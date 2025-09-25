An “unprecedented” gathering of generals and admirals will be happening in Virginia next week, and the purpose of the meeting is a huge mystery. This has sparked a frenzy of speculation on social media, but we still aren’t getting any answers. Hopefully we will get an explanation soon, because things are starting to get really weird. First the “Department of Defense” was renamed the “Department of War”, and then President Trump boldly declared that Ukraine can win the war against Russia and take back all of the territory that the Russians have conquered. Of course that wouldn’t be possible unless NATO forces got directly involved. So are we going to war soon? There are some that believe that this is the real reason why this mysterious gathering of generals and admirals has been scheduled for next week…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the nation’s top military officers to assemble at a Marine Corps base in northern Virginia next week for an unscheduled meeting, an unusual move that has raised questions inside the Pentagon. The gathering, set for Tuesday at Quantico, will bring together generals and admirals of one-star rank or higher, along with senior advisers, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Associated Press. The directive did not include a reason for the meeting. The people, who described the move as extraordinary, were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

According to CBS News, all we are being told is that Pete Hegseth will be “addressing his senior military leaders”…

“The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. The Pentagon has provided no other details about the meeting to either the military leaders or the press.

A war with Russia would certainly qualify as something really big. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly stated that he believes that NATO is already at war with Russia…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday, per a Public Telegram Board, that NATO and the European Union are waging war against Russia “using Ukraine as a proxy” and are “directly participating” in the conflict. Lavrov’s comments follow repeated Kremlin claims that Western military and financial support for Ukraine amounts to direct hostility toward Russia. The announcement also comes amid repeated drone incursions into NATO allies’ air space. NATO warned Russia on Tuesday that it was prepared to defend “every inch of allied territory” after Estonia said that Russian fighter jets had violated its airspace last week. The incursion followed a similar incident in Poland earlier this month, where around 20 drones from Moscow entered Polish airspace. Just this week, Denmark reported multiple drone incidents at critical infrastructure points, as a Russian landing ship was discovered lurking off the Danish coast.

But the Russians just won’t stop. In fact, two Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets just flew through the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone…

U.S. fighter jets were scrambled Wednesday to identify and intercept four Russian warplanes flying near Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement. NORAD said two Russian Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets were flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), which is international airspace that abuts U.S. and Canadian sovereign airspace. NORAD responded Wednesday by sending an E-3 early warning and control aircraft, along with four F-16s and four KC-135 tanker planes, “to positively identify and intercept” the Russian aircraft in the Alaskan ADIZ.

In fact, Ursula Von der Leyen just warned that shooting down Russian aircraft is very much “on the table”…

Von der Leyen assured Amanpour that the option of shooting Russian aircraft out of the sky is “on the table” – following last week’s alleged drone and jet incursion incidents which took place in Poland, Romania, and Estonia. In each instance jets were scrambled from the NATO countries. “My opinion is we have to defend every square centimeter of the territory,” von der Leyen told the CNN correspondent. “That means if there is an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding our airspace is on the table.”

According to Russia’s ambassador to France, if a Russian aircraft gets shot down there “would be war”…

NATO potentially shooting down a Russian plane in allied airspace “would be war,” Russian Ambassador to France, Alexey Meshkov, said in an interview with the RTL news channel published on Sept. 25. The comments come amid surging tensions between Moscow and NATO as the allies accused Russia of multiple airspace violations in recent weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump has said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft violating their airspace, a statement welcomed by many eastern members. When asked what Russia’s reaction would be in such a case, Meshkov replied that downing a Russian plane would amount to war.

We are closer to war with Russia than we have ever been before, and the Ukrainians are absolutely thrilled about that because they have been trying to draw NATO directly into the conflict for a long time.

Earlier today, it was being reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has gleefully suggested that Russians will soon need “to know where their bomb shelters are”…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin will become a target and Russian officials should check for bomb shelters if Moscow does not stop its invasion of his country, Axios reported Thursday. “They have to know where their bomb shelters are,” Zelensky told Axios in an interview. “They need it. If they will not stop the war, they will need it in any case.”

Of course it is also possible that the mysterious gathering of U.S. military officials at Quantico next week could have to do with the situation in the Middle East.

Instead of backing down, Iran is rapidly rebuilding their nuclear facilities…

Speaking to Sky News in Vienna, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, also said there will be no direct talks with the US. He vowed the damaged facilities would be rebuilt despite the threat of further attacks by Israel. “It is quite normal that during a military attack on facilities, they incur damage and the infrastructure is destroyed,” he said. “What is important is that science, know-how, technology, and industry are long-standing and deeply-rooted in the history of Iran.”

Another theory that is being floated to explain why so many military officials are being summoned to Virginia next week is that the Trump administration is planning a nationwide crackdown on political violence.

As I detailed yesterday, we have entered a new era of violent domestic terrorism. There have been so many examples of this in 2025, and President Trump is warning the left that “ultimately it’s going to go back on them”…

President Donald Trump warned that Americans on the political right eventually “won’t take it anymore” amid escalating political violence in the United States and suggested they might respond by targeting the left with violence. “It’s going to get worse and ultimately it’s going to go back on them,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Sept. 25 in response to a question from a reporter. “Bad things happen when they play these games.” Trump’s remarks came after a gunman opened fire on Sept. 24 at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, killing one detainee and injuring two others. Trump quickly blamed rhetoric from “radical-left Democrats” for the shooting, which came two weeks after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking on a college campus in Utah.

