Those that are cheering attacks deep inside the borders of our enemies should realize that the other side can play that game too. We are a nation that is absolutely teeming with soft targets, and I have no doubt that our enemies brought in all sorts of unconventional weapons during the decades when our borders were wide open. When the kinetic phase of World War III erupts, I am entirely convinced that those weapons will be used. Those that are cheering death and destruction on the other side of the globe won’t be so thrilled when it starts happening here too.

On Tuesday, we learned that a pair of Chinese nationals have been arrested for attempting to smuggle “a dangerous biological pathogen” into the United States…

Federal authorities in Detroit on Tuesday announced charges against a Chinese scholar at the University of Michigan and her boyfriend, a scientific researcher, for allegedly conspiring to smuggle a dangerous biological pathogen into the U.S.—a pathogen capable of damaging agricultural crops and causing illness in humans and livestock. University of Michigan scholar Yunqing Jian, 33, and her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, both Chinese citizens, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the U.S., making false statements, and visa fraud, interim Detroit U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. announced.

Our enemies have been embedding their agents in our colleges and universities for decades.

In this instance, we do know that one of the Chinese nationals that has been arrested is a “loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party”…

“The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals— including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party—are of the gravest national security concerns,” U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said in his statement. “These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”

Did you notice that U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. used the term “potential agroterrorism weapon” to describe the biological pathogen that these Chinese nationals attempted to bring in?

The fungus that they were carrying is known as “Fusarium graminearum”, and it causes a horrifying blight which already causes billions of dollars in economic damage around the world every year…

In this case, the pathogen is a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which can cause “head blight,” a disease that affects wheat, barley, maize, and rice. It is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The toxins produced by Fusarium graminearum can also cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock.

If someone started releasing this fungus on farms all over the Midwest, the damage to our food supply would be incalculable.

When Zunyong Liu was questioned about the pathogen, at first he lied, but then he subsequently admitted what he was trying to do…

It is further alleged that Jian’s boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen and that he first lied but then admitted to smuggling Fusarium graminearum through Detroit Metropolitan Airport so that he could conduct research on it at the laboratory at the University of Michigan where Jian worked.

Apparently this is not the first time that this has happened.

Shockingly, electronic communications between the Chinese nationals prove that Yunqing Jian “has been involved in smuggling packages of biological material into the United States on prior occasions”…

“After LIU’s smuggling of the biological pathogen, FBI Agents interviewed Jian who falsely claimed that she knew nothing about Liu’s smuggling or his intent to conduct research on the pathogen at the laboratory during his visit,” according to an FBI affidavit filed in court on Monday. “In fact, an examination of electronic communications between Liu and Jian shows that the two discussed the shipping of biological materials and research being done in the laboratory prior to Lius’s arrival,” the affidavit said. “Electronic evidence also shows that Jian has been involved in smuggling packages of biological material into the United States on prior occasions.”

Wow.

So were they doing this on their own, or were they acting under the direction of the Chinese government?

Let’s not be naive.

The Chinese have been preparing for a showdown with the United States for a very long time.

Once our enemies have smuggled biological agents into this country, there are all sorts of ways that they can disseminate them. The following information comes directly from the official website of the Department of Homeland Security…

• Aerosol dissemination is the dispersal of an agent in air from sprayers or other devices. The agent must be cultured and processed to the proper size to maximize human infections, while maintaining the agent’s stability and pathogenicity (ability to produce illness). An aerosol attack might take place outdoors in a populated area or indoors, e.g., in the ventilation system of a building, in the subway, on planes. It takes expertise to process biological agents to maximize the effect of aerosol dissemination, but even relatively crude devices could have an impact.

• Food or water, especially ready-to-eat food (vegetables, salad bars) could be intentionally contaminated with pathogens or toxins. The water supply is less vulnerable because dilution, filtration, and the addition of chlorine can kill most disease-causing organisms.

• Human carriers could spread transmissible agents by coughing, through body fluids, or by contaminating surfaces. Most agents would make people ill or incapacitated before they become highly contagious, thereby reducing transmission of the disease.

• Infected animals can cause people to become ill through contact with the animals or contaminated animal products.

• Insects naturally spread some agents such as plague bacteria (vector borne illnesses) and potentially could be used in an attack.

• Physically distributed through the U.S. mail or other means.

One of these days, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea or another one of our enemies could decide to release an extremely virulent biological agent in one of our major cities that will spread like wildfire and kill millions of people.

What defense would we have against something like that?

Needless to say, the answer to that question is obvious.

Instead of cheering on the warfare that is happening on the other side of the world, we should be trying to end the madness while we still can.

Following their stunning “Pearl Harbor” attack on Russia’s strategic nuclear assets, the Ukrainians tried to blow up the Kerch Bridge…

Ukraine has launched an audacious new attack on a bridge in Crimea days after their ‘Pearl Harbour’ ambush on Russia. The country’s secret service, the SBU, say they blasted the underwater pillars of the Crimean Bridge overnight after a months-long operation. Video shows a detonation erupting underneath the bridge after 1,100kg worth of explosive devices had been covertly planted by SBU agents. The Crimean Bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, is a personal project of Vladimir Putin which links the peninsula, invaded by Russia in 2014, to the mainland.

As I discussed yesterday, these attacks are bringing us dangerously close to the unthinkable.

The Trump administration has been trying to bring this conflict to an end, but both sides just continue to escalate matters.

If we aren’t extremely careful, we could end up directly involved in this war, and that would be really bad.

President Trump needs to make it clear to Ukraine that they need to get serious about peace or the U.S. will pull all support.

We are running out of time to stop global events from spiraling out of control.

Because once we reach the kinetic phase of World War III, there will be no turning back.

