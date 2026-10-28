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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
1h

When the government warns you about something, it’s generally safe to do the opposite.

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Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
14m

Your post has been cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/222537473) with commentary and links to more info.

"Societal support mechanisms are collapsing all around us with warning signs everywhere. The WW3-diesel-food-currency-debt contagion crises are have been spreading and the collapse phase is here. Check out the reports and look into the eyes of the desperate people: https://www.youtube.com/@stevenvanmetre5087/videos - https://www.youtube.com/@eurodollaruniversity/videos - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessUpside/videos - https://www.youtube.com/@YakMotley/videos - https://www.youtube.com/@ahomesteadjourney/videos - https://www.youtube.com/@PeterSchiffChannel/videos - Perfect storm scenario going from bad to worse... "

Governments around the world are warning their people to prepare. Diesel and food shortages lead to rationing, Mad Max, insurrection, checkpoints, and martial law. Desperate people do desperate things to survive another day. You do not want to be one of those people...

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