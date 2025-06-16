Michael Snyder’s Substack

John of the West
6h

This is probably in response to the threat to close the straits of Hormuz. It’s one thing to lob missiles at Tel Aviv, quite another to shut down movement of tankers in the gulf. It’s also possible there would be limited ground action to neutralize areas where Iran would launch small attack craft they would use to shut down the straits. This is a very dangerous situation all around.

One other thing that might be at hand is if the Iranians decide to launch chemical warheads or dirty bombs. The statement they made recently about making Israel uninhabitable probably has raised a few eyebrows. Trump may have decided that American intervention at this point is necessary to prevent Israeli nuclear retaliation after Iran were to use radioactive or chemical warheads. It is difficult to mount chemical warheads, but radioactive would be easier. It may well be that they shot off their first round of regular high explosive rockets to deplete Israeli anti-missile systems, and the real attack is coming next.

People have been watching and waiting in Ukraine and more recently the action between India and Pakistan. Maybe the real nuclear war was always going to be between Israel and Iran.

John of the West
6h

Also, if this keeps up, I give the regime six months before it collapses. People who are hungry and cold don’t care about ideology. For that matter, the anti-Israel protests looked like a complete joke. No one likes that cursed regime and Iranians everywhere would like to see it go.

