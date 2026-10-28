What in the world is going on? Why are governments all over the planet suddenly encouraging their citizens to become preppers? Do they know something that they aren’t telling us? If it was just one nation that was suddenly instructing people to stockpile food, water and other essential supplies, that wouldn’t be a big deal. But it isn’t just one nation. As you will see below, quite a long list of countries have simultaneously decided that now is the time for everyone to get prepared. So what has prompted this sudden sense of urgency?

For some reason, governments in Europe seem to have more of a sense of urgency than anyone else…

Governments in the UK, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and France have encouraged households to keep food, water, medicines and other essentials available for emergencies.

I can’t recall a time when so many European governments have been so concerned about making sure that their citizens are prepared for an emergency.

In the UK, the “Be Ready campaign” has been launched.

Every citizen is being encouraged to stockpile at least enough food and bottled water to last for 72 hours…

Every Briton is being urged to stock up to nine litres of bottled water and three days’ worth of food in new government guidance designed to ensure that households can survive a weather, cyber or other serious emergency. The Be Ready campaign is aimed at persuading people to stock up with supplies to last 72 hours, amid growing official concern about the impact of the climate crisis, technological dependency and hostile state threats. Dan Jarvis, the security minister, said that “those who can follow this advice should follow this advice”. It amounted to “simple steps to be ready for everyday emergencies” as part of a wider, community-oriented effort “to improve our resilience as a nation”, he said.

So why has it suddenly become so important to do this?

The UK’s defense secretary is saying that it is because we “live in a more dangerous and turbulent world”…

UK families are suddenly being told to stock up on emergency supplies – and to prepare for war. Wes Streeting, the UK’s defense secretary, went on a media blitz to push a new “Be Ready” campaign to boost Brits’ preparedness for crises — which he said could range from floods and wildfires to terrorism and cyber attacks and ultimately even war. “There’s no sugarcoating the fact that we do live in a more dangerous and turbulent world,” Streeting told BBC’s “Newsnight.” “It’s about saying to households across the country to be ready by just having some everyday essentials indoors should there be disruption from these sorts of events.”

Yes, our world has certainly become more “dangerous” and more “turbulent”, but I also get the impression that there is something that he isn’t telling us.

In Sweden, citizens are being told that they may have to survive on their own for at least a week “in case of crisis or war”…

In Sweden, the country’s civil defense guidance is warning households to be able to manage on their own for at least one week ‘in case of crisis or war.’ ‘The state of the world has worsened drastically in recent years. War is being waged in our vicinity. Extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common. Terror threats, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns are being used to undermine and influence us,’ the bulletin stated.

It is noteworthy that Swedish authorities are using the word “war”, because a lot of people out there are convinced that military conflict is what has prompted all of this talk about preparing.

On social media, many are speculating that European governments are getting ready to go to war with Russia…

But if European governments are bracing for a military showdown with Russia, why is the government of Japan urging their citizens to stockpile food, water and other necessary supplies?…

Statements from Japan’s Disaster Management Minister indicate that the government is preparing to issue a national “emergency request”⁠ on November 2, 2026. The request aims to urge all households across the country to stockpile essential survival supplies. The announcement is planned for the same day as the official launch of Japan’s National Disaster Management Agency. The new national agency will lead coordination efforts across the country regarding disaster planning, immediate emergency response, long-term recovery, and reconstruction.

I can’t remember the Japanese government ever doing anything like this.

Just like in the UK, Japanese citizens are being instructed to have enough on hand to last for at least three days…

The emergency request lays down a self-sufficiency window of at least three days. However, the Disaster Management Minister Gishi Hosono emphasized that a one-week supply is recommended wherever possible.

Here in the United States, Project FORTRESS has just been initiated.

The goal is for the U.S. military to be able to keep fighting for at least 90 days if all civilian infrastructure goes down…

The Pentagon is preparing U.S. military bases to keep operating for at least 90 days without outside support as it prepares for the possibility of a major war that could cripple power grids, disrupt supply chains and threaten critical infrastructure on American soil. The new requirement is part of FORTRESS, a broader military initiative aimed at ensuring American forces can continue fighting even if the civilian systems they depend on are disrupted, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital. “We don’t want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense. We just simply can’t. It’s an intolerable risk,” Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital.

What kind of scenario would “cripple power grids, disrupt supply chains and threaten critical infrastructure”?

I can only think of a few, and most of them involve military conflict.

So what do they think might happen?

Shortly after we learned about Project FORTRESS, former Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino issued a very urgent warning…

The former Deputy Director of the FBI has issued an urgent warning to Americans as countries worldwide start stockpiling supplies for a potential crisis. Dan Bongino, who left the bureau in January, said the public needs to do what the UK and European governments are telling citizens: Have a preparedness plan and at least three days of food and power ready. ‘Have yourself an emergency radio, have yourself some batteries, get yourself some emergency food, get yourself a rain collection and water filtration, some filtration tablets,’ he said on Monday. ‘Get your stuff today. Please. Do it for your family,’ Bongino added.

Even though he no longer works for the government, Bongino still has lots of contacts inside the government.

Has he been told something that would prompt him to literally beg his listeners to go out and buy emergency supplies?

Someone should really ask him that question.

And why is he urging us to have a “rain collection” system?

You wouldn’t need to collect rain unless you were facing some sort of a long-term catastrophic emergency.

Without a doubt, everything that he is saying is wise advice.

But why has he suddenly developed such a sense of urgency?

I have a feeling that something big is coming.

Perhaps after the midterm elections in the United States we shall find out what it is.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.