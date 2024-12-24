Western officials suddenly have a tremendous amount to say about the threat that Iranian nukes could potentially pose to us. Is it that the threat has increased, or are they trying to justify something that they have planned in early 2025? I don’t know, but all of this talk about Iranian nukes is certainly not good. Without a doubt, the Iranian nuclear program has been moving forward for a long time, but now we may be reaching a point of confrontation which could have enormous implications for the entire Middle East.

Earlier today, I came across a Telegraph article that was ominously entitled “Weakened Iran could hit back with a nuclear bomb, Trump told by White House”…

Iran could move to build a nuclear bomb after being weakened by wars in the Middle East, the White House has warned Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s national security advisor said he had briefed the incoming president on the “risk” of Tehran obtaining the weapons. It comes as Mr Trump is reportedly considering airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities when he becomes commander in chief again.

Apparently Jake Sullivan and other national security minions in the Biden administration are trying really hard to convince Donald Trump that Iran’s nuclear program is an imminent threat that must be dealt with very soon.

But if Iran’s nuclear program is such a threat, why didn’t the Biden administration do something about it during the past four years?

Why wait until now?

Someone should ask Jake Sullivan that question.

We do know that Iran has been stockpiling enormous amounts of highly enriched uranium, and earlier this month it was being reported that Iran “now has enough fissile material to make more than a dozen nuclear weapons”…

On Tuesday, Britain, France and Germany accused Iran of growing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” without “any credible civilian justification.” “Iran’s stockpile of High Enriched Uranium has also reached unprecedented levels, again without any credible civilian justification. It gives Iran the capability to rapidly produce sufficient fissile material for multiple nuclear weapons,” the trio said in the statement. In a report in early December, the Office of the United States Director of National Intelligence warned that “Iran now has enough fissile material to make more than a dozen nuclear weapons,” but said the regime had not yet decided to break out to a bomb.

And the UN’s nuclear regulator is warning us that Iran is now right of the verge of actually being able to produce nuclear weapons…

The UN’s atomic regulator warned on Tuesday that Iran has already reached the cusp of obtaining nuclear weapons. There was no point reviving a 2015 diplomatic deal, agreed by then-US president Barack Obama, because Iran had dramatically expanded its production of uranium and is “practically at the same level as nuclear-armed states”, it said.

Hopefully the experts are correct and the Iranians have not built any nuclear weapons yet.

But a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. just told Newsweek that the Iranians could have a nuke within “weeks, maybe days”…

Iran could have an operational nuclear weapon within “weeks, maybe days,” a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. said, as Israel closely watches whether Iran could quickly pivot and produce such a weapon before next month’s change of administration in Washington. Michael Oren told Newsweek that Iran will be dreading President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, adding that Tehran wouldn’t “dare” to make the final push toward an operational nuclear weapon once the new administration takes over.

Oren believes that the Iranians will be scared away from producing nuclear weapons once Trump is in the White House.

But what if the opposite is true?

What if they are so scared of what Trump might do that they consider developing nuclear weapons to be a necessity?

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is openly considering the option of conducting airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program…

President-elect Donald Trump is weighing options for stopping Iran from being able to build a nuclear weapon, including the possibility of preventive airstrikes, a move that would break with the longstanding policy of containing Tehran with diplomacy and sanctions. The military-strike option against nuclear facilities is now under more serious review by some members of his transition team, who are weighing the fall of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad—Tehran’s ally—in Syria, the future of U.S. troops in the region, and Israel’s decimation of regime proxy militias Hezbollah and Hamas.

If Iran starts producing nuclear weapons, it is just a matter of time before the Iranians start giving them to Hezbollah and other terrorist proxies all over the Middle East.

Needless to say, that would be a nightmare scenario.

But if the U.S. and/or Israel starts bombing the living daylights out of Iran, that could spark an apocalyptic conflict in the region.

So what is the right answer?

The Iranians clearly have no intention of changing course, and the clock is ticking.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has taken some interesting turns.

We are being told that the Ukrainians just deployed an all-robot force against the Russians in northern Ukraine…

A Ukrainian national guard brigade just orchestrated an all-robot combined-arms operation, mixing crawling and flying drones for an assault on Russian positions in Kharkiv Oblast in northern Ukraine. “We are talking about dozens of units of robotic and unmanned equipment simultaneously on a small section of the front,” a spokesperson for the 13th National Guard Brigade explained. It was an impressive technological feat—and a worrying sign of weakness on the part of overstretched Ukrainian forces. Unmanned ground vehicles in particular suffer profound limitations, and still can’t fully replace human infantry.

Unfortunately for the Ukrainians, the limited number of robots that they possess cannot make up for the fact that they are running out of troops.

The Russians have been gobbling up more territory day after day, and now they are on the verge of conquering Kurakhovo…

In 2024 the Russian troops liberated around 200 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhie, Kherson, as well as north in the Kharkov region. The most advances were achieved in Donetsk Oblast, where since early November, Russian Federation forces have been besieging and storming the Key city of Kurakhovo. Now, Russians have conquered virtually all of the residential parts of Kurakhovo, with only the industrial western area with the thermal power plant and the adjacent industrial zone remaining.

War has been a major theme in 2024.

Sadly, I expect war to continue to be a major theme in 2025.

Once he takes office, Donald Trump is going to be faced with some very difficult decisions.

Let us hope that he makes his choices wisely.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

