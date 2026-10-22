Authorities assure us that we are perfectly safe and that no giant space rocks are heading our way. If that is true, why is a scenario that has been developed for the 2027 Planetary Defense Conference “based around a hypothetical impact threat” from a very large asteroid? And why are scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory studying how to destroy a giant asteroid that is heading toward Earth using nuclear weapons? If there is no threat anywhere on the horizon, wouldn’t you think that those scientists would have something better to do with their time? On top of everything else, NASA recently concluded a secretive operation known as “OSIRIS-REx” in which a spacecraft visited an asteroid, plucked a piece off of it, and returned it to Earth. While the general public is being told that we are safe for decades to come, a tremendous amount of time, money and energy is being poured into preparing for a potential asteroid threat. Do they know something that the rest of us do not?

I am convinced that there is far more going on behind the scenes than we are being told.

They never say anything that will alarm the general public, but at the same time they are pumping vast resources into “sophisticated planetary defense efforts” that are intended to protect our planet “from potentially hazardous asteroids”…

Would we be prepared if a potentially life-threatening object from space were on a collision course with Earth? And how much damage could an incoming asteroid actually cause? Such questions remain at the forefront of increasingly sophisticated planetary defense efforts aimed at protecting our planet from potentially hazardous asteroids. Yet even if astronomers are able to identify a space object that might pose a threat, a significant number of uncertainties remain: the object’s size, composition, structure, and potential impact locations all must be considered, as these factors can dramatically influence what happens once an asteroid enters Earth’s atmosphere.

If there are no near-Earth objects that are a threat, why spend so much money on this?

We certainly have a lot of other very pressing matters that do require funding right now.

NASA is either wasting our money, or something else is going on.

Interestingly, NASA is a participant in the 2027 Planetary Defense Conference. An exercise is underway that simulates how authorities would respond to a “Tunguska-sized object” that is headed toward Earth…

Additionally, NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) regularly participates in planetary defense exercises designed to test these assessment methods, with current scenarios under development for the 2027 Planetary Defense Conference that take a cue from one of history’s most concerning airburst events. “The current exercise that is underway for the 2027 Planetary Defense Conference is based around a hypothetical impact threat from a roughly Tunguska-sized object,” Wheeler told The Debrief.

For those of you that are not familiar, in 1908 the Tunguska event flattened approximately 2,000 square kilometers in Siberia…

Tunguska event, enormous explosion that is estimated to have occurred at 7:14 AM plus or minus one minute on June 30, 1908, at an altitude of 5–10 km (15,000–30,000 feet), flattening some 2,000 square km (500,000 acres) and charring more than 100 square km of pine forest near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in central Siberia (60°55′ N 101°57′ E), Russia. The energy of the explosion is estimated to have been equivalent to the explosive force of as much as 15 megatons of TNT—a thousand times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945.

Why hold an exercise of this nature if there is absolutely no threat of this sort of event occurring for decades to come?

And why did NASA just send a small spacecraft to grab a piece of an asteroid known as Bennu and bring it back to Earth?…

On Sept. 30, NASA formally concluded OSIRIS-REx, the historic first U.S. mission to pluck a pristine piece of an asteroid and deliver it safely back to Earth. The van-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft — whose name is short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer — visited and sampled Bennu, an ancient space rock holding pristine remnants from the dawn of our solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago. Among those cosmic relics are raw organic building blocks, the kind that may have seeded life on Earth. “I have known this day was coming for a long time, but it is still difficult to see it arrive,” OSIRIS-REx Principal Investigator Dante Lauretta, who’s based at the University of Arizona, said in a post on LinkedIn. “I feel enormous pride in what we accomplished together, and real sadness that this journey has come to an end.”

That was certainly an impressive scientific achievement.

But it also cost a lot of money to do that.

Why not spend all that money in more productive ways if asteroids are no threat to us?

And why study how to destroy asteroids using nuclear weapons if there won’t be any asteroids to destroy for the rest of this century?

A shocking study that was recently conducted by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is raising a lot of eyebrows…

A new study from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has used advanced 3D simulations to assess how effective a nuclear weapon would be for destroying a dangerous space object such as a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

Yeah, that definitely sounds a lot like a Bruce Willis movie that I once watched.

But in that case, a civilization-killing space rock was actually headed toward us.

Why are our scientists running so many simulations if we are facing absolutely no threat?…

For their new work, the team ran simulations to explore how an asteroid might be affected by a nuclear blast somewhere near its surface, with the aim of rapidly heating and vaporizing material within it. They began with more than 1,500 one-dimensional simulations to test the approach before running three fully three-dimensional simulations modelling the effects of a nuclear blast on a roughly 160-meter (525-foot) asteroid, altering factors such as the distance to the asteroid when detonation occurred and assumptions about how easily it would be damaged by such an explosion. “These simulations give us a much more detailed picture of how an asteroid may respond to a nuclear mitigation attempt,” Isaiah Santistevan, who led the study, said in a statement. “Being able to model damage, fracture and material motion in three dimensions is an important step toward improving our ability to evaluate planetary defense options.”

More resources are being devoted to “planetary defense” than ever before in our history.

Is this being done for a reason, or is this just a colossal misallocation of public funds?

Those of you that have been following my work for an extended period of time already know what I think.

I believe that there are very serious threats out there that are not being discussed publicly.

It is always policy to keep the general public as calm as possible when we are facing a very serious threat.

That means not telling the general public the truth.

Of course everyone should be able to see that our particular neighborhood of the cosmos has been unusually busy lately.

I asked Google about this, and this is the response that I got…

Yes, data from the American Meteor Society and USA Today confirms an unusual and significant surge in large fireball events during the first quarter of 2026, especially through March

This week, we are witnessing the peak of the Orionid meteor shower…

The Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 21, and continues into early Thursday morning. The shower is made up of debris left behind by Halley’s Comet, which burns up as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. Under dark, ideal conditions, the Orionids can produce about 10 to 20 meteors per hour. But a bright waxing gibbous moon will hide some of the fainter streaks. NASA says the moon is expected to set around 3 a.m. local time, giving skywatchers a darker window before sunrise.

The fireballs in the sky that people are marveling at right now are no threat.

But there are giant space rocks that are looming in the distance.

One of these days, our luck will run out and one of them will hit us.

When that day arrives, everything will change and millions will suddenly die.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.