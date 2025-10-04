Michael Snyder’s Substack

Cia Parker
1h

It’s not over. Hamas has sort of agreed to seven of the twenty clauses, and rejected thirteen. It will not relinquish power, but insists on playing some role (all?) in the government of Gaza.

Israel has appropriately said You don’t agree to the deal? Then die! And is bombing Gaza City to smithereens tonight.

It’s playing games. I hope the hostages will be released, but wouldn’t count on it. I don’t know what is going through Trump’s mind beyond Nobel Prize!, but it was foolish to say Hamas rejected only a crucial thirteen of twenty clauses? Well, there you go! Israel, stop attacking Gaza this minute! We’re home free!

On Monday, Hamas had 72 hours, three days, to take it or leave it. Then, on Tuesday, he said three or four days. Today was day four. So now Hamas says it wants to enter into negotiations again, no time frame indicated. And now Trump says Sunday evening. One week, when it had been three days.

He needs to accept that the deal isn’t going through. And Hamas needs to be obliterated.

Meloni and Merz are reacting rationally, are furious with Hamas. Starmer and Macron won’t say a negative word about Hamas, terrified of it and the millions of jihadi and jihad supporters they foolishly let into their countries.

