Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PJ4Ever's avatar
PJ4Ever
2h

If President Trump moves forward in allowing Ukraine to use US weaponry any way they see fit, IMO that is no different than the US itself directly declaring war on the USSR. It doesn't take rocket science to figure out who would win that one ..... and folks it isn't the Red, White, and Blue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
5h

It's great theater for the masses -- helps to promote fear and a desire for "government" to solve all of the problem (usually at a cost to our freedom and well-being).

Either way, the battle is a spiritual one and we who are Christ's have already secured the victory He won for us -- so in life or death, we are MORE THAN CONQUERORS through Him who loved us. (Romans 8:37 see also 1 Corinthians 15:57)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture