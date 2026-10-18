Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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2nd Gilded Age's avatar
2nd Gilded Age
Oct 18Edited

"When the rich rob the poor, it's called business. When the poor fight back, it's called violence.”

Mark Twain (allegedly)

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
Oct 18

It is the same $Marxist $Atheist Billionaire oligarchs that funded BLM, AntiFa. the illegal invasion caravans and NoKings that are funding these riots.

God Bless and Protect America, 🙏🙏🙏

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