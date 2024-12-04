Are we supposed to be shocked that someone was just gunned down on the streets of New York City? The truth is that this happens all the time. Violence is out of control in the Big Apple, and of course the exact same thing could be said about most of our other major cities. According to the FBI, more than 14 million crimes were committed in the United States last year. The only reason why everybody is suddenly making a big deal about this is because someone “important” got shot. Our society is dominated by large corporations, and so when the CEO of one of the largest corporations in the healthcare industry gets gunned down it is going to make news…

The CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance division was gunned down Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown in what police called a “brazen, targeted” attack. Brian Thompson, 50, was repeatedly shot by a masked gunman about 6:46 a.m. who had been lying in wait outside the Sixth Avenue hotel, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” she said.

It definitely appears that the shooter was waiting for someone very specific.

And we are being told that all signs point to “a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack”…

“I want to be clear at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference Wednesday following the shooting. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” she said, adding that the department is carrying out a full investigation. Thompson, 50, led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the U.S. He was on the way to UnitedHealth Group’s investor day set for Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET at the Hilton, the NYPD said. The company canceled that event after the shooting.

So why would someone want to kill the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance division?

As I write this article, a manhunt for the suspect is still underway, and so authorities have not been able to question him yet.

But I have a theory.

My theory is that the shooter is probably someone that had a claim denied by UnitedHealth.

In recent years, UnitedHealth has earned a reputation for unfairly denying claims…

UnitedHealthcare was being probed by the Department of Justice for alleged antitrust violations, while its parent company, UnitedHealthcare Group (UHG), has come under fire from angry patients who claim the insurer refused to cover their care. UHG is the nation’s largest health insurance conglomerate. The company expected to bring in revenues of $450 billion in 2025, with Thompson believed to earn a salary in the region of $10million a year. In July, more than 150 protesters from the People’s Action Institute campaign group gathered outside UHG’s headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in what became a fiery demonstration.

In fact, it is being alleged that the company even relies on AI to deny some claims even though there has been a very high error rate…

UnitedHealthcare was also accused of using AI to deny claims for post-acute care services in Medicare Advantage in a lawsuit slated earlier this month, according to Fierce Healthcare. The proposed class action was filed by families of two senior Medicare Advantage members who died after the insurer allegedly used the NaviHealth platform illegally to reject care, as UHG profits ballooned. According to the lawsuit, the technology has a ’90 percent error rate, and the company relies on patient complacency or lack of knowledge about the systems to keep using it.

Denying as many claims as possible has become a core part of the business model for many insurance companies in recent years.

When their claims are denied, many Americans do not have the resources to hire a lawyer and challenge those decisions in court.

I truly detest what has happened to our healthcare system. Greed reigns supreme, and vast numbers of Americans are not getting the coverage that they paid for month after month.

The NYPD is going to go all out to catch the shooter in this case, and that is because Brian Thompson is a big deal.

But what about the countless other victims that never have their cases solved?

As I discussed the other day, crime in New York City is spiking dramatically…

The Upper West Side has devolved into a Wild West atmosphere where anything goes, terrified crime victims and neighbors begging for more cops told The Post. Criminals are more emboldened than ever in the ritzy nabe — with robberies soaring over 30% compared to last year — and carjackers so brazen they flashed their guns without concern on consecutive Sundays in broad daylight. “I have never felt so scared in this neighborhood the way I feel now,” one of the carjacking victims told The Post this week.

Sadly, similar conditions prevail in most of our other major cities.

In Washington D.C., Amazon has actually altered delivery procedures in two of the most dangerous zip codes because there have been so many “targeted acts against drivers delivering Amazon packages”…

“We want to be able to deliver as fast as we possibly can to every zip code across the country, however, at the same time we must put the safety of delivery drivers first,” Nantel said in a statement. “In the zip codes in question, there have been specific and targeted acts against drivers delivering Amazon packages. We made the deliberate choice to adjust our operations, including delivery routes and times, for the sole reason of protecting the safety of drivers.”

Many years ago, I would walk the streets of Washington D.C. with little fear.

Needless to say, those days are long gone.

Earlier this week, it was being reported that Secret Service agents that were assigned to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen actually shot at suspects that were attempting to break into vehicles along a D.C. street…

A Secret Service special agent protecting U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opened fire early Tuesday on people who were suspected to be trying to break into cars, authorities say. Yellen was not harmed and there’s no indication she or the Secret Service were specifically targeted. A special agent was working “a protective assignment” on Stephenson Place NW in Washington, D.C., at about 1:30 a.m. when the agent “observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street,” the Secret Service said in a statement. That assignment was outside Yellen’s home, law enforcement sources told News4.

The only reason that story made news is because the Secret Service and Janet Yellen were involved.

When ordinary people have their vehicles stolen, nobody really cares because it is happening constantly.

In fact, one recent report found that the number of vehicle thefts in the United States each year is “approaching 1 million”…

A new report by LendingTree says the number of cars stolen yearly in the United States is approaching 1 million. The report added that vehicle thefts jumped nearly 14% nationwide from 2020 to 2022.

Of course the level of shoplifting in our country absolutely dwarfs the level of vehicle theft.

U.S. retailers collectively lose more than 100 billion dollars a year to “shrink” at this point.

When I say that we are experiencing a “crime wave”, I am not overstating things one bit.

In fact, I may actually be understating the severity of the problem.

Yes, I feel bad that Brian Thompson got gunned down. Please pray for his family.

But what about the millions of other crime victims in this country that nobody seems to care about?

They deserve our concern just as much.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

Get prepared for what is ahead by visiting some of our sponsors…

The Jase Case is more than an emergency medication supply. The right meds the moment you need them:

https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=22537

Protect your home and vehicle with EMP Shield:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=snyder50

Ready Hour Emergency Food:

https://www.readyhour.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=8&affid=109

My Patriot Supply:

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=109

InstaFire:

https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=109

AlexaPure:

https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=109

Camping Survival:

https://www.campingsurvival.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=7&affid=109

Operation Blackout: https://eflow.americablackout.com/2964TZB/7XDN2/

Exodus Effect: https://trk.exodusrevealed.com/2964TZB/225JFQ/

Final Famine: https://trk.finaleagainstfamine.com/2964TZB/BP658/

Genesis Code: https://trk.discovergenesiscode.com/2964TZB/M2GJW/

Final Blackout: https://trk.borderdatareport.com/2964TZB/2N721M/

Last Blackout: https://trk.last-blackout.com/2964TZB/2J2CRS/