Our leaders keep assuring us that everything is fine, but meanwhile more of them keep moving into military housing. Needless to say, they aren’t moving into military housing because it is comfortable. In fact, military housing can be downright uncomfortable. The reason why top U.S. officials are being quietly moved into military housing is for protection. If someone wants to get you, it is much harder for them to do it when you are surrounded by a highly secure military base. Of course it is certainly not normal for high ranking administration officials to be living on military bases. So why are they doing it? Are they expecting something to happen?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved into military housing, and Fox News has revealed that Attorney General Todd Blanche has been living in military housing for months…

Attorney General Todd Blanche has been living at a military installation in the Washington, D.C., area for months, joining a growing roster of senior Trump administration officials residing in military housing, three sources familiar with the arrangement confirmed to Fox News Digital. A source familiar with the arrangement did not elaborate on the reason for the move earlier this year. Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Justice for comment. Among the other top officials residing on military installations is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who recently relocated amid reported threats linked to Iran.

The list of high ranking officials that are living in military housing also includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller…

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have reportedly taken up residence at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., while White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and other administration officials have moved to military installations or protected government housing.

In all my years, I have never seen anything like this.

All of these officials could live anywhere that they want.

Are they choosing to live on military bases because there is a serious threat to their safety?

On Monday, CNN was reporting on new intelligence that “indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington”…

New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials. Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning.

Many are not taking CNN’s story seriously.

To a certain degree I can understand the skepticism, because CNN does not exactly have a stellar record for accuracy.

But those that are attempting to claim that Iran could never pull off an attack of this nature are way off base.

The Iranians launched their chemical weapons program in 1983 in response to extensive chemical attacks by Iraq.

That was 43 years ago.

By the end of the Iran-Iraq War, the Iranians had used sulfur mustard gas and cyanide against Iraqi soldiers on numerous occasions.

The Iranians launched their biological weapons program 41 years ago.

23 years ago, the Washington Post published an investigative report about Iran’s biological weapons program. The following is a screenshot from that report…

If Iranian agents released a weaponized version of smallpox or Ebola on U.S. soil, there is no telling how many people could be killed.

That is why Iran’s biological weapons program is far more dangerous than Iran’s chemical weapons program.

And most people don’t realize that Iran’s nuclear program is 66 years old.

In 1960, the U.S. and Iran signed a nuclear cooperation agreement, leading to the purchase of a 5-megawatt research reactor for Tehran University.

The nuclear program that we are now so concerned about ending was actually started by us.

It would not be difficult for Iran to create dirty bombs.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin is warning that if the Iranians were to actually set one off on U.S. soil it would spark “all-out war”…

If Iran were to take such an action, “you would cause an all-out war” with the U.S., which would attack at such a level that the Islamic Republic’s allies, such as China and Russia, would not come to its aid, Mullin said. It is a threat, and “we take it very serious,” he said. “But the homeland is secure, I can tell you that. But every day we addressing new threats.”

And President Trump just said that if Iran uses an unconventional weapon against us it will “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before”…

President Donald Trump has said Iran will “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if there is any threat to Washington D.C., after U.S. intelligence found Iran could be developing plans to detonate a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the nation’s capital. Speaking in Manilla on Tuesday, Trump said: “Well, if there is… they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously, because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can’t have a nuclear weapon by the way.”

It certainly wouldn’t take much to trap us in an apocalyptic war with Iran with no end in sight.

Setting off a single unconventional weapon on U.S. soil would do the trick.

That is how close we are to a nightmare scenario.

In November, there has been military action in the region on an almost daily basis.

Most people do not realize this.

Earlier today, the U.S. conducted yet another series of airstrikes on Qeshm Island…

Donald Trump has launched fresh strikes on Iran amid growing doomsday fears in the US sparked by a tech blackout and threats of a ‘dirty bomb’ in Washington. A US official told Axios: ‘US warplanes used precision munitions to strike an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island in a self-defense operation. ‘The strike was carried out in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets in the region.

These airstrikes came shortly after Iran attempted to target a U.S. radar site in Bahrain.

And just a little while ago, authorities in Kuwait announced that they are defending themselves against drone attacks from Iran.

As I write this article, it is unclear how much damage those drone attacks have done.

Meanwhile, the Iranians continue to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, at least three oil tankers were damaged by Iranian naval mines…

Iran’s navy claimed a third oil tanker struck a sea mine near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after trying to use shipping lanes declared safe and open by the United States, but which Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned mariners against using. The semi-official Fars news agency cited the Iranian Army Navy as saying the third “offending” tanker “caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.” “Our message is clear: the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Safe passage requires coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces, transit through designated safe zones, and having navigation systems switched on,” the Fars report cited the navy as saying.

The war with Iran is not anywhere close to being over.

It isn’t going to be a surprise when more fighting erupts.

And it isn’t going to be a surprise when unconventional weapons get used.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, and we really are watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes.

We have already witnessed so much death and destruction, and most people are completely and utterly unprepared for what is coming next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.