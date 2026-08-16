Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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SmileBeHappy's avatar
SmileBeHappy
7h

Could it be our treatment of Israel? We haven’t fully turned our back on them, but I think it’s coming.

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Kay's avatar
Kay
7h

Weather manipulation.

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