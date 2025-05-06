Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
16hEdited

Can the wicked ruling authorities hide themselves and their sins from the judgment of God? I think not!

"They called to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! For the great day of their wrath has come, and who can withstand it?" - Rev.6:16-17

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rob's avatar
Rob
15h

Of course those underground facilities exists as our Father's Word says this is where these poor souls will hide from Father and Jesus by the fall of 2028:

Revelation 6:15-17  And the kings of the earth, and the princes, and the chief captains, and the rich, and the strong, and every bondman and freeman, hid themselves in the caves and in the rocks of the mountains;  (16)  and they say to the mountains and to the rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:  (17)  for the great day of their wrath is come; and who is able to stand?

We are in the 4th year of this timeline!:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture