This is the first time that we have had a national election in which one party just kept making one colossal mistake after another. Ultimately, one of the primary reasons why Donald Trump won is because the Democrats simply self-destructed. This was an election that could have easily gone either way. In fact, if the Democrats had been able to hold on to the three “blue wall” states, Kamala Harris would have emerged victorious. If you check out the electoral map right now, you will see that the margins of victory in those three states were not actually that large. If the Democrats had run a reasonably competent campaign, things could have turned out very differently.

Every step of the way, the leadership of the Democratic Party failed.

Very early in Joe Biden’s first term, it became painfully obvious that he would not be able to compete effectively in 2024. But leaders of the party conspired to hide Biden’s decline, and the mainstream media played along.

By the time they finally admitted that Biden just couldn’t function effectively, it was very late in the game. At that point, they should have opted for an open process for choosing the replacement nominee, but instead Kamala Harris was essentially appointed as the replacement nominee by the party leadership. Needless to say, this turned off millions of voters.

Unfortunately for the Democrats, Kamala Harris was an exceptionally weak candidate. Shortly after she was selected, I wrote the following…

Donald Trump has always been a star, and his massive rallies are an incredibly powerful campaigning tool. No matter how much money Kamala Harris spends, she can’t recreate the same kind of emotional energy that Trump generates, because Kamala Harris is not a star. She simply does not have the ability to move people emotionally the way that Trump does, and it was an enormous mistake for the Democrats to choose her as the nominee.

If you want to win a presidential election, you need a star.

I fundamentally disagreed with Barack Obama on everything, but he was a star. He was a great public speaker, he had the ability to inspire millions of Americans, and he could move people emotionally simply by entering a room.

Kamala Harris does not possess any of those qualities.

Trying to win a presidential election without a star is kind of like trying to win a Super Bowl without a quality quarterback. It is possible, but it is really hard to do.

Kamala Harris has always been on the far left of the political spectrum, and so she really needed to pick a running mate that was more of a centrist.

Instead, she picked Tim Walz.

That turned out to be a disastrous selection.

If Kamala Harris had picked Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, she may have won that state, because Shapiro is immensely popular there.

Right now, Democrats all over the nation are wondering what might have happenedif Shapiro had been the pick…

Lindy Li, a Pennsylvania-based senior Democratic official, told Fox News: “People are wondering tonight what would have happened had Shapiro been on the ticket. And not only in terms of Pennsylvania.” Ms Li said that as a moderate, Mr Shapiro “would have signalled to the American people that she is not the San Francisco liberal that Trump said she was”. “But she went with someone actually to her Left,” she added. “In the eyes of the American people, Walz was the governor who oversaw the protests.”

Not picking Shapiro was political malpractice by Harris, and now she is paying the price.

Instead of celebrating a victory, Democrats are facing “a historic disaster of Biblical proportions”, and one prominent Democratic strategist is publicly declaring that the Democratic Party is dead…

“This is a historic disaster of Biblical proportions. The Democratic Party, as it is, is dead. This is a historic realignment. There were Reagan Democrats. Now there are Trump Democrats,” said Chris Kofinis, a Democratic strategist and former chief of staff to centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.). “The elites of this country alienated voters everywhere because they didn’t want to hear what working and middle class voters were screaming for four years—focus on us and our problems, not your agenda to destroy Trump,” Kofinis said.

I think that he makes a very good point about working class voters.

Traditionally, working class voters have made up the backbone of the Democratic Party, but in recent years the Democrats have largely ignored them.

Bernie Sanders says that this is something that Democrats must change if they intend to be competitive in the future…

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a blistering statement criticizing the Democratic party after another loss to President-elect Donald Trump. ‘It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,’ the 83-year-old senator from Vermont wrote on social media.

The Democrats thought that they could win by simply raising far more money than the other side…

The Harris campaign and allied groups burned more than $2.185 billion trying to prevent former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest comeback in American political history, according to Open Secrets.

More than 2 billion dollars are gone, and the Democrats have nothing to show for it.

What a catastrophe.

Interestingly, Kamala Harris got about the same number of votes that Democratic candidates did in 2012 and 2016. As Zero Hedge has noted, this is raising fresh questions about how the Democrats were able to do so well in 2020…

But even though the number of Democratic votes was way down this cycle, if they had been able to flip a total of approximately 300,000 votes in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin they still could have won.

This election will haunt Kamala Harris and other prominent leaders of the Democratic Party for a long time to come.

For now, liberal groups are shifting their focus from the election to resisting Trump’s agenda. It is being reported that over 100 major liberal organizations plan to form a coalition to oppose Trump once he is inaugurated…

In November 2016, many liberals were surprised by Donald Trump’s resounding Electoral College victory over Hilary Clinton. They scrambled to respond, with spontaneous efforts popping up in places like Facebook, and on shared Google docs. This time, the left had determined in advance how to respond—for either outcome—by building a coalition and planning a series of postelection mass online strategy meetings. In the lead-up to the election, the Working Families Party (WFP) had already joined with other sponsor organizations including MoveOn (which started as an emailed petition in 1998), Indivisible Project (which emerged from a Google doc in 2017), Public Citizen, and the American Civil Liberties Union. They have aligned with more than 100 other groups, according to organizers, and with Democratic U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington. The organizers have already set a schedule for eight, roughly weekly “Mass Calls,” at 8-9 p.m. EST, starting on November 7.

Of course there are some people on the left that have completely given up.

In fact, Google searches for “how to move to Canada” started to spike once it became clear that Trump was going to win…

Google searches for “How to move to Canada” skyrocketed as election results poured in Tuesday, with a 400 per cent day-to-day increase by 8:00 p.m., according to Google Trends. In 2016, when Donald Trump was first elected U.S. president, a surge in search traffic caused Canada’s immigration website to crash.

In September, Harris actually had a solid lead in the polls.

But the more the American people saw of her, the less they liked her, and Trump experienced a huge surge in the polls in October.

I think that the Democrats should have kept Harris away from doing interviews completely, because she is terrible at doing interviews.

Instead, they should have just had rally after rally where Harris and Walz simply smiled a lot and waved at the crowds.

That would have probably been their best bet.

And Harris never should have come out with specific policy proposals. She was never going to be a serious candidate, and when she tried to act like one it just didn’t work.

Instead, Harris and Walz should have made lots of vague promises that sounded like they were going to shower their constituents with more free goodies.

If Harris and Walz would have stayed positive and “joyful” the entire campaign, they may have had a shot. But throughout much of the campaign they were obsessed with telling us negative things about Donald Trump, and that was never going to be a winning strategy.

Now that the campaign is over, I am extremely concerned about what is coming next.

There is so much anger and frustration on the left right now, and it certainly isn’t going to take much to push them over the edge.

