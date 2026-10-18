The same alliance that is doing it in France will also bring rioting, looting and civil unrest to the United States as well. It is known as “the Red/Green alliance”, and their shared goal is “revolution” all over the western world. Right now we are witnessing an unprecedented tactical convergence between far-left/Marxist movements (“red”) and radical Islamist groups (“green”), and this should deeply alarm all of us. Ultimately, the long-term goals of far-left organizations are much different from the long-term goals of the radical Islamists. But they both deeply hate the same people, and they both want to see the established order overthrown. So for now they are allies of convenience, and they are not afraid to use violence to achieve what they want.

It is certainly true that a relentless cost of living crisis that stretches all the way back to the beginning of this decade is causing immense economic distress both here in the United States and all over the western world. The far left and radical Islamists are attempting to use this economic turmoil to help fuel their anti-government riots.

What we are witnessing in France is a perfect example of this.

It is being estimated that 550,000 people participated in the riots on Saturday, including 110,000 in the Paris metro area alone…

Chaos exploded across France on Saturday as 550,000 protesters flooded the streets, torched cars and buildings, looted from posh stores including Louis Vuitton and Hermès, and even threatened to storm the Élysée Palace—prompting a defiant President Emmanuel Macron to rage: “Let them come and get me!” In Paris alone, an estimated 110,000 demonstrators took to the streets, with masked protestors backed by the country’s far-left opposition leader smashing storefronts, targeting luxury business and confronting riot police armed with tear gas and water cannons.

The mainstream media tried to frame the riots as “mostly peaceful protests”, but everyone could clearly see that was not true at all.

Many of the rioters seemed to revel in the destruction that they were causing.

In one particularly disturbing incident, a historic town hall that had somehow survived both world wars was purposely set on fire…

The iconic Limoges Town Hall, which was built in 1883 and survived both world wars, came tumbling down in a blaze after it was torched by rioters in the south-west of France. A video seen by 1.4 million people on X showed the building, which played a significant role in the French Resistance during the Second World War, collapsing, with its bell tower engulfed in flames.

So where were the police?

They were on the run.

The rioters vastly outnumbered them, and one official described the chaos in the streets as “apocalyptic”…

‘It was apocalyptic,’ a senior commander told Sunday’s Le Parisien newspaper. ‘Law enforcement was unable to contain the multitude of simultaneous attacks occurring across the country, and was quickly overwhelmed by determined protesters.’ Explaining how a number of districts fell into ‘the hands of rioters’, the source said ‘there weren’t enough personnel or ammunition.’ The ‘apocalyptic rioting’ followed intense violence in recent weeks which saw gangs of agitators taking part in running battles with the forces of law and order.

Of course whenever there is rioting, there will also be looting.

In Paris, very large groups of “masked men wearing black hoodies” were grabbing whatever they could get their hands on…

Smashing shop windows and snatching boxes of goods, looters in Paris poured into stores across the capital on Saturday, facing no resistance from authorities as nationwide protests degenerated into violence. Crowds of masked men wearing black hoodies yanked at metal store shutters until they gave way, clearing shelves of cigarettes, sunglasses, clothes, jewellery and food.

It appears that in many cases the looting was not spontaneous at all.

In fact, it appears that some groups of looters were “highly organized”…

According to AFP, some looting appeared highly organized. Groups of approximately six young men, wearing masks and gloves, approached stores and first disconnected their security cameras. Only then did they smash the windows, break into the premises and steal merchandise. The businesses targeted included supermarkets, pharmacies, luxury boutiques, clothing stores, electronics retailers, cosmetics shops and opticians. In Paris, footage showed looters stripping mobile phone stores of their merchandise and throwing products to accomplices waiting outside. One widely circulated video, said to have been filmed in Paris, showed a woman desperately trying to stop masked looters from breaking into a supermarket. “Why are you doing this?” she shouted as the intruders pushed through the entrance. One initially placed a hand on her back, apparently trying to move her aside gently, but others surged forward and forced their way into the store. “Stop! That’s not the point!” she cried as she was pushed away. Her appeals failed to stop the looting.

This is what the far left does.

They riot, loot and commit acts of random violence.

The largest far left party in France knew what would happen, but they publicly backed the “protests” anyway…

The disorder is backed by the far-left opposition leader La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party. Its leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is second in the polls for next year’s presidential elections, which take place in six months. Mélenchon blamed the authorities for blocking protesters from reaching Place de la République in Paris, which he said had been designated as the start of the protest.

It would be bad enough for leaders of France Unbowed to openly encourage the rioters.

But the truth is that many of them have also been active participants in the “protests”…

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu took a more direct approach than Macron, saying the student movement has been “instrumentalized by the allies of France Unbowed (LFI)… for electoral reasons.” The left-wing LFI’s presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, even participated in one of the Paris protests this week, while LFI councilors, deputies, and mayors have joined student blockades in multiple cities.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon wants to turn France into a communist nation.

And he is thrilled to have hordes and hordes of young Muslim radicals as his allies.

Many of those young Muslim radicals proudly carry Palestinian flags with them, and that flag has become the most visible symbol of the French riots…

“Palestinian flags were visible among demonstrators as violence spread through French cities. A municipal police station was also attacked, shops were vandalized, and riot police deployed tear gas. Storming government buildings and attacking police are acts of political violence, not peaceful protest. President Macron called for calm before the violence erupted. The question now is what his government will do to restore order,” Pamela Geller reported.

The civil unrest is far from over.

Of course it isn’t just France that has been thrown into a state of turmoil.

Yesterday, protests in Italy got quite violent…

Italian police fired tear gas at Italian protesters in the square in front of Milan’s Gothic cathedral, after rioters allegedly threw stones at officers, France 24 reported. Protesters in Milan also gathered in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II – a luxury shopping centre. Shop owners put down their shutters and tourists appeared to flee the central area as the clashes turned violent, with the central Duomo metro station being temporarily closed.

And the riots in Albania just continue to escalate…

Thousands of young Albanians gathered outside the Education Ministry in ​the center of the capital Tirana on Saturday on the fifth day of a growing student-led movement ‌to force Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign. The protest turned violent when a group of young people wearing masks hurled rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades, tear gas and a water cannon.

We are being told that people all over Europe are angry about the rising cost of living.

And that is true.

But it isn’t conservatives that are rioting.

It isn’t Christians that are rioting.

It is always the far left and the Muslims.

That same alliance is going to bring rioting, looting and civil unrest to the United States too.

We have seen various instances when this has occurred in recent years, but much worse is coming.

As Americans become increasingly frustrated with our seemingly endless cost of living crisis, “the Red/Green alliance” will use economic pain to stir up anger.

But rioting, looting and civil unrest is not going to fix anything.

The far left and the radical Muslims know this.

They do not intend to fix the current system.

Instead, they want “revolution” so that the current system can be completely wiped out.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.