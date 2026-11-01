Expectations can be a very powerful thing. The polls and the prediction markets are both telling us that it is very likely that the midterm elections will give the Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Many on the left believe that victory is wrapped up, and they are already savoring what comes next. But what if the polls and the prediction markets are both wrong? The polls and the prediction markets were both wrong in Brazil. The polls and the prediction markets were both wrong in Israel. If they are both wrong again, how will the left respond?

In my opinion, there are a lot of races where Democrats are counting their chickens before they have hatched.

Texas is a perfect example.

The left is giddy because Polymarket is giving James Talarico a 71 percent chance of winning the race…

Just looking at that, you would think that the race is already over.

But an average of recent polls by Real Clear Politics has Talarico up by just 1.4 points…

In the Lone Star State’s Senate race, Democratic State Rep. James Talarico is leading state Attorney General Ken Paxton by 1.4 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of polls, within the margin of error of many surveys.

This is a very close race.

It could go either way, and so every single vote will count.

So the fact that numerous convicted felons in Texas were just arrested for voting illegally is a tremendous concern…

If one candidate ends up winning by a very small number of votes, this could end up becoming a major point of contention.

In the Michigan Senate race, Polymarket is giving Abdul El-Sayed a 76 percent chance of emerging victorious…

Very little seemed to be going right for Mike Rogers.

But then on Sunday, Haley Stevens stunned the entire country by suddenly endorsing him…

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, a major shake-up in the final stages of a top battleground race that could determine which party controls the Senate. “Hey, Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said in a video. “And he’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” she said. “I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign.”

Stevens lost a very close race to El-Sayed in Michigan’s Democratic primary in August.

On Sunday, she made an appearance alongside Rogers at a church in Detroit.

The El-Sayed campaign is totally freaking out, and President Trump is suggesting that Stevens should become a member of the Republican Party…

Will this endorsement by Stevens have a significant impact on the race?

Could Rogers still pull off a historic upset?

We will find out on Tuesday night.

The Senate race in Alaska also just took a very strange turn.

Right now, Polymarket is projecting that Mary Peltola has a 75 percent chance of winning…

Perhaps she will end up being victorious, but the “two Dan Sullivans” scandal will undoubtedly hurt her.

On Sunday, Senator Sullivan publicly accused Peltola of knowing all along that another Dan Sullivan had been recruited to run in the general election in order to confuse voters…

Sen. Sullivan on Sunday told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he thought the presence of a second Sullivan on the ballot would impact the election, saying: “I’m sure I’m going to lose a lot of votes to that trickery.” He also said he doubted Peltola’s claims that she had no idea her top political aides were involved in recruiting Dan J. Sullivan to run as a way to confuse voters. “There is no way this went on for a year that they weren’t informing her,” Sullivan said. “She got caught lying, and she’s still lying to the Alaskan people, the media, to all of us.”

I know how campaigns work.

There is absolutely no way that Peltola didn’t know what was going on.

If the fake Dan Sullivan is able to siphon off just enough votes for her to win, it is going to cause a massive controversy.

This will especially be true if the balance of power in the U.S. Senate is at stake.

I will be watching the election results on Tuesday night with great interest.

If things don’t go the way that the left is expecting, the sort of widespread rioting that has already erupted in Europe could erupt here as well.

On Saturday, Halloween riots caused “bedlam” in major cities all over Europe…

BEDLAM swept across Europe on Halloween as hundreds of thousands of masked rioters clashed with police on a night of continent-wide chaos. Thugs firebombed cops as protests spiralled out of control, with shocking images showing an officer in Paris engulfed in flames.

There have been violent riots in Paris for several weekends in a row.

Yesterday, one of the rioters in Paris actually threw a Molotov cocktail at police officers, and that is being investigated as an attempted murder…

An attempted murder investigation has opened in Paris after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at police by Halloween rioters on the strife-torn streets of the French capital. In all four police officers and one gendarme were injured in attacks by far-left extremist groups, three of them burned by targeted incendiary devices. “Attempted homicide against persons holding public authority” was specifically cited by investigators on Saturday night, Le Figaro reports.

There is no excuse for this kind of violence.

Up until yesterday, Germany was relatively quiet compared to France, but now that has changed.

There were riots in dozens of German cities on Saturday, and arsonists had a field day…

Dozens of German cities also erupted in chaos – as raging Gen Z rioters wreaked a path of destruction through hubs like Berlin. Garbage bins were set ablaze and e-scooters were piled up in the streets before being engulfed in flames in fiery barricades near Rosenthaler Platz. Pyrotechnics were also fired at buses while police vans were scrawled over with graffiti, according to Berlin police.

At this point, there are very few Western European nations that haven’t experienced riots.

In addition to France and Germany, over the weekend chaos also erupted in Portugal, Italy and the Netherlands…

In Portugal, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Lisbon once again to protest the housing crisis. The movement has faced criticism from the Portuguese right, which accuses left-wing and far-left groups of driving the protests. In The Hague, Netherlands, protests broke out after calls to demonstrate circulated online. According to Dutch police, 34 people were arrested, and one officer was taken to hospital with suspected hearing damage after fireworks were thrown at police. As in Paris, many shops across the city had boarded up their windows amid fears of rioting. On Oct. 30, large crowds took to the streets across Italy following a call to demonstrate by the Italian trade union USB. The union estimated that more than 1 million people participated in protests across 70 cities, while the Interior Ministry put the figure at 255,000. Violent clashes between demonstrators and police broke out in Rome, Turin, Mestre, Vicenza, and other cities, according to Corriere della Sera.

It wouldn’t take much to cause similar rioting here in the United States.

If the midterm elections don’t go as they expect, that will put many on the left in an extremely bad mood.

And when the U.S. and Israel start bombing Iran again, that could motivate a lot of political activists to take to the streets.

As we witnessed here in the United States in 2020 and as we are witnessing in Europe right now, once the ball gets rolling it can be very difficult to stop a widespread series of extremely violent riots.

In my opinion, it is just a matter of time before we see a blazing inferno of anger and frustration in this country.

All it will take is a big enough spark, and that spark could potentially be just around the corner.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.