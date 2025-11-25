Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJB's avatar
MJB
1h

Really? People read your Substack but call you names when they don't like what you're saying? Call me harsh, but they deserve everything that's coming to them. Denial only gets you so far ....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RetiredCWO's avatar
RetiredCWO
30m

@Michael, I don't think the data you're stating is incorrect, I just think your timing is off, as well as many others with the whole collapse narrative. Yes, govt debt is excess of $38T, probably closer to $100T when you factor in future spending commitments. But you know, the world was supposed to end when we hit $1T in debt, and the pace hasn't slowed, so where is the magic line where it all breaks? I don't know and probably nobody knows. I'm thinking at some point in the nearer future, we, the public are going to be introduced to what comes after Trillion. I'm nearly 60 and I remember when the debt clock thing was introduced, not to much fanfare unfortunately. Billions of dollars was the language back then, and now Trillions is the replacement, however, the spending keeps accelerating with no sign of slowdown, other than a meek DOGE attempt.

I had a newspaper route on my bicycle growing up, I joined the Army out of HS, retired in 2004, and tried my hand at a home business, then bounced around IT jobs for several years. My current job is, on the line, as they say, but throughout it all, I saved, I invested and sometimes that felt like HODL, but I do see through talking with others at work that some didn't make great decisions with their money over time................. buying new cars, eating out at expensive places too much, expensive vacations put on credit, etc..... But very little invested in their future.

So, yeah, I think like you that hard times are coming, and they're coming sooner for some.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture