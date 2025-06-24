Can anyone explain to me what just happened? The last 24 hours have been beyond weird. Just hours ago, everyone was freaking out because Iran had just fired a bunch of missiles at a major U.S. military base in Qatar. But then we found out that most of the missiles were intercepted, not a single person was hurt, and very little damage was done. On top of everything else, President Trump announced that the Iranians had informed the U.S. that the missiles were coming in advance…

Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The entire thing was staged!

What a joke.

What is the purpose of conducting such a charade?

Nobody was fooled.

The good news, as Scott Jennings has aptly pointed out, is that this essentially represents a “complete and total capitulation” by Iran…

The Iranians wanted to “save face” by firing off some missiles, but they also apparently wanted an exit ramp.

Thankfully, President Trump was quite eager to offer them one.

Very soon after the Iranian missile attack failed, negotiations for a ceasefire were initiated…

After the attack Iran sent a message to the White House through Qatar that it will not conduct any further attacks, a source with direct knowledge told Axios.

The White House sent a message back via the Qataris stressing that it will not retaliate to the Iranian attack and that the U.S. is ready to resume negotiations with Iran.

Afterward, talks continued between the U.S. and Israel and between Qatar and Iran to agree on the terms of the ceasefire and the time it would begin.

During the mediation efforts on Monday, Trump spoke to both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Emir of Qatar Tamim al-Thani. Vice President Vance spoke to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani.

Everything went smoothly, and shortly thereafter President Trump announced that an agreement for a ceasefire had been reached…

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!

When I first saw that, I could hardly believe my eyes.

Could it be true?

Almost immediately, a CNN report contradicted what Trump had announced…

Just an hour before President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, CNN reported citing a senior Iranian official that the country had not seen any ceasefire proposal, and reportedly saw no reason for one. The official went on to say that Iran would continue to fight until it achieves a “lasting peace” and adding that it would view remarks from Israel and the US as “a deception” intended to justify attacks on Iran’s interests. “At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official told CNN.

But then Reuters did confirm that the Iranians had agreed to a ceasefire…

While an Iranian official confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, there was no immediate comment yet from Israel. A senior White House official said Israel had agreed so long as Iran does not launch further attacks and that Trump brokered the deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If this ceasefire holds, that will be a wonderful thing for the entire world.

President Trump is convinced that it is “going to go forever”…

Separately, Trump tells NBC News that he expects the Israel-Iran ceasefire to last “forever.” “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever,” he says.

Hopefully he is right.

But there were explosions in Tehran just a little while ago.

So we shall see what happens.

If the war does end now, there are still so many unanswered questions.

Was Iran’s nuclear program completely destroyed?

In particular, to what extent was the underground facility at Fordo destroyed?

And will the Iranians now rush to rebuild their nuclear program?

If they don’t rebuild their nuclear program, they could ask the North Koreans to provide them with nuclear warheads instead.

Dmitry Medvedev has posted a new message in which he warns that such a scenario could happen…

“Regarding President Trump’s concerns: I condemn the US strike on Iran—it failed to achieve its objectives,” Medvedev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. “However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. I know quite well what this would entail, having overseen our nuclear forces as president.” “But other countries might—and that’s what was said. And we definitely shouldn’t be arguing over who has more nukes. All the more so because the New START treaty, which I once signed with a US president, is still in force—for now,” he said.

As long as the current regime in Iran remains in power, the threat is still there.

And the Iranians will not forget what has happened because they have a very long memory.

So let’s rejoice if this ceasefire works, but let us also remember that we are in a season of “wars and rumors of wars” when things can change dramatically at any moment.

Yes, Iran has been wounded severely.

But I don’t think this is the last that we will hear from the Iranians.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.