Charles
2h

My wife and I are both in our late 70's. I have a military disability rating and our house is paid for. We no longer pay property taxes because of my disability rating. We share our home with one of our sons. We are fortunate to have a net income of about 9,000/month. But we try to stay healthy and eat healthy. The past year has seen all our living expenses go sky high and I can't imagine how average people live. The stress of life for most people must be unbearable. Thank God we have Jesus in our lives to see us through these hard times.

2h

Really good question where all this ends up. When you can’t afford even a modest lifestyle, that is a big problem. Ten years ago, what I make now would have been a salary with a lot of room for luxuries and fun. Not now. Not even close. People are going to start losing everything and start getting very angry and the government will have no response. It had no response to relatively small numbers of people rioting in 2020. It will really have no response to the average American who realizes their dream has been sold out for short term bribes of the public to get votes.

