There have been some major developments in the war in the Middle East, and the information that I have to share with you in this article is so important. The Trump administration has been urging the Iranians to make a deal and has been warning them about the consequences that they will experience if that does not occur. Unfortunately, the Iranians are refusing to meet with U.S. officials in Pakistan and they are making it clear that all hopes for a deal are dead. So now President Trump will have to decide whether he wants to follow through on his threats or not. If he does keep his word, the entire world is going to be shocked by what happens next.

Over the past couple of days, Trump has posted a number of messages about the war with Iran on his Truth Social account.

Yesterday, he celebrated the destruction of the largest bridge in Iran and he warned that if Iran does not make a deal there will be “nothing left” of the country…

Without a doubt, the level of destruction that we have already witnessed has been staggering.

Thousands upon thousands of targets have been destroyed, and more are being hit with each passing day.

But now it appears that Trump is prepared to escalate matters to an entirely new level.

In a subsequent message on his Truth Social account, Trump threatened to take out Iran’s power grid…

The Iranians have already warned us that if their power grid is attacked they will strike energy infrastructure and desalination plants all over the region.

If that happens, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states may formally enter the war.

The Saudis have already made it very clear to the Trump administration that they do not want this war to end until Iran can never pose a threat to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz ever again.

And now that Iran is completely refusing to negotiate, a “permanent solution” appears to be the most likely goal.

So what would a “permanent solution” look like.

Just hours ago, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social account in which he suggested that we could quickly reopen the Strait of Hormuz, take Iran’s oil and “make a fortune”…

Trump followed that up with another message in which he suggested that we should “keep the oil”…

Needless to say, taking Iran’s oil and keeping it for ourselves would require U.S. boots on the ground.

There has been a tremendous amount of speculation that Kharg Island and other Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf could be potential targets for a U.S. ground operation, and we know that thousands of U.S. Marines have been sent to the region…

The 11th Amphibious Ready Group with the landing dock support vessels and 2,500 Marines is more than halfway across the Pacific, making a brief stop in Hawaii this week It’s joining the 31st MEU, with the same number of troops already on station around the Hormuz on USS Tripoli.

A ground war would be a major escalation, and so many people on both sides would die.

But it appears that this is very much on the table.

Ominously, the Pentagon has reportedly placed a huge order for “prefabricated bunkers that could be used to fortify island positions”…

Meanwhile, the Pentagon this week placed orders for prefabricated bunkers that could be used to fortify island positions, insiders say.

Why would they spend so much money on those bunkers if there was no plan to use them?

On the other side, the Iranians are promising to conduct attacks that are “more crushing, broader and more destructive”…

Tehran will continue fighting until the US and Israel face “permanent regret and surrender,” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, said in comments carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. He said Iran would step up military operations and launch “more crushing, broader and more destructive” attacks on its enemies.

Once U.S. soldiers are on Iranian soil, those that are currently running Iran will go ballistic, and I am convinced that they will show absolutely no restraint at all.

Despite the claims that we are hearing in the mainstream media, the Iranians are still quite capable of launching large numbers of missiles and drones…

Roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers are still intact and thousands of one-way attack drones remain in Iran’s arsenal despite the daily pounding by US and Israeli strikes against military targets over the past five weeks, according to recent US intelligence assessments, three sources familiar with the intel told CNN. “They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region,” one of the sources said of Iran.

If you doubt any of this, just look at what has happened over the past few days.

During Passover and the first day of the Feast of Unleavened Bread, Iran and Hezbollah hammered Israeli territory with rockets and missiles…

It’s the Passover period in Israel, and Iranian and Hezbollah missiles have been unrelenting, with The Wall Street Journal documenting that they unleashed more than 140 rockets and missiles on Israel, citing the Israeli military – highlighting sustained firepower more than five weeks into the war, and after various estimates have claimed Iran’s stockpile is diminishing. Tehran fired roughly 20 missiles that penetrated Israeli territory, while Hezbollah launched over 120 rockets into northern Israel within a 24-hour window from early Wednesday to Thursday, Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said. The military described the barrage as an escalation on both fronts, also as this week the Houthis have become direct launches on Israel, having confirmed coordination in these waves with Tehran.

We should be very thankful that Iran has only used conventional warheads so far.

How will the U.S. and Israel respond if that changes?

We were also told that Iranian air defenses were completely destroyed, but somehow they just found a way to shoot down an F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 Warthog…

A U.S. F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, and one crew member from the plane was later rescued by American forces, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. The F-15E is flown by a two-member crew, and the search for the second crew member, a weapons system officer, is continuing, two U.S. officials said. The jet was shot down by Iranian forces around 6:45 a.m. ET, the officials said, and the combat rescue mission ensued shortly after. An A-10 Warthog was part of the search and rescue mission when it took fire and was damaged. The Warthog pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully recovered, according to the officials.

In addition, NBC News is claiming that two U.S. helicopters there were searching for the crew of the downed F-15E were also hit…

Two US military helicopters have been struck by Iranian fire while participating in the search and rescue mission for the F-15, a US official told NBC News. All service members are safe, they added.

How is this possible?

All Iranian air defenses were supposed to be gone.

Have the Russians or the Chinese been providing Iran with some new equipment?

If so, that would be very troubling news.

Meanwhile, Iranian troops are being mobilized to respond to a potential U.S. ground invasion.

Even before the war, the Iranian regime had more than a million fighting men that they could call on, and apparently they are adding to that number by recruiting “children as young as the age of 12”…

Iran is ramping up the recruitment of children as young as the age of 12 into military-linked roles tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to new reports by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. The reports underscore mounting pressure inside Iran’s war effort. As U.S. and Israeli strikes intensify, rights groups and analysts say recruiting children points to manpower shortages and a growing reliance on paramilitary forces to hold the home front. It also escalates the human cost of the conflict, placing minors in direct danger while exposing Iran to potential war crimes liability.

That is something that I hate to see.

12-year-old kids shouldn’t be involved in this war.

But there is no hope for peace now.

The IRGC has filled the power vacuum in Iran, and they have essentially sidelined Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his entire administration…

Rising tensions between the Pezeshkian administration and Iran’s military leadership have pushed the president into a “complete political deadlock,” with the Revolutionary Guard effectively assuming control over key state functions, informed sources told Iran International. The IRGC has blocked presidential appointments and decisions while erecting a security perimeter around the core of power, effectively sidelining the government from executive control. Efforts by Masoud to appoint a new intelligence minister last Thursday collapsed under direct pressure from IRGC chief-commander Ahmad Vahidi, sources with knowledge of the situation told Iran International.

The IRGC is made up of hardcore Shiite zealots that truly believe that they are fighting a holy war for their god.

Anyone that is expecting them to surrender is going to be waiting for a really long time.

In fact, they just made it very clear that there will be no negotiations with the United States…

The current round of efforts by regional countries led by Pakistan to reach a cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran has reached a dead end, mediators said Friday. Iran has officially told the mediators it isn’t willing to meet U.S. officials in Islamabad in the coming days and that U.S. demands are unacceptable, the mediators said.

There are 125,000 members of the IRGC.

So assassinating a few of their key leaders won’t make that much of a difference, because they have a seemingly endless supply of replacements.

Ending this war is going to be exceedingly difficult, because the IRGC is refusing to allow it to end.

The have control of the Strait of Hormuz, they have lots of missiles and drones left in their arsenal, and if they are being supplied by the Russians or the Chinese they could potentially keep on fighting indefinitely.

So I don’t think this war is going to end any time soon.

Instead, I think that some major escalations are about to happen, and that will shock the entire planet.

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About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.