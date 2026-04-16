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Esteban Toledo's avatar
Esteban Toledo
5m

Ethical Skeptic wrote about this a lot a couple years ago.

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Catt's avatar
Catt
43m

Never a mention of weather manipulation by controlling elites via various governments/ military especially in the US.

Why…you truly think these violent and destructive weather patterns ( perhaps should say “patents” here as the multitude of weather manipulation patents owned by the U S Military and their corporate cohorts is quite numerous from the 1959s on ) are caused by Nature(?) as a response to Climate Change?

Climate Change…research when that phrase was first used and by whom. More importantly Why the phrase was promoted…can you give me your views on this, please as I do appreciate your words as guidance offered but l like others, have learned of so much going on to control our being/souls.

In gratitude, thank you

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