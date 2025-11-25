Most Americans are exceedingly focused on the present and spend very little time thinking about the future. And if you are in the minority of the population that is thriving in this “K-shaped economy”, you may be wondering what all of the fuss is about. After all, during the holiday season of 2025 wealthy Americans are literally spending money as if there is no tomorrow. But meanwhile, just about everyone else is really struggling.

For a long time, we were warned that a cost of living crisis would be coming.

That is happening now.

For a long time, we were warned that delinquency rates would rise because consumers were piling up too much debt.

That is happening now.

For a long time, we were warned that foreclosure filings would surge when the current housing bubble started to burst.

That is happening now.

For a long time, we were warned that cryptocurrency prices would plummet.

Now more than a trillion dollars in cryptocurrency wealth has been wiped out.

Another thing that we have been relentlessly warned about is the weakness of the labor market.

Today, we learned that “the pace of layoffs has picked up over the past four weeks”…

The U.S. labor market is showing further signs of weakening as the pace of layoffs has picked up over the past four weeks, payrolls processing firm ADP reported Tuesday. Private companies lost an average of 13,500 jobs a week over the past four weeks, ADP said as part of a running update it has been providing. That’s an acceleration from the 2,500 jobs a week lost in the last update a week ago. With the government shutdown still impacting data releases, alternative information like ADP’s has been filling in the blanks on the economic picture.

This confirms what I have been saying.

All over the nation, large companies have been conducting mass layoffs.

In fact, Challenger, Gray & Christmas is reporting that the number of announced job cuts last month was 175 percent higher than it was in October 2024…

Layoff tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas recorded 153,074 job cuts in October alone — a staggering 175 percent jump from last year and 183 percent from September. It was the sharpest October spike since 2003, when companies were reeling from the dot-com collapse.

We aren’t talking about something that might hypothetically happen someday.

This is happening now.

In just the last three months, many of the biggest companies in America have been ruthlessly firing highly paid employees…

Over the past three months, Amazon, Apple, UPS, Intel, Verizon, AT&T, Walmart, Target, Ford, and GM have all made headlines for slashing white-collar staff — a broad corporate reset that shows little sign of slowing.

I keep trying to tell everyone that this is just the beginning.

The McKinsey Global Institute is warning that approximately 40 percent of all U.S. workers could potentially be replaced by AI…

About 40 percent of American jobs could be replaced by artificial intelligence, according to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute. The American consultancy’s analysis found that robots and AI agents could automate more than half of US work hours, both manual and cognitive, using technology that is available today, if companies redesigned how they did things. Most of the roles at risk involve the kinds of drafting, processing information and routine reasoning that AI agents can do.

What would you do if you suddenly lost your job?

You might want to start thinking about that.

The American people can see where things are headed, and that is clearly reflected in the latest consumer confidence numbers…

Consumers soured on the current economy and their prospects for the future, with worries growing over the ability to find a job, according to a Conference Board survey released Tuesday. The board’s Consumer Confidence Index for November slumped to 88.7, a drop of 6.8 points from the prior month for its lowest reading since April. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for a reading of 93.2. In addition, the expectations index tumbled 8.6 points to 63.2, while the present situation index slipped to 126.9, a decline of 4.3 points.

As economic conditions deteriorate, we are going to see a lot more turmoil in the housing market.

One housing analyst named Melody Wright is even projecting that the price crash that we are going to witness is going to be “worse than 2008”…

The U.S. housing market is going to face a price correction “worse than 2008,” according to housing analyst Melody Wright, who expects home prices to drop in half as soon as next year. “I think…we’re going to correct all the way to a point where household median income matches the home price, the median home price. And so that is going to be worse than 2008. This could devolve a lot faster than last time,” Wright said during an interview with Adam Taggart, host of Thoughtful Money, published on YouTube.

Our system could not handle a crash of that magnitude.

But what goes up must come down.

It has become very difficult to sell homes at today’s absurdly elevated prices, and as a result large numbers of sellers are simply pulling their listings…

Homesellers in the US are yanking listings off the market, as the nation’s real estate sector stagnates. Nearly 85,000 sellers removed their properties in September, the highest number for that month in eight years, according to Redfin. The number of stale listings — those sitting on the market for 60 days or more — jumped to the highest level for any September since 2019.

Nobody can argue with any of the facts that I have shared in this article.

When people disagree with me, they tend to call me names instead.

And that is okay.

I fully understand that the reality of what is talking place all around us is not welcome news to a lot of people out there.

But if we are not willing to face reality, we will inevitably make bad decisions.

And making bad decisions is what got us into this giant mess in the first place.

