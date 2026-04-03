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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
3d

“We were also told that “Iranian air defenses were completely destroyed, but somehow they just found a way to shoot down an F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 Warthog…”

Obviously, the mockingbird media is lying, just like the prevaricator-in-chief.

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sosumi's avatar
sosumi
3dEdited

This is a war of attrition. Iran will never run out of missiles and drones because thier BRICS allies (China & Russia) will make certain they don't. America has no such allies to resupply its rapidly depleting missile inventory.

Russia & China are both in a wartime economy and can produce munitions at breakneck speed. America in not in a wartime economy and therefore can do no such thing. Iran, Russia, China, America, all know this. Which is why Puppet President Trump is so desperate to end this. And why Iran refuses to negotiate.

"what king, when he sets out to meet another king in battle, will not first sit down and consider whether he is strong enough with ten thousand men to encounter the one coming against him with twenty thousand? Or else, while the other is still far away, he sends a delegation and asks for terms of peace." -Lk.14.31-32

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