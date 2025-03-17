If the left is this angry now, what do you think they will be like once President Trump and Elon Musk have had six more months to make major changes? They are calling it “the anti-Trump resistance”, and all over the nation this movement is becoming increasingly violent. If Trump supporters were using explosives, shooting up dealerships, setting vehicles on fire, stockpiling guns and throwing Molotov cocktails, the mainstream media would be going absolutely nuts. But since it is radical leftists that are doing it, the mainstream media is treating the violence as if it is no big deal.

I asked Google AI to give me a definition of “terrorism”, and I was told that it is “generally understood as the calculated use of violence or the threat of violence to instill fear and coerce or intimidate governments or societies in pursuit of political, religious, or ideological goals”.

That is precisely what these anti-Trump leftists are doing.

They are literally using violence to advance their political goals…

Graffiti on a Tesla dealership sign. Molotov cocktails thrown in another dealership’s lot. Tesla charging stations set on fire. Across the country, the electric vehicle company’s facilities and vehicles are being hit with protests and violence over Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration. A wave of anti-Tesla protests and attacks have occurred as Musk, Tesla’s CEO, takes a leading role in President Trump’s cost-cutting task force, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The agency has cut thousands of jobs since its inception in January.

These are not “protests”.

What we are witnessing is terrorism on American soil.

In Oregon, one Tesla dealership has already been shot at twice this month…

Just a week after an Oregon Tesla dealership was shot at, another shooting was reported at the business, local police announced this week. The dealership in Tigard, a city just outside of Portland, was first hit on March 6, then again early Thursday morning, the Tigard Police Department said. Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but police said the most recent shooting began around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

If you own a Tesla, you will want to be very careful in this environment, because some lunatic could try to torch your vehicle at any moment.

On Thursday, an arsonist in Seattle poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and set it on fire…

A person allegedly poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan, lit the car on fire and then ran away in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday evening, police said. Seattle firefighters responded to reports of a Tesla on fire around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at 15th Avenue East and East Harrison Street. Police officers could not find the suspect but did see a gas can and plastic bag, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said they have security photos of the person suspected of lighting the Tesla on fire, and the incident is being investigated as an arson, spokesperson Detective Eric Muñoz said.

How insane do you have to be to do something like that?

Just a few days earlier, someone “lit four Cybertrucks on fire at a SODO Tesla dealership”…

Seattle police said the incident is being investigated as arson. This is the most recent attack targeting Teslas in the area this week. Earlier this week, someone lit four Cybertrucks on fire at a SODO Tesla dealership, and a vandal drew swastikas and other graffiti on multiple vehicles at a Tesla service center in Lynnwood. Tesla charging stations in Centralia have also been vandalized.

What did Elon Musk ever do to deserve this?

He is simply making cuts to federal spending.

If this is how the left responds to reducing our spending by a few billion dollars, what would they do if we ever tried to actually balance the budget?

Of course the reason why these nuts are behaving so violently is because they are being stirred up by violent rhetoric on MSNBC and other leftist outlets.

In Colorado, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old leftist after explosives were discovered at a Tesla dealership…

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced it has charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police say they found a number of explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership, the latest incident in a string of apparent protests against Tesla CEO and DOGE leader Elon Musk. Nelson was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property, explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit felonies, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department. An “extensive investigation” was initiated Jan. 29 after Loveland Police received a call reporting a fire near a Cyber Truck located at the Tesla dealership. Investigators discovered an incendiary device, commonly referred to as a “Molotov cocktail” next to the vehicle, according to a USAOCO News release.

According to the New York Post, we have learned quite a bit about the suspect that was arrested in this case…

A 42-year-old transgender woman who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles and spray-painted “Nazi cars” at a Colorado Tesla dealership lives with her mother due to “emotional problems” and calls herself “baby” online. Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, is accused of hurling incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Northern Colorado, and vandalizing the business and vehicles on multiple occasions with graffiti “offensive and hateful in nature,” police said.

Of course this particular individual is far from alone.

The Washington Post is reporting that large numbers of trans activists have suddenly become very interested in arming themselves…

At least 2,500 people have joined the subreddit r/transguns since the election, according to the subreddit’s moderator. National LGBTQ gun groups Operation Blazing Sword and Pink Pistols told The Post that they have seen an uptick in interest in membership, which includes classes. Clara Smith-Elliott, the founder of Arm Trans Women (ATW), an organization that teaches gun-safety courses in Connecticut and Virginia, said her courses have started selling out.

Meanwhile, another very alarming trend has emerged.

All over the country, pro-Trump influencers are being “swatted”…

Multiple conservative content creators, including InfoWars host Chase Geiser, Nick Sotor, Gunther Eagleman, ‘Catturd,’ and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash, have been targeted in swatting incidents, which typically entail fake or prank phone calls to emergency services that trigger an armed response from police officers to a particular address.

If the same thing was being done to prominent voices on the left, this would be front page news.

Thankfully, FBI Director Kash Patel has no intention of putting up with this nonsense…

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday addressed a recent chain of false “SWAT” calls against conservative media figures on social media. “I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures,” Patel said. “The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.” “This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers,” he said. “That will not be tolerated. We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes. More updates to come.”

No matter who you are, there is simply no excuse for using violence or intimidation to advance your political goals.

That is not how we are supposed to do things in a civilized society.

Unfortunately, our society is becoming less civilized with each passing day.

I keep trying to warn people that what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning.

The level of hatred that I am seeing out there right now is absolutely chilling. Here is just one example…

Left-wing YouTuber “Vaush” has issued a borderline call to take up arms against the Trump regime and its supporters, labelling MAGA voters “a plague to this country” and saying that life in prison for members of the Trump admin would be “generous.” In a recent video, Vaush—real name Ian Anthony Kochinski—calls for a wave of militancy leading to a “de-MAGA-fication” of the US like Reconstruction after the Civil War or de-Nazification in post-War Germany. The video also features a series of chilling threats that suggest a genuine desire to see physical harm inflicted against members of the Trump administration and ordinary Trump supporters.

Those that are advocating political violence should be extremely ashamed of themselves.

What they are pushing is deeply un-American.

Unfortunately, a lot more civil unrest is inevitably coming.

President Trump’s term has just begun, and “the anti-Trump resistance” is just getting warmed up.

So I would encourage you to be very careful out there, because our streets are crawling with crazies and they could strike at any moment.

