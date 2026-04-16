Something is causing the Pacific Ocean to really heat up. Water temperatures have been way above normal, and records are being shattered. As a result of these unusually high water temperatures, immensely powerful storms are being spawned and we are being warned that a “Super El Niño” could be on the way. So what is causing this? The experts are offering all sorts of different explanations, but I am convinced that it has to do with what has been happening on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Let’s start with what everyone agrees on.

There has been an “extreme marine heat wave” in the Pacific Ocean in 2026, and water temperatures have been particularly high on the ocean floor…

An extreme marine heat wave is simmering the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, and experts are warning that it could affect coastal weather and ecosystems for months. The ocean heat wave started forming at the end of last year but has worsened in recent weeks, according to readings from the Scripps Pier in La Jolla, which has broken more than 25 daily temperature records so far this year. The surface water temperature on Wednesday was 68.5 degrees — 7.7 degrees above average for the date. The sea bottom was 67.6 degrees, the hottest April 15 in about 100 years of records.

This is extremely alarming.

One climate scientist is describing this heat wave as “deep, persistent and widespread”…

The heat wave is deep, persistent and widespread, spanning from roughly San Francisco to the Mexican border. Those are “pretty significant indicators that this has both staying power and will have consequences for weeks or months or even seasons to come for Southern California,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Since the most unusual deviations from normal temperatures are occurring on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, it would make sense that the source of the heat wave is coming from down below.

But most of the experts don’t really want to consider that option.

Instead, this exceedingly strange marine heat wave is being blamed on a variety of other factors…

There are several factors driving the staggering heat, including a unyielding ridge of high pressure straddling Southern California and weaker-than-normal coastal winds, which typically drive upwelling along the coast. Upwelling is when cold, deep ocean water rises to the surface.

I find those explanations to be quite weak, and I am not buying them.

Personally, I think that there is something else going on.

But without a doubt, I agree with the experts that all of this warm water in the Pacific is fueling the extraordinarily powerful storms that we have been witnessing lately.

For example, Super Typhoon Sinlaku was generating sustained winds of 180 mph as it approached the Northern Marianas islands…

A super typhoon is bearing down on American islands in the Pacific. Super Typhoon Sinlaku intensified into the strongest storm on the planet this year Sunday, packing sustained winds of 180 mph and gusts as high as 220 mph as it tracked toward a chain of U.S.-held islands in the Western Pacific. For the roughly 50,000 people living on Rota, Tinian and Saipan, the next 48 hours could be catastrophic.

If we are going to keep seeing monster storms like this, we are going to have to create some new categories for them.

We are being told that some of the areas that got hit by this storm could be without water and power for weeks…

Some hard hit areas of the Northern Marianas could be without power and water for weeks after the Pacific Ocean islands were battered by a super typhoon, an official has said. The only hospital on Saipan, a US territory that is the largest of the Mariana Islands, experienced severe flooding and on Thursday there had been reports of big resorts losing backup generators, said Ed Propst, a former lawmaker who works in the governor’s office. “It’s pretty bad conditions right now,” he said, adding that people were bracing for a long stretch without electricity and water.

Sadly, a lot more bizarre weather could be on the way, because we are being warned that all of this very warm water could soon cause a “Super El Niño”…

Current projections suggest this El Niño could become a strong event, potentially comparable with some of the most impactful episodes in recent decades. El Niño events often peak towards the end of the year, with maximum influence typically felt between November and February. There has been discussion in the media about a “super” El Niño. While that term is not officially recognised by the Met Office, there is growing confidence that this event could sit at the upper end of the historical range. Grahame explained: “A ‘super’ El Niño is not a term we subscribe to, but it does underpin the fact that this is likely to be a significant event. Scientists are telling us that this could be the strongest El Niño event this so far century, comparable to the notable El Niño event in 1998.”

What we are witnessing is clearly not normal.

So exactly what is going on?

Could it be possible that seismic activity is causing the Pacific Ocean to warm up?

We do know that there has been a lot of seismic activity along the Pacific Ring of Fire lately.

For instance, late last month Vanuatu was shaken by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake…

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake rattled the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu shortly before 8 p.m. local time Monday. The quake was centered roughly 21 miles northeast of Luganville, the country’s second-largest municipality, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Despite the strength of the quake, with an epicenter roughly 72 miles below the earth’s surface, no tsunami warning was issued. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), earthquakes deeper than 62 miles below the Earth’s surface are unlikely to cause tsunamis.

A few days later in early April, there were significant earthquakes in the U.S., Japan and Indonesia in a 24 hour period…

Significant seismic activity has been recorded along the Pacific Ring of Fire over the last 24 hours, with earthquakes reported in the United States, Japan, and Indonesia. A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck the Brookdale region of California early Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The quake was centered in the Santa Cruz Mountains at a depth of 9 kilometers (about 5.6 miles), USGS said. Strong shaking was reported in Oakland, San Francisco, and as far away as Petaluma.

And earlier this week the state of Nevada was rocked by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake…

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Nevada sent tremors across parts of Northern California on Monday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was about 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs, Nevada, with a 3-mile depth, occurring just before 6:30 p.m. The earthquake first came in at a magnitude of 5.5 but has since been upgraded to a 5.7-magnitude. Nearly a dozen more smaller quakes, ranging from magnitudes of 2.5 to 3.7, were recorded in the same area in the minutes that followed the original quake.

All of these earthquakes made headlines.

But what most people don’t realize is that far more seismic activity occurs underwater…

The Earth, much like the rest of the universe, is in a constant state of change. Scientists have estimated that roughly 80% of all volcanic activity around the world takes place underwater, specifically under the ocean. And as our technology expands, we are now able to study these underwater boiling pots in great detail. Satellites have helped to identify more than 43,000 underwater volcanoes.

There are thousands upon thousands of volcanoes on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

And many of them are very active.

In fact, we are being told that a gigantic volcano off the coast of Oregon is almost certainly going to erupt in 2026…

An underwater volcano off the coast of Oregon is gearing up for an eruption, according to volcanologists who are monitoring for activity. The Axial Seamount — an underwater volcano located about 300 miles off the coast of Oregon and 4,900 feet below the surface — has been displaying behavior that indicates an eruption is imminent, researchers at Oregon State University say. Since the beginning of the year, the volcano has been inflating “like a balloon” as molten rock accumulates within, William Chadwick, research associate at Oregon State University, told ABC News in January.

There are so many other volcanoes that are either erupting or that are about to erupt that are also located on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Could it be possible that the heat source that is causing the “extreme marine heat wave” that we are witnessing right now is the Earth itself?

Since the most unusual temperatures are being recorded at the deepest levels, that would make the most sense to me.

But of course the experts are assuring us that everything is fine and that there is nothing to be concerned about.

Hopefully they are right, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.