Even though so much crazy stuff has been happening all over the world this year, and even though it is clear that a lot more crazy stuff is about to happen, interest in prepping among demographic groups that have traditionally been interested in prepping has dropped off substantially. Meanwhile, Hollywood actors, tech billionaires and many rural leftists have decided that now is the time to start prepping like crazy. There is so much confusion in our society right now, and meanwhile global events just continue to accelerate. Time is running out, but most of the population is partying instead of preparing.

There are so many people out there that have all sorts of excuses for why they do not need to prepare for what is coming.

But unless they plan on dying in the near future, they will not avoid what is ahead.

While those that should know better are making excuses, there are others that are preparing for the worst.

For example, actor Josh Duhamel has built a “doomsday cabin” in a remote area of Minnesota…

Josh Duhamel is ready for a potential apocalypse. Well, mostly. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor, 52, opens up about his Minnesota home — which he refers to as his “doomsday cabin” — and how it would stand up, should an end-of-the-world situation ever occur. “Well, I have enough,” Duhamel, who has partnered with CarGurus for the company’s new video series, The Big Deal Show, says with a laugh. “Not 100%. Probably 70%.”

Good for Josh.

I just hope that he will be able to keep that cabin warm, because Minnesota winters are brutally cold.

Preparing for apocalyptic scenarios has also become very popular among wealthy tech executives. The following comes from an article about the luxury bunkers that they are constructing in secure locations all over the globe…

Today’s end-times are lonelier, more curated, and vastly more expensive. If you can afford it, survival doesn’t involve huddling with strangers; instead, it comes with biometric locks, a subterranean cinema, and a climate-controlled wine cellar. Across the United States, a parallel real estate market has emerged beneath the surface. It caters to a clientele convinced — by pandemics, politics or personal paranoia — that safety can be bought by the square foot.

If everything is going to be just fine, why are so many very wealthy individuals putting in underground survival bunkers?

If they don’t have faith in the system, why should you?

Ron Hubbard says that his company has built underground survival bunkers for a number of really big names…

And then there’s Atlas Survival Shelters, run by the indomitable Ron Hubbard. Hubbard describes his business as the “Amazon of bunkers,” since he makes so many, ranging from small, $20,000 tunnel-like bomb shelters — popular in Israel, along with reinforced “safe rooms” for use inside apartment blocks during rocket attacks — to subterranean bunkers featuring indoor shooting ranges, movie theaters, and hermetically sealed internal oxygen systems capable of providing filtered air for 30 days. He’s built bunkers for controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate — who face rape and human trafficking charges in the UK — as well as Mr. Beast. He was hired to design Mark Zuckerberg’s bunker in Hawaii (for which he signed an NDA, he says, but he’s unconcerned about violating it six years later because he wants to “set the record straight” after a deluge of media rumors about the bunker in question costing over $50 million.)

What does Mark Zuckerberg know that has led him to the conclusion that he needs an underground survival bunker on his property in Hawaii?

I would really love to know.

It turns out that prepping has also become increasingly popular among rural African-American women…

A Black woman who lives off the grid with her husband and youngest child surrounded by greenery and birds in rural New Mexico, Sunshine may not fit the stereotype of a survivalist or prepper. Her easy, calm demeanor exudes through her popular videos in which she makes jokes with her husband or gathers eggs from her chickens. A self-described introvert, she playfully parodies TikTok trends as she shares preparedness advice and promotes her books, which focus on risk assessment, self-sufficiency and self-reliance. A quick search for “prepping” on social media will turn up countless accounts detailing plans like those Sunshine discusses in her post-election video. The majority of these accounts are run by White men, often with military-adjacent aesthetics: Men with sweeping beards dressed in camo model their tactical gear in their doomsday bunkers. But there are more and more people who do not fit that mold. Beyond those first search results are a small — but growing — community made up of people who look very much like Sunshine: Black women who are gaining social media prominence by influencing on preparedness, especially for an audience of other Black women. And given the current political climate, this audience has never been bigger or more invested.

Perhaps the outcome of the last presidential election is motivating many of those women to take action.

But politics is not the only reason why many of the left are prepping these days.

The following comes from an article that was posted by a leftist author on a leftist website…

That sounds very similar to the kind of stuff that I was reading from conservative authors on conservative websites 10 years ago.

Of course global events are far crazier today than they were 10 years ago.

So why is there so little urgency among the general population?

I just don’t get it.

So many of the things that we have been warned about are literally starting to happen right in front of our eyes.

This year in particular, we have just been hit by one thing after another.

But even after everything that has happened, many people are entirely convinced that everything is going to work out just fine somehow.

If you are one of those people, there is something that I would like you to consider.

Between 1973 and 2022, more than 60 million children were aborted in the United States.

Then we finally got a miracle and Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Great.

Unfortunately, as the following chart from Statista shows, the number of total abortions in the U.S. per month has gone up significantly since Roe v. Wade was overturned…

What does a nation that has killed more than 60 million children deserve?

If we do not reverse course, we will find out.

Those that are wise can see what is happening and they are getting prepared for it.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the population continues to live as if the party will never come to an end.

