Should we be concerned about the large fireballs that have been flying through our skies in recent weeks? I have been writing so much about the war in the Middle East that I haven’t given this fireball swarm the attention that it deserves. Over and over again, people have been capturing footage of meteors streaking across our atmosphere. NASA is insisting that we have absolutely nothing to be alarmed about, but other experts are not so sure.

Whenever we see unusual events in the heavens, people are going to start asking questions. According to the Daily Mail, the unprecedented fireball swarm that we witnessed during the month of March has been “sparking concerns about a potentially city-killing asteroid striking the planet and questions about these objects being UFOs”…

Earth has seen a mysterious surge in massive fireballs lighting up the sky, sparking concerns about a potentially city-killing asteroid striking the planet and questions about these objects being UFOs. The American Meteor Society (AMS), a nonprofit group that has been tracking meteor sightings for over a century, revealed that there have been more reports of fireballs in the first three months of 2026 than in the first quarter of any year dating back to 2011.

Nobody denies that people are reporting meteors more frequently than we have ever seen before.

And on Saturday night there was another major incident in the skies above Washington, Oregon and British Columbia…

Over 100 people in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia have reported seeing a “bright fireball” on Saturday night, according to NASA and the American Meteor Society. The sighting makes it the third sighting in Washington in March. According to NASA, analysis of these reports and videos suggest the fireball became visible around 50 miles above the town of Wilkeson before disintegrating 30 miles above Wauna in Pierce County around 8:34 p.m.

One large fireball would not be a big deal at all.

But there have been so many over the past month.

For example, hundreds of people witnessed a green fireball flying over California on March 22nd, and on March 23rd a different green fireball was spotted flying over southern Oregon…

On March 22, hundreds of people saw a green meteor flash across the night sky above central California around 8:19 p.m., according to NASA. Early the next morning, around 6:07 a.m., residents in the Pacific Northwest witnessed another one flying above southern Oregon, per the agency. “It was bright, it was green, it was spectacular,” says Jim Todd, director of space science education at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, to the Associated Press’ Claire Rush, describing the second event. “One tiny little piece of rock put on such a show.”

Scientists believe that these particular fireballs were green because they contained either magnesium or nickel…

The meteors above California and Oregon were likely green because of certain elements within them, reports the AP. When heated, magnesium produces blue-green light, and nickel can also emit green. Eyewitnesses of the California fireball noted that it changed colors—looking blue, green, red and orange—as it moved through the sky, per the San Luis Obispo Tribune’s Kaytlyn Leslie.

The day before the green fireball above California was spotted, a fragment of a meteor slammed into a home in Houston, Texas, and a few days before that a 7 ton space rock that flew over Ohio and Pennsylvania created a tremendous amount of buzz…

On March 17, a daytime event over Ohio and Pennsylvania involved an object estimated at about 2 m (6.5 feet) in diameter and about 7 tons in mass, with an energy release of roughly 250 tons of TNT. Meteorites recovered from that event were identified as eucrites. On March 21, a meteoroid of about 1 ton broke apart over the Houston metropolitan area, producing an airburst of about 26 tons of TNT, sonic booms, and at least one meteorite fragment that penetrated the roof of a home in Ponderosa Forest.

I can’t remember a time when meteors have made so much news.

According to Mike Hankey of the American Meteor Society, we really did witness an “unprecedented concentration of major fireballs” during the month of March…

There were about 2,046 individual reported meteor events; 38 events that involved 50 or more reports and 14 events that involved 100 or more reports, according to the AMS. Most of the elevated activity so far in 2026 took place in March 2026, according to Hankey. In his report, he referred to the month’s sightings as an “unprecedented concentration of major fireballs.” “It’s been really very flat and consistent for over five years,” Hankey said. “Then all of a sudden, we get this rush of reports this month, in March — didn’t start in February or really January, even.”

If January and February were so normal, what caused the sudden spike in March?

The AMS is admitting that this “warrants serious investigation”, and it is also telling us that the meteors appear to be coming from “the direction opposite the Sun”…

The American Meteor Society (AMS) reports an apparent surge in large fireball events in the first quarter of 2026, saying an analysis of its records back to 2011 reveals a pattern that “warrants serious investigation.” “The enhanced activity is coming from a specific part of the sky—the direction opposite the Sun—at roughly double the normal density,” Mike Hankey, who wrote the analysis, told Newsweek.

But despite everything that has been happening, NASA says that we don’t have anything to worry about.

NASA is telling us that the only reason we are seeing more meteors right now is because we are in peak fireball season…

While it may seem like meteor reports and sightings have been more frequent recently, it is not out of the ordinary. In the northern hemisphere, we’re in peak “fireball season.” From February through April, the appearance rate of these very bright meteors can increase by as much as 10% to 30%, especially around the weeks of the March equinox. Exactly why is not known. Some astronomers think the Earth passes through more large debris at this time of year, causing an uptick in fireball sightings. Another likely reason it may feel like meteor sightings are increasing is that more of us have cameras at the ready — from smartphones to doorbell cameras to dashboard cameras — making it easier than ever to capture and share these fleeting cosmic events when they happen.

Hopefully NASA is right.

Of course NASA doesn’t exactly have a stellar track record of being honest with us.

I tend to agree with the American Meteor Society.

We really should be getting to the bottom of this.

Geophysicist Stefan Burns is actually suggesting that there is “a serious risk of a large impact event occurring”…

Hopefully there will not be a “large impact event” any time soon.

But it is just a matter of time before a giant space rock with our name on it comes heading our way.

In my latest book I discussed the fact that the entire Alpha Centauri system is racing toward our solar system at a speed of approximately 79,000 miles an hour.

As the Alpha Centauri system gets closer, it is inevitable that we will begin to encounter more interstellar objects.

Oumuamua and 3I/ATLAS were just the beginning. Huge interstellar objects will enter our solar system more frequently over time, and one of these days one of them might just hit us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.