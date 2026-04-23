Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
3hEdited

If your name is written in the Lamb's Book of Life and you have received and accepted the invitation to the Wedding Feast of the Bride, you have nothing to fear.

Maranatha Lord Jesus/Yeshua. Come quickly my King.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Thomas Bayer's avatar
Thomas Bayer
3h

What will (is already) happening is that we will use the vast USA oil we have and in fact other countries can buy it and natural gas from the US!

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture