Have we ever seen more than 1,500 simultaneous political protests all over the nation on the same day? The rioting and looting in Los Angeles has been going on for several days, but the left was never going to be satisfied with causing chaos in just one city. They want this to spread to other cities and become a national protest movement, and it appears that they are succeeding. Chaos is beginning to erupt in other areas of the country, and what the riot planners have scheduled for Saturday is truly frightening.

President Trump has already sent thousands of troops to Los Angeles, but will they also soon be needed in San Francisco?

On Monday night, approximately 9,000 crazed leftists gathered in the heart of the city…

An estimated 9,000 protesters gathered for a rally and march that started at San Francisco’s 24th & Mission BART Plaza around 6 p.m. to protest the recent raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across California. Tracks like YG’s “FDT” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” rang out on Mission Street, along with chants like “Move ICE, get out the way!” echoing through the crowd in a nod to Ludacris. Protesters rolled through on scooters and skates, some draped in keffiyehs, others wearing face masks and clothing scrawled with anti-fascist messages. Many were waving upside down American flags and cardboard posters bearing anti-ICE slogans, lambasting the agency’s actions as unlawful and illegal.

Just like we saw in Los Angeles, the mainstream media tried to convince us that these protesters were “peaceful”, but by the end of the night crimes were being committed and at least 60 protesters were arrested…

Thousands reportedly marched through San Francisco on Monday, the second day of anti-ICE protests there, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The San Francisco Police Department stated on X that the demonstration was “overwhelmingly peaceful,” but added that two small groups “broke off and committed vandalism and other acts” at the end of the night. The department said it made an unspecified number of arrests. At least 60 people were arrested at a march in San Francisco on Sunday for failing to respond to a dispersal order, NBC Bay Area reported.

Then on Tuesday, we started to see large protests erupt in major cities all over the nation…

The protests that roiled Los Angeles over the weekend were set to spread Tuesday across the country, as activists planned demonstrations in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and elsewhere.

I was particularly disturbed about the protests in the red state of Texas.

In Austin, over a dozen protesters were detained by authorities…

More than a dozen protesters were arrested in Austin, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on X early Tuesday morning. “Peaceful protesting is legal. But once you cross the line, you will be arrested. FAFO,” Abbott wrote on X, using the abbreviation for “f— around and find out.”

And in Dallas, there was “a standoff that shut down a busy intersection”…

At least one person was arrested Monday in Dallas, police said, with charges pending, as protesters and law enforcement met in a standoff that shut down a busy intersection. The Daily Texan reported that some 500 gathered at the Texas Capitol on Monday, while hundreds gathered in San Antonio, according to Spectrum News 1.

The official beginning of summer hasn’t even arrived yet.

So what is our country going to look like once we get to July or August?

On Saturday, there will be over 1,550 “No Kings” protests all over the country.

I went to the official “No Kings” website, and this is what they are saying about themselves…

On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else. No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.

You may have noticed that there has been an unusual amount of hype for these protests, and “No Kings” lists dozens of prominent leftist organizations as partners.

This is an effort that is very well organized and very well funded.

Of course Saturday is also the date of President Trump’s birthday parade.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that anyone that tries to disrupt his parade “will be met with very heavy force”…

President Donald Trump has issued a warning for anyone planning to protest at his birthday military parade on Saturday. Trump told reporters, during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday, that any demonstration at the parade “will be met with very heavy force.” The president added that he hadn’t heard about plans for protests at the event, but he appeared to expect some dissent on the day, adding, “these are people who hate our country.”

I believe that President Trump is very serious about this.

But I also think that protesters will show up in Washington on Saturday anyway.

Prominent voices on the left seem to think that the growing protest movement will “put pressure” on President Trump, but could it be possible that they are actually playing into Trump’s hands?

One administration official reportedly told NBC News that Trump and his team are “happy to have this fight”…

For the White House, this scene — Trump battling a blue state over his signature issue — is a political win, officials said. It’s a nationally watched saga of the sort that has long defined his career: a made-for-TV moment. “We’re happy to have this fight,” a White House official said, emphasizing that politically, the administration sees it as a winning issue.

Without a doubt, the rioting and looting in Los Angeles is making the left look bad.

If Democrats actually believe that the chaos that they are causing is going to help them in the mid-term elections, they are nuts.

And there is no way that President Trump is going to back down any time soon.

In fact, now we are being told that there is a plan “to deploy more than 20,000 additional National Guard troops to aid the Trump administration’s widening crackdown on illegal immigration around the United States”…

The Pentagon is reviewing a Department of Homeland Security request to deploy more than 20,000 additional National Guard troops to aid the Trump administration’s widening crackdown on illegal immigration around the United States, according to officials and documents. Homeland Security officials want the troops to help track fugitives, quell riots at detention centers and search for unaccompanied children in remote or hostile terrain. Meanwhile, Pentagon and Customs and Border Patrol officials have inspected military bases in recent months from New Jersey to California as potential sites to detain an expected influx of migrants.

If that plan is actually implemented, the left is not going to be happy at all.

Anyone that thought that we were going to get through Trump’s first year in office without riots has not been paying attention to the bigger picture.

The left embraced societal chaos long ago, and now they want a final showdown with President Trump.

And that is precisely what they are going to get.

We are going to see some really crazy things happen in this country during the months ahead.

So I hope that you are located somewhere safe where you will be able to watch the madness in peace.

