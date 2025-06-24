Michael Snyder’s Substack

Rob
2h

Trump is a globalist who is brokering this "Club of Rome" map where the globalists planned on countries such as Iran, Gaza and Syria being a part of kingdom #7, Ukraine with the Baltics being a part of Russia as kingdom #5, Canada with Greenland becoming a part of kingdom #1, and Taiwan with China becoming a part of kingdom #10 since the 1970s which is when this map was drawn up of the 10 kingdoms talked about in Daniel and Revelations!:

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/19/57/62/195762913ad3d8e14bfeeae7c200b7a9.gif

Here are hundreds of verses that clearly prove America is the harlot riding her UN~beast described in the book of Revelations:

https://sumofthyword.com/2021/01/07/mystery-babylon-the-great-and-her-beast/

We are in the 4th year of this timeline!:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/

Mitch
4h

All kubooki theatre to take the publics attention as far away as possible from everything DT has caused in America with tariffs, inflated prices for everything, that pathetic birthday parade embarrassment, ICE raids, and the biggest illusion of all the financial shenanigans desperately keeping the dollar/banking system on life support. That's what all that nonsense with Iran was all about🤦🏻‍♂️

