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PK's avatar
PK
4d

They know it's coming yet have no way to stop it -

Rev 8: 10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters;

11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.

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jeremy's avatar
jeremy
4d

Well the apophis asteroid is suppose to do a dangerously close flyby on april 13 2029 they might be worried about that because it is supposed to be closer than some of the orbital satellites.

Also during the tribulation the Bible mentions what could be a asteroid hitting earth on several different occasions:

“and the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind. ”

Revelation 6:13 KJV

“And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood; ”

Revelation 8:8 KJV

“And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters; ”

Revelation 8:10 KJV

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