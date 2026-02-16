Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9m

That would be NXRAD synergized with whatever their latest weather controlling tech is this week: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-100896440

Seriously, watch those videos... Ever wonder why you wake up at 3am? Now you know

Reply
Share
Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
7m

Read the Bible!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture