It happened in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. Now it is happening in Syria. They wanted to get rid of Assad because they said that he was evil. But then they replaced him with a man named Ahmed al-Sharaa who is far worse. The U.S. government previously had issued a 10 million dollar reward for his capture because he is literally a terrorist. He was once aligned with al-Qaida, and he does not even try to hide his jihadist agenda. But now western governments are welcoming him with open arms and are showering his new “government” with cash even though his thugs are hunting down Christians, Alawites and other minorities and killing them.

In the city of Latakia, jihadist fighters were reportedly going door to door in search of victims. In some cases, people were asked to show their IDs so that the jihadist fighters could determine what religion they belonged to…

He said the Jihadist murderers “asked residents for their IDs to check their religion and their sect before killing them. He said the gunmen also . . . stole cars and robbed homes.”

What would you do if that happened to you?

Would you try to hide the fact that you are a Christian?

In the city of Baniyas, those that were rounded up were marched through the streets, lined up, and then shot…

One resident of the west coast city Baniyas in Syria told Sky News: “They forcibly brought people down to the streets, then they lined them up and started shooting them. “They left nobody. They left nobody at all. “The scene that I saw was pure horror – it’s just indescribable.”

Western officials worked tirelessly for years to overthrow Assad so that these guys could take over.

In fact, it all started when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State. She thought that it would be a grand idea to have a civil war in Syria, and now here we are.

Do you think that she is proud of the fact that women are being forced to “walk naked” through the streets before being executed?

Witnesses revealed how women were reportedly forced to “walk naked” in the streets before being shot dead. And a teenage boy was also handed a rifle and forced to shoot his own family, reports claim.

In response to these atrocities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a strongly worded statement…

The United States condemns the radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis, that murdered people in western Syria in recent days. The United States stands with Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities, including its Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities, and offers its condolences to the victims and their families. Syria’s interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria’s minority communities accountable.

Strongly worded statements are great, but they aren’t going to do anything to end the violence.

Of course most countries in western Europe aren’t saying anything at all. They desperately wanted Assad out, and now they are willing to live with the consequences.

Nobody knows exactly how many people have been killed.

One source says that hundreds of Christians have been slaughtered over the past several days…

According to Asia News, a Vatican-affiliated news agency that reports on Christian communities, more than 800 people, including women, children and priests, were slaughtered in their homes solely because they were Christian. However, some groups say the number of victims is much higher. According to the Iraqi Christian Foundation, which advocates for Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East, the death toll is 1,800. It alleges that entire villages are being slaughtered.

But another source says that more than 7,000 Alawites and Christians have been killed…

SYRIZA MEP Nikolas Farantouris has returned from the Syrian capital, where he met with religious leaders, including Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X of Antioch and the Near East, and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the new regime in Damascus. His visit over the weekend coincided as the forces of the Turkish-backed Islamist regime horrifically massacred Alawites and Christians, including Greek Orthodox, with the death poll being placed at over 7,000. “Reliable data indicate 7,000 Christians and Alawites slaughtered and unprecedented atrocities against civilians. Christian and other communities with a millennial presence in this region are at risk of extinction,” Farantouris said in a statement following his visit.

We will probably never know the true number.

I was no fan of Assad, but helping terrorists that were aligned with al-Qaida take over Syria was certainly not the answer. I really like how Tucker Carlson made this point…

As predictable as this is, it’s still infuriating to see it. For decades, Bashar al-Assad protected minority religious communities in Syria, including the country’s large Christian population. No one in the United States was allowed to notice this, and anyone who did was immediately denounced by neocons as a dangerous extremist. Bari Weiss declared Tulsi Gabbard “monstrous” and an “Assad toady” for noticing. But it was true. Assad protected the Christians. The weaker Assad was, the more Christians died. During the years that neocons in the west backed the war against Assad, the percentage of Christians in Syria went from ten percent to two percent. Now that Assad has been driven from power, many of the remaining Syrian Christians are being slaughtered and their holy places desecrated. Bari Weiss and John Bolton haven’t said a word about it. But no one who’s paying attention can be surprised it’s happening.

Every time we conduct a regime change operation in the Middle East, the next government is always worse.

Why is that?

According to one member of the British parliament, what we are witnessing in Syria right now is “nothing less than a brutal crime against humanity”…

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell described the violence as “a massacre reminiscent of October 7th” and “nothing less than a brutal crime against humanity”. He stated: “From footage I have seen, Alawite Muslims, Christians, Druze and other minorities are being hunted down, tortured and murdered in cold blood.” The MP for Romford called it a “reign of terror” perpetrated by “barbaric jihadist terrorists”.

I agree with him.

But how much footage of the atrocities are you seeing on the nightly news?

Sadly, most Americans have no idea what is going on in Syria right now.

If they did, would they even care?

Interestingly, thousands of Alawites and Christians have fled to a Russian military base in a desperate attempt to stay alive…

Thousands of Syrian Alawites and Christians flock to Hmeimim Airbase, seeking Russian protection. “We need Russian protection” can be heard among the crowd. The airbase has effectively turned into an open-air refugee camp, with around 8,000 Syrians seeking shelter and more expected to arrive.

This is such a tragedy.

Christianity is the most persecuted faith on the entire planet, and the persecution of Christians is only going to intensify during the years ahead.

So what will you do if armed men show up at your door someday and ask you what you believe?

You might want to start thinking about that.

Michael’s new blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.