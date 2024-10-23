Have you ever wondered why so many of the most powerful men in our society turn out to be sexual predators? As you will see below, another extremely powerful man was just arrested on Tuesday. This happens over and over again, but we aren’t supposed to see a pattern. Every time another big name is exposed, we are told that it is just an isolated case. But everyone can see what is happening. There are sexual predators in the highest levels of government, there are sexual predators in the highest levels of the business world, and there are sexual predators in the highest levels of the entertainment industry.

While he was CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries turned it into a global fashion powerhouse.

But now he has been charged with operating an “international sex trafficking and prostitution business” that involved dozens of young men…

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and two others were arrested Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of more than a dozen victims, according to the FBI and federal prosecutors. Jeffries; his partner, Matt Smith; and a third man, Jim Jacobson, are accused of operating an international sex trafficking and prostitution business that recruited young men for parties in the U.S. and abroad, according to a 16-count indictment.

It is being reported that Jeffries used his position to “lure young men into sex by suggesting they could become models” for Abercrombie & Fitch.

For years, these very young men were the star attraction at massive sex parties that were held all over the world.

Because he was the CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Jeffries had all the resources that he needed to make his twisted wishes come true…

The former retail executive and Smith relied on their vast financial resources, Jeffries’ power as the CEO of Abercrombie, and numerous people, including Jacobson and a network of employees, contractors and security professionals, to run a business “that was dedicated to fulfilling their sexual desires and ensuring that their international sex trafficking and prostitution business was kept secret,” the indictment alleges. Federal prosecutors said the trio allegedly paid dozens of men to travel around the world to engage in sex acts over at least a seven-year period, starting in late 2008. The indictment mentions 15 alleged victims, identified as John Does #1-#15. Jeffries allegedly recruited, hired and paid a slate of household staff to “facilitate and supervise the Sex Events.”

Abercrombie & Fitch is a household name.

In recent years, many of the biggest names in the entertainment industry worked as models for Abercrombie & Fitch…

Over the years, big stars modeled for the brand, often before they made it big. Celebrity A&F models included Jennifer Lawrence, Karlie Kloss, Lindsay Lohan, Sienna Miller, Penn Badgley, Ashton Kutcher, Jamie Dornan, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, January Jones, and Olivia Wilde.

If it wasn’t for some daring reporters that were willing to do some digging, Jeffries may have totally gotten away with his crimes.

In 2014, he left the company with a retirement package that was worth more than 25 million dollars…

Jeffries became CEO of the company in 1992, and left in 2014 with a reported retirement package of over $25 million, according to the lawsuit. Abercrombie & Fitch said it had no comment on the arrest.

Of course these revelations about Jeffries have come out at a time when allegations about Sean “Diddy” Combs have been shocking the entire globe.

Diddy was once one of the hottest names in the entire entertainment industry, but now we are learning what was really going on behind the scenes.

In addition to everything else that has already been alleged, now he is being charged with “drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl as two celebrities joined in”…

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of allegedly drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl as two celebrities joined in at a VMAs afterparty in New York two decades ago, according to a new wave of lawsuits. The disturbing allegations were laid bare in a slew of civil lawsuits filed against the fallen music mogul in the Southern District of New York late Sunday.

According to this new court filing, Diddy had “a crazed look in his eyes” as he raped this very young girl…

“Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party,’” the filing added. The woman alleges she was then pinned down and raped by Combs and the male celebrity as the unnamed female star watched.

These elitists seem to love to target very young kids for some reason.

Diddy got away with abusing victims for years and years.

Fortunately, he is in big trouble now, but there are countless others just like him that are still out there.

Our society is in far bigger trouble than most people realize.

At this point, even 75 percent of all Christian men “use pornography to some degree”…

The recently released study, Beyond the Porn Phenomenon, conducted by the Barna Group in partnership with Pure Desire Ministries, found pornography use is prevalent among all demographics and the gap between Christians and non-Christians is shrinking significantly. Around 54% of Christians and 68% of non-Christians reported viewing pornography. And among Christians, 75% of Christian men and 40% of Christian women use pornography to some degree.

In the old days, most people at least understood that what they were doing was wrong, but now much of the population is quite comfortable with their use of pornography…

Perhaps because of the ubiquity of pornography, some 62% of the Barna survey respondents expressed some level of comfortability with their use of the explicit material, with 49% of practicing Christians saying they were comfortable with their use of pornography (compared to 73% of non-Christians). Across the board, 16% admitted having some reservations about it, but said they found moderate use acceptable. Only 14% expressed a desire to eliminate pornography from their lives altogether.

This epidemic is a major national crisis, but it gets very little attention.

If you are trapped by addiction, I would urge you to get right with God and get free while you still can.

We like to think of ourselves as a shining example for the rest of the world, but the truth is that we are a very wicked generation.

If we do not find a way to reverse course and start doing what is right, a day will come when we shall certainly reap what we have been sowing all these years.

