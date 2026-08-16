For months, the U.S. has been getting pummeled by one major disaster after another, and the past few days have been absolutely insane. Hurricane Lala just dumped more than two feet of rain in some parts of Hawaii, we are witnessing the worst flooding in the entire modern history of Indiana, the endless drought in the Southwest has caused Lake Powell to drop to the lowest level ever recorded, and an absolutely massive heat dome is going to make it feel like it is over 110 degrees in many cities in the Southeast on Monday. If it was just one disastrous week, we could write this off as bad luck. But it hasn’t just been one disastrous week. In fact, we have been experiencing a nightmarish string of natural disasters that stretches all the way back to 2024. So why is this happening to us?

Hurricane Lala was not supposed to be this powerful.

According to CNN, more than 30 inches of rain have already fallen on Hawaii’s Big Island…

Videos obtained by CNN show streets flooded by torrential rainfall on the Big Island, which got over 30 inches of rain. More than 190 flights in and out of Hawaii have been postponed, Green said. Emergency responders are expected to be busy dealing with urgent matters for 36 hours as the storm passes Hawaii, with damage assessment expected to begin on Monday, the governor said.

Have you ever lived somewhere that suddenly got 30 inches of rain?

The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for those that live in Hawaii to be alert for life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Those that live in areas with steep terrain will be particularly in danger.

By the time it is all said and done, it is being projected that Lala will dump up to 35 inches of rain in some areas…

By the time Lala’s completely gone, some higher-altitude places on the Big Island, dominated by the towering Mauna Kea volcano, will have been hit with as much as 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain, forecasters said, enough to loosen steep slopes where some of the 210,000 islanders live off the grid in improvised housing.

I can’t even imagine that much rain, because I have never experienced anything like it.

Officials instituted a search and rescue mission after a number of homes were reportedly “swept off their foundations”…

The island of Oahu, including the state’s capital Honolulu, is under a flash flood warning Sunday morning. Parts of Hawaii’s Big Island are also under a flash flood warning, and National Weather Service had previously called that warning a “Particularly Dangerous Situation.” “Several occupied homes may have been swept off their foundations, and based on that, civil defense has initiated a search and rescue mission,” Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said overnight.

One minute you are sleeping, and the next minute your house is literally being swept along by floodwaters.

That is how fast it can happen.

Lala also brought extremely high winds to the island chain.

In fact, Accuweather is telling us that there were “wind gusts as high as 140 mph”on Mauna Kea…

As of Sunday morning, wind gusts as high as 140 mph have been observed at the summit of Mauna Kea on the Big Island, where heavy snow and blizzard conditions were observed. Intermediate elevation gusts to 91 mph have been observed at Waimea on the Big Island and near 80 mph on Molokai.

Meanwhile, Indiana is dealing with a flooding disaster that is absolutely unprecedented.

Entire communities are underwater, and officials are calling this a “once-in-a-lifetime” event…

Six people are dead and many more are missing as torrential rain spawned destructive high water across Indiana in what authorities are calling “once-in-a-lifetime floods.” Entire towns were inundated with murky water as rising rivers exceeded their banks, with some residents taking to kayaks and small boats to save fellow residents or to escape, according to news outlets.

There are actually portions of several states that have been severely flooded, but Indiana was hit the worst.

At one point, the White River actually set a brand new all-time record by reaching a level of 24.93 feet…

The day after a destructive derecho tore across northern Indiana and parts of Illinois, rivers in eastern Indiana swelled, engulfing homes and reaching historic levels. The White River at Anderson, Indiana, reached 24.93 feet early Friday morning. This surpassed the previous record of 23.60 feet set in 1913, more than a century ago. The river had not been above 20 feet at this location since 1958. At Raible Avenue in Anderson, the river crested Friday morning at 21.60 feet, just shy of its record of 23.00 feet, also set in 1913.

What a nightmare.

Some of the images that are coming out of Indiana are absolutely heartbreaking…

While the center of the country keeps getting hammered by one storm after another, the western third of the nation continues to endure a multi-year drought of epic proportions.

I wrote about the horrific wildfires in the Northwest at the end of last week.

In the Southwest, the big story today is the fact that Lake Powell has now hit the lowest level ever recorded…

Lake Powell, the giant reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border that helps power millions of homes, has fallen to its lowest level ever amidst a worsening western drought exacerbated by climate change. The lake’s surface dropped to 3,519.91 feet above sea level on Aug. 15, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s automated gauge system. The previous lowest level was 3,519.92 feet, reached in April 2023. Dropping below 3,490 feet could imperil the lake’s ability to generate electricity, and federal officials have been pulling water out of smaller reservoirs upstream to help delay reaching that level.

Federal officials are going to do what they can, but if it simply doesn’t rain this crisis is only going to intensify.

If you live in that area of the country, this is a story that you will want to watch very closely.

In the Southeast, a gigantic heat dome continues to absolutely bake tens of millions of Americans…

An extensive heat dome will continue to build across the Gulf Coast early this week, bringing several days of dangerous heat and high humidity with little overnight relief and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

On Monday, it is going to feel like it is 113 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida.

That is hot!

Of course it isn’t just the United States that has been experiencing more frequent natural disasters.

Since the beginning of June, our planet just hasn’t stopped shaking.

I wrote about the magnitude 7 or greater earthquakes that have been occurring in recent months last week, and now we have another one to add to the list…

Rescuers started arriving today for thousands of evacuees on Indonesia’s Flores Island after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed 51 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings. Some 5,000 people fled their homes as the quake hit the island on Saturday at 5.58am local time – around 11pm in the UK. It was followed by at least 341 aftershocks, a spokesman for the BNPB national disaster agency, Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan, said.

Magnitude 7 or greater earthquakes are supposed to be rare.

In some years, we have less than 10.

But now they are happening with alarming regularity.

We live at a time of tremendous chaos.

Catastrophic events are occurring all around us, and I fully expect the months ahead to be even crazier.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.