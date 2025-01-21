Have we become numb to the major natural disasters that are constantly happening all around us? Over the past couple of years we have been getting hit by historic natural disaster after historic natural disaster, and this week we are getting hit again. A “once-in-a-generation” blizzard is dumping enormous amounts of snow along the Gulf Coast, and new fires have suddenly erupted in southern California. Meanwhile, the other side of the planet continues to get hammered by unusual earthquakes. A steady stream of absolutely devastating disasters has become our “new normal”, and 2025 is certainly off to a blistering start.

Last year, the U.S. averaged a “billion dollar disaster” about every two weeks, and natural disasters inflicted a total of $417,000,000,000 in damage to the global economy…

The year 2024 saw global natural catastrophes inflict $417 billion in economic losses, with insured losses reaching $154 billion, underscoring the escalating impact of climate change on extreme weather events worldwide, according to Gallagher Re’s Natural Catastrophe and Climate Report.

We are going to easily surpass that figure this year, because it is being projected that the fires in southern California alone have already caused at least 250 billion dollars in economic damage.

Unfortunately, that crisis is far from over. In fact, two new fires broke out in San Diego County on Tuesday morning…

Southern Californians are facing even more wildfire devastation as two more wildfires broke following weeks of destruction in Los Angeles. The Lilac and Pala Fires broke out early on Tuesday morning within an hour of one another in San Diego County, and they had already ravaged nearly 100 acres. Evacuations for parts of the county have been ordered, while other area residents are urged to pack up their things and leave, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities are blaming these new fires on hurricane-force winds which have been ripping across the region…

The origins of the blazes remain unknown. They erupted as hurricane-force winds blew across Southern California through the night and early morning, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service. A 102-mph wind gust was recorded in the San Diego mountains around 10 p.m. Monday.

Simultaneously, the Gulf Coast is being hammered by a very strange blizzard.

CNN is referring to it as a “once-in-a-generation winter storm”…

Historic snowfall is burying parts of the Gulf Coast amid dangerous cold as a once-in-a-generation winter storm wreaks havoc on travel in a region wholly unaccustomed to winter weather.

We have never witnessed anything quite like this.

In fact, this is the very first blizzard warning that we have ever seen in the state of Louisiana…

Portions of the Gulf Coast saw a first-ever blizzard warning, a wide swath of the South was targeted by a major winter storm, and brutally cold temperatures gripped much of the nation Tuesday as the U.S. grappled with wild winter weather. Stacey Denson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, told USA TODAY the blizzard warning was a first for Louisiana. A blizzard warning means the expectation that snow and frequent wind gusts up to 35 mph could reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less.

If the planet is “warming up”, why are we having a blizzard in Louisiana?

That doesn’t make sense.

If you can believe it, some areas of Louisiana were expected to receive up to 10 inches of snow…

State Climatologist Jay Grymes said widespread snow accumulations of 4-10 inches are expected. Cities such as Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans are in the path of the storm. “The impacts there are going to be crippling,” Grymes said. “Louisiana, this is definitely happening.”

This is a truly unusual weather event.

One meteorologist actually said that this winter storm “almost looks like a hurricane”…

“It almost looks like a hurricane … only with snow as the precip type!” meteorologist A.J. Mastrangelo said on social media as the city got blanketed Tuesday morning.

So why is this happening?

Can anyone out there explain what we are experiencing?

On the other side of the planet, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that just hit Taiwan was so powerful that it actually caused chipmaker TSMC to evacuate factories in central and southern Taiwan…

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous, rural area of Taiwan’s south on Tuesday near the city of Chiayi, the island’s weather administration said, with reports of minor damage. Chipmaker TSMC said it had evacuated staff at its factories in central and southern Taiwan, and they were all safe. The earthquake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9.4km (6 miles) with its epicentre in Dapu township in Chiayi county, and hit just after midnight, the weather administration said.

In China, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that recently hit that country caused major cracks in five different hydropower dams…

Cracks have been detected on five hydropower dams out of 14 in Tibet that have been inspected by Chinese authorities since a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the area on Jan. 7, killing at least 126 people. Three out of the five affected dams have since been emptied, a Tibet emergency management official said at a press conference on Jan. 16. A hydrology expert said it indicates the problem is very serious.

In southern Brazil, a state of emergency has been declared after 120 millimeters of rainfall in just a few hours caused horrific flooding…

Camboriú Mayor Juliana Pavan declared the emergency after more than 120 millimeters of rainfall were recorded in just a few hours flooding city streets and adjacent roads such as BR-101, where the Morro do Boi tunnel is closed. Argentine tourists were reported to be arriving en masse for the second half of January as a convenient exchange rate advises against vacationing in their home country. “It rained, in a few hours, about 130 millimeters in the cities of Itajaí, Camboriú and Balneário Camboriú. More than half the volume expected for the entire month of January,” Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello pointed out.

I could go on and on giving you lots more examples, but I think that you get the point.

We were warned that natural disasters would be a major theme in 2025, and that is precisely what has happened.

On a related note, the magnetic north pole of our planet continues to move even closer to Russia…

If you are using your smartphone to navigate, your system just got a crucial update. Scientists have released a new model tracking the position of the magnetic north pole, revealing that the pole is now closer to Siberia than it was five years ago and is continuing to drift toward Russia. Unlike the geographic North Pole, which marks a fixed location, the magnetic north pole’s position is determined by Earth’s magnetic field, which is in constant motion. Over the past few decades, magnetic north’s movement has been unprecedented — it dramatically sped up, then in a more recent twist rapidly slowed — though scientists can’t explain the underlying cause behind the magnetic field’s unusual behavior.

Our planet has become less stable, and it is changing in unpredictable ways.

And nobody is going to be able to stop it.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, and what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.

Some people are spending millions of dollars on doomsday bunkers in anticipation of what is coming.

The vast majority of us will never be able to do that, but I would encourage you to prepare for what is ahead however you are able.

