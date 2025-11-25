A lot of people out there continue to deny what is happening even though it is taking place right in front of their eyes. With each passing week, we continue to get more evidence that our planet is becoming increasingly unstable. All over the globe, volcanoes that have been dormant for a really long time are now roaring to life. Many will continue to mumble “everything is fine” and go on with their daily lives as if nothing has changed, but if there is a major eruption of a supervolcano and the world is plunged into a “volcanic winter” that lasts for multiple years, nobody is going to be able to ignore the apocalyptic famine that happens as a result.

On Sunday, a volcano in Africa that has been dormant for all of recorded history suddenly erupted…

A volcano in Ethiopia’s northeastern region erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending thick plumes of smoke up to nine miles into the sky, the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) said. The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar region about 500 miles northeast of Addis Ababa near the Eritrean border, erupted on Sunday for several hours.

That wasn’t supposed to happen.

But it did.

One local resident says that it felt like a bomb had gone off…

The Afar region is prone to earthquakes and a resident, Ahmed Abdela, told the AP he heard a loud sound and what he described as a shock wave. “It felt like a sudden bomb had been thrown with smoke and ash,” he said.

Could this eruption have anything to do with the larger geological changes that are now transforming the continent?

We are being told that Africa is slowly but surely being ripped into two pieces…

Africa is undergoing a slow-motion geological transformation that will eventually split the continent in two, according to new research analyzing magnetic data from the East African Rift. Scientists predict that over the next five to 10 million years, Africa will separate into distinct landmasses—one in the west and a smaller eastern portion—divided by a newly formed ocean.

Of course it isn’t just in Africa where very strange things are occurring.

In Afghanistan, a volcano that has supposedly been dormant for “hundreds of thousands of years” is now showing plenty of signs of life…

A volcano that has been dormant for hundreds of thousands of years could be gearing up for a massive explosion, according to new research. Scientists have measured signs of unrest at the Taftan volcano in eastern Iran, near the Afghanistan border, despite no eruptions in the last 700,000 years, according to a paper published earlier this month in Geophysical Research Letters.

Why the sudden change?

Nobody can seem to explain that.

In Greece, over 25,000 earthquakes have rocked Santorini in 2025…

More than 25,000 earthquakes rattled the Greek islands earlier this year, sending residents fleeing and prompting tourists to reconsider their vacation plans. According to a new AI-powered study, the pulsing movement of a massive underground magma pool was behind the mysterious earthquake swarm. The international study, led in part by scientists from University College London (UCL) and published Thursday in the journal Science, used artificial intelligence to analyze the seismic data from between Santorini and nearby Amorgos. Researchers found that the tremors were not the result of a typical fault slip but were instead caused by rebounding sheets of magma slicing through the Earth’s crust about 7 miles (12 kilometers) below the seafloor. This deep magma activity triggered bursts of quakes, some approaching magnitude 5.

The last time Santorini erupted was in 1950.

Why is it so active now?

There are many more examples that I could give you, but I want to focus on the one that I am the most concerned about.

The Campi Flegrei supervolcano in southern Italy has been getting shaken by thousands upon thousands of earthquakes this year, and experts are concerned that all of this seismic activity could be building up to something really big…

In Greek and Roman mythology, the Campi Flegrei volcano is depicted as the opening to the underworld. Its prehistoric eruptions blocked out the sun, turning summer into winter and covering Europe and Russia in thick volcanic ash. Now this powerful seismic giant near Naples is stirring again, shaking the ground in a way that scientists say it hasn’t for centuries. “Two of the most recent earthquakes are the strongest we’ve ever seen,” said Giovanni Macedonio, the director of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Naples.

Why is the ground around the Campi Flegrei supervolcano being shaken to an extent that hasn’t been seen in centuries?

Nobody seems to know.

As I have detailed in previous articles, a full-blown eruption of the Campi Flegrei supervolcano could potentially cause a “volcanic winter” that could last for multiple years.

Global temperatures would absolutely plummet, a lot less sunlight would reach our planet, and it would become exceedingly difficult to grow anything.

That would particularly be true in the northern hemisphere.

All of a sudden there would be a severe lack of food all over the globe, and billions of people could potentially starve to death.

So this is a threat that we should be taking very seriously.

There is one last thing that I wanted to mention before I close this article.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is publicly admitting that the capital of Iran will need to be moved due to a chronic lack of water…

A major capital city in the Middle East will have to be relocated due to water shortages and overcrowding, the President has said. Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran is no longer ecologically sustainable, and the 9,700,000 residents would have to move. ‘People said it was impossible, but now it’s no longer optional,’ Pezeshkian said. ‘We can’t keep adding population and construction here. Expansion is possible, but the water problem cannot be solved.’

There is talk that large numbers of people may need to be evacuated from Tehran quite soon if more rain doesn’t start to fall.

Rainfall in Iran has been way below normal for an extended period of time, and right now the country is enduring the worst drought that it has experienced in about 60 years…

Rainfall across much of the country is about 85 per cent below average, with the worst drought conditions in about 60 years taking hold. Decades of mismanagement of natural resources, including the construction of too many dams and a lack of enforcement when it came to drilling illegal wells, have combined with inefficient agriculture and adverse weather conditions to lead to the crisis.

Of course it isn’t just Iran that is dealing with such issues.

All over the world, supplies of fresh water just keep getting tighter and tighter.

This is an enormous problem, and there are no easy answers.

Our world is changing at a pace that is difficult to comprehend, but most people out there are still expecting conditions to “return to normal” eventually.

