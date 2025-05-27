It has often been said that “war is hell”, and that is so true. It has been estimated that somewhere between 70 and 85 million people died during World War II, and now World War III is looming. I just asked Google AI to tell me how many people will die during World War III, and I was told that “it’s likely that the death toll would be devastatingly high, potentially reaching into the billions”. We are literally closer to that sort of an apocalyptic conflict than we have ever been before, and yet most of the population is partying as if there will be “peace and safety” long into the future. So many of us have been lulled into a false sense of security, but the truth is that the very small window of opportunity that we have to avoid World War III is rapidly closing.

A few hours ago, President Trump posted a very alarming message about Russian President Vladimir Putin on his Truth Social account…

What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!

What “REALLY BAD” things is Trump talking about?

I really hope that he will clarify what he meant by that.

AFP is telling us that Trump’s message “showed his frustration” with the Russians…

Trump’s latest broadside showed his frustration with stalled peace talks, and comes two days after he called the Kremlin leader “absolutely CRAZY” following a record Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

For a long time, I have been warning that Trump must not lose patience with the Russians.

Sadly, it appears that is precisely what is happening.

In fact, it is being reported that Trump is considering “lifting all restrictions on how Ukraine uses U.S. supplied weapons against Russia”…

Donald Trump is said to be ‘seriously considering’ lifting all restrictions on how Ukraine uses U.S. supplied weapons against Russia, according to Western officials. The U.S. president could go further than his predecessor in removing all restrictions imposed by the Biden administration, sources told the Kyiv Post on Monday.

Joe Biden didn’t even go that far.

There would be absolutely no limits to what the Ukrainians could do with U.S. weapons, and the Ukrainians would definitely take advantage of that.

But it still wouldn’t be enough for Ukraine to win the war.

The Russians have been steadily taking more territory, and they have been massing tens of thousands of troops across from the city of Kharkiv in preparation for a summer offensive.

And it appears that summer offensive may already be starting. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the Russians have just captured four settlements in the Sumy region…

British outlet Sky News had previously reported that up to 50,000 Russian troops were amassing on the Kharkiv border after Moscow successfully dislodged Ukrainian troops from the Russian border region of Kursk, where Kyiv gained a swathe of territory in the summer of 2024. Kursk borders Ukraine’s Sumy region, which neighbors Kharkiv. The head of the Sumy region, Oleh Hryhorov, on Tuesday confirmed Russia had captured four settlements. Russia added on Tuesday it had struck Ukrainian positions in several Sumy settlements over the previous day.

So how far with the Russians eventually go?

Dmitry Medvedev has suggested that Russia could take nearly all of Ukraine if the war lasts long enough…

However, former Russian president and key Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev took to X to mock any plans for allied buffer zones of control over Ukraine. Sharing a map of the vast country, Mr Medvedev showed almost the entire country covered with a Russian-controlled buffer zone and only a sliver of territory left to Ukraine next to the Polish border. Mr Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, wrote on X: “If military aid to the Banderite (Ukrainian nationalist) regime continues, the buffer zone could look like this.”

If Dmitry Medvedev becomes the next president of Russia once Putin passes away, that is going to be very bad news, because he is far more hostile toward western nations than Putin ever was.

Unless something really dramatic happens, Ukraine is going to lose this war and Russia is going to win.

The Ukrainians are desperate for NATO to get directly involved in the war, because that is the only way that Ukraine can emerge victorious from this conflict.

Of course if NATO does get directly involved, that will put us just one step away from nuclear war.

So let us hope that President Trump never even considers this option.

Alarmingly, U.S. forces in Europe have been ramping up preparations for a potential showdown. The following comes from a Wall Street Journal article entitled “The U.S. Reinforces Europe’s Northern Front, Fearing War With Russia”…

At the crack of dawn, a dozen U.S. Marines recently took position in a field on this sleepy Swedish island about 200 miles from the Russian city of Kaliningrad and fired their mobile rocket system. The dummy munitions splashed into the Baltic Sea, yet they sent a message to Russia: Even as President Trump has thrown NATO into a historic crisis by questioning its efficacy, in Northern Europe, the U.S. military is doubling down. The Trump administration wants the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to get more “lethal.” A testing ground is Europe’s north, where NATO faces Russia on two sides.

I don’t like the sound of that at all.

Of course we could end up in a war with China in the not too distant future as well.

In fact, we are being warned that the Chinese “could seize Taiwan’s smaller outlying islands as a tactic to intimidate the government in Taipei”…

China could seize Taiwan’s smaller outlying islands as a tactic to intimidate the government in Taipei, a US intelligence report has warned. Though the vast majority of its population lives on the main island of Taiwan, Taipei also controls a number of smaller island chains including the Kinmen and Matsu close to the Chinese mainland, the Pratas and Taiping in the South China Sea and the Penghu archipelago off Taiwan’s southeastern coast. Seizing and attempting to annex these islands is among a number of military options available to Beijing as it continues to threaten Taiwan with a wholesale invasion, according to the latest Worldwide Threat Assessment report released earlier this month by the US Defence Intelligence Agency.

It would be wonderful if the “peace and safety” crowd ends up being correct.

Let’s hope that a miracle happens and global leaders find a way to pull us back from the brink of World War III.

But at this moment, things do not look promising at all.

Our last shot at peace with Russia appears to be evaporating, and the war in the Middle East could soon go to an entirely new level.

The clock is ticking, because once someone decides to use a nuclear weapon there will be no turning back.

