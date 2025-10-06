Would you like to live in a country where the government could secretly cut off your phone and Internet service if you are accused of spreading “misinformation”? Or how about a country where you must submit to a digital identification system if you want to get a job? We live at a time when our liberties are being eroded in countless ways. If we do not stand up and speak out now, those that are seeking to take our liberties away will just continue to push the envelope. Eventually, we could find ourselves living in a “Beast system” society in which we don’t have any liberties left at all.

A new bill has been introduced in Canada which has some extremely alarming implications.

According to the Canadian Constitution Foundation, this bill would allow the government to “secretly order telecommunications service providers like Telus, Bell and Rogers to stop providing services to individual Canadians”…

The Canadian Constitution Foundation is concerned about the civil liberties implications of the Carney government’s proposed cyber security bill, C-8, which would allow the minister of industry to secretly order telecommunications service providers like Telus, Bell and Rogers to stop providing services to individual Canadians. The minister would be allowed to make such an order if she has “reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary to do so to secure the Canadian telecommunications system against any threat, including that of interference, manipulation, disruption or degradation.”

How would you feel if some faceless government bureaucrat decided that you are no longer allowed to have phone or Internet service any longer because you decided to share something on social media that was deemed to be “misinformation”?

The liberal government in Canada keeps telling us how dangerous “misinformation” is, and this bill would allow the government to cut off service based on “any threat” to the Canadian telecommunications system. The following is what section 15.2 of the bill actually says…

15.‍2 (1) If there are reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary to do so to secure the Canadian telecommunications system against any threat, including that of interference, manipulation, disruption or degradation, the Minister may, by order and after consultation with the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and with the persons the Minister considers appropriate, (a) prohibit a telecommunications service provider from providing any service to any specified person, including a telecommunications service provider; and

(b) direct a telecommunications service provider to suspend providing for a specified period any service to any specified person, including a telecommunications service provider.

In addition, according to this bill the government does not even have you inform you that your service is being cut off.

And if you are not willing to comply with the government’s order, you could face an extremely large fine…

An individual who does not comply, including by failing to keep the order secret, could face fines of up to $25,000 for the first contravention and $50,000 for subsequent contraventions. Businesses could face fines of up to $10 million for the first contravention and up to $15 million for subsequent contraventions.

Now that the truth about this bill is getting out, hopefully it will not pass.

Over in Europe, a different form of tyranny is being introduced this month.

If you plan to visit an EU country, you will soon be forced to be photographed and fingerprinted…

European vacation destinations will soon require travelers to have prints of their fingers taken as well as photos upon arrival. France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and 25 other countries will begin implementing the new Entry/Exit System (EES) on Oct. 12 over the course of about six months. “These European countries will introduce the different elements of the EES in phases, including the collection of biometric data, such as facial image and fingerprints,” the European Union’s (EU) website notes.

Once they have collected your biometric data, it will be in their databases forever.

This is so wrong, and I am surprised that there hasn’t been more of an uproar over this.

On the official EU website, they are actually encouraging us to hand over some of our biometric information to them in advance…

You will have to provide your personal data. Passport control officers will take a photo of your face and/or scan your fingerprints. This information will be recorded in a digital file. This process can be quicker if you register some of your data in advance. You can do this by using: the dedicated equipment (“self-service system”), if available at your border crossing point; and/or

a mobile application – if made available by the country of arrival or departure. In any of the instances above, you will meet a passport control officer.

If you do not intend to surrender your biometric information, you do not get to travel to Europe.

It really is that simple.

Personally, I am even more alarmed about what the UK plans to do.

If you are a British citizen and you do not submit to the new digital identification system that will soon be implemented, you will not be allowed to work…

The government has announced plans to introduce a digital ID system across the UK, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying it will ensure the country’s “borders are more secure”. The IDs will not have to be carried day-to-day, but they will be compulsory for anyone wanting to work.

The government says the scheme will be rolled-out “by the end of the Parliament” – meaning before the next general election, which by law must be held no later than August 2029.

Fortunately, large numbers of people are taking a stand against this ridiculous new requirement.

In fact, so far over 1.6 million British citizens have signed a petition that states that “no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system”…

More than 1.6 million people have signed a petition opposing the introduction of digital ID cards after Keir Starmer announced plans to make them mandatory for people working in the UK by 2029. The petition says “no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system”, which it describes as a “step towards mass surveillance and digital control”. Petitions that receive more than 100,000 signatures are considered for a debate in parliament, but there is little evidence of their success in shaping government policy.

A lot of people out there are concerned that the things that I have talked about in this article are steps toward implementing “the Beast system”.

And without a doubt, we are most definitely living in the end times.

So we should certainly be resisting any efforts to erode our liberties.

Unfortunately, the “Big Brother control grid” that is all around us has been steadily growing for a very long time.

No generation has ever been watched, monitored, tracked and manipulated like this generation has been.

As AI technology continues to advance at an exponential rate, our overlords will have even more digital tools at their disposal.

These are such ominous times, and things are going to get really crazy doing the chaotic years that are ahead.

