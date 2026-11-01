Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
4h

The left could have hurt feelings if things don't go their way. One can only hope that enough people are sick and tired of all the crap the left has pulled over the years that the left gets steam rollered and who cares if they burn down something. Go ahead and continue showing your true colors!

Reply
Share
michael myers's avatar
michael myers
3h

Another question is what the reaction of will be of the Right if the Left wins big. Particularly in light of all the fraudulent voting going on.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture