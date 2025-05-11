Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
5h

Read the Chinese statement. There is no deal. There is an agreement to work out the details of how, who, what, where, and when they will begin discussing a possible agreement. That is it.

Pamela Moore nailed it in her comment. Someone at the WH spun this story way out of proportion. And the usual media suspects failed at ascertain the facts. As usual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carol Hudak's avatar
Carol Hudak
5h

The goal is to destroy the American dollar and bring in the CBDC; Central Bank Digital

Currency. This way everyone will need a shot in the hand or forehead to use it, and thus the

Total control of everyone begins. The shot more than likely will turn recipients into part

A.I.

And, anyone taking that shot, “will drink the wine of the wrath of God, which is mixed in

full strength in the cup of His anger; and they will be tormented with fire and brimstone in

the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb of God, Jesus . . . . .and

the smoke of their torment goes up forever and ever . . . “ (Revelation 14:10).

Incredible Time we are living in!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture