Under what became known as the Cheyenne Mountain Operations Center (CMOC), several centers supported the NORAD missions of aerospace warning and aerospace control and provided warning of ballistic missile or air attacks against North America.

The NORAD website also tells us that it was built for a total of 142.4 million dollars in the 1960s…

Groundbreaking: June 19, 1961

Completion: Feb. 6, 1967

As NORAD Combat Operations Center: April 20, 1966

As NORAD alternate Joint Operations Center: May 12, 2008

No. of buildings inside: 15

Complex size: 5.1 acres

Total stone excavated: 693,000 ton sof granite

Mountain height: 9,565 feet

Total construction cost: $142.4 million

Current caretaker: Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base (U.S. Space Force)

There are some people that are convinced that Mount Weather and the Cheyenne Mountain complex are just the tip of the iceberg.

Catherine Austin Fitts served as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the first Bush administration, and she is claiming that trillions of taxpayer dollars have been spent to create a vast network of underground facilities…

The federal government has secretly spent trillions building an elaborate network of subterranean “cities” where the rich and powerful can shelter during a “near-extinction event,” a former Bush White House official sensationally claimed. About 170 such bunkers have been built across the country since 1998 – including some resting beneath the oceans off the US coast, 74-year-old Catherine Austin Fitts told Tucker Carlson during a recent appearance on his podcast.

To back up her claims, Fitts pointed to research by Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore which shows 21 trillion dollars in unauthorized government spending from 1998 to 2015…

Fitts, 74, who is originally from Philadelphia, cited research by Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore, who released a report in 2017 stating that he and a team of scholars had uncovered $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending in the departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development for the years 1998-2015.”

It is interesting to note that this unauthorized spending stopped shortly before President Trump’s first term.

Someone really needs to ask President Trump if these underground facilities actually exist.

It would be fascinating to hear his response.

According to Fitts, the network of secret underground facilities is connected by an extremely sophisticated tunnel system…

And the bases are connected by an elaborate transportation system, she added, while claiming they are powered by a secret energy system known only to the military. “I’m convinced that this energy exists. If you look at a lot of the really fast ships, flying around the planet, they’re not using classical electricity,” she said, in an apparent reference to a spate of bizarre unidentified aerial phenomena supposedly flying around the skies in recent years. Those alleged bases are used not just as doomsday bunkers for the elites, Fitts claimed, but also as places for the government to operate “secret” operations like a “secret space program.”

We certainly have the technology to construct very long underground tunnels.

The Boring Company has proven this. They have created tunnels that allow autonomous electric pods to travel underground at extremely impressive speeds.

But I would love to see visual evidence that the tunnels that Catherine Austin Fitts is talking about actually exist.

Interestingly, at one point during his interview with Fitts, Tucker Carlson actually admitted that he knew a contractor that worked on an underground project near the White House…

Tucker said he knew a contractor who worked on one of these bases and that person shared some interesting information with him. “I knew a contractor who worked on one in the city of Washington D.C., and I remember him telling me about a power box, like a transformer box on Constitution Avenue…He told me that was actually the exit, the egress from the White House,” Tucker recalled. “And I thought, ‘that’s kind of crazy in the middle of this big city where I live … that you could build something like that without me knowing it,’” he added.

Hopefully we will get some more answers about these secret underground facilities in the days ahead, because the American people deserve the truth.

Personally, I would love to see conclusive proof that establishes whether the claims that people are making are true or not.

But one thing that we do know for certain is that Mount Weather is getting an upgrade, and that seems rather odd at a time when other government programs that have been deemed not necessary are being cut back.

Do they know of an extinction-level event that is coming?

If so, why aren’t they telling the general public?

