Most of the pre-packaged garbage that we are being sold in our local grocery stores is “Frankenstein food”, but even though this is widely known most of the general population just keeps gobbling it down anyway. This is something that I have been wanting to write about for quite some time. The major food companies fully understand that they are destroying our health, and they are going to keep on doing it because nobody is going to stop them. We are talking about a crime against humanity of epic proportions, and they are totally getting away with it. It isn’t just a coincidence that cancer, heart disease and diabetes are exploding in our society today. What we are eating is making us sick, and those responsible are raking in billions of dollars.

Today, most pre-packaged foods have a very long list of ingredients. Some of the ingredients are generally recognizable, but many of them are not. Most of us just assume that the major food companies wouldn’t put anything in there that would harm us, but the truth is that most pre-packaged foods are absolutely packed with all sorts of strange substances.

100 years ago, food was food.

If you want to eat like people did 100 years ago, you have to go to the “organic” section of the grocery store, and even then many products that have been labeled “organic” have been messed with too.

Of course the vast majority of the population simply cannot afford to shop in the “organic” section because the products are simply too expensive.

So most people are forced to eat food that smells and tastes like it is artificial. A recent Reddit post about the decreasing quality of our food received a tremendous amount of attention…

Food is now just straight chemicals. I know America has always been slowly poisoning us but now they aren’t even hiding it. I had some bacon the other day and it tasted like straight up markers and bleach. I’ve seen so many videos of people melting Hershey’s chocolate and it won’t even melt, just turns to straight rubber. I would say grow a garden but the air quality sucks, the water is contaminated, the soil is tainted. Everything that’s “healthy” is expensive as hell and I just find it crazy. Thoughts?

Not everything in that post was entirely accurate, but it is certainly true that much of what we eat doesn’t even taste like food anymore.

In addition to the substances that have actually been approved by the FDA, a recent investigation discovered that more than 100 substances “of unknown safety” are being added to what we consume without any FDA oversight at all…

At least 111 substances of unknown safety have been added to foods, drinks and supplements sold in the United States without alerting the US Food and Drug Administration, a new investigation found. “Food companies are deciding on their own to secretly add unreviewed chemical ingredients to products instead of following existing federal guidelines meant to assure food is ‘generally recognized as safe,’ or GRAS,” said Melanie Benesh, vice president for government affairs for the Environmental Working Group, a health and environmental health advocacy organization that conducted the investigation published Tuesday. To meet the GRAS standard, companies must demonstrate a new food ingredient is safe by providing widely accepted scientific evidence that’s publicly available. Notifying the FDA of that safety data is customary and ensures regulatory compliance. It’s also voluntary — which means manufacturers can legally self-determine their products to be safe.

Are you kidding me?

I had no idea that things were this bad.

But this is the reality of life in 2026.

We have reached a stage where our pre-packaged bread doesn’t resemble normal bread at all…

A clip making the rounds online shows a woman performing a very basic “water test” on two slices of bread. One slice is Wonder Bread, one of the most widely sold breads in the United States, and the other is a slice she baked at home using traditional ingredients. And the results are… disturbing. When the Wonder Bread is placed under running water, the slice literally repels water. It’s only after drowning it repeatedly that the slice finally bends and starts to absorb the liquid. The Wonder Bread slice is literally less absorbant than a sponge. Then the homemade slice, on the other hand, quickly breaks down the way you would expect, instantly absorbing the water and crumbling immediately.

When I was growing up, Wonder Bread was marketed as some sort of a space age miracle.

Now we know the truth.

Like thousands of other pre-packaged food products, one of the ingredients in Wonder Bread is high-fructose corn syrup…

High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) – called glucose-fructose syrup in the UK, glucose/fructose in Canada, and high-fructose maize syrup in other countries – is basically corn syrup that has undergone enzymatic processing to convert more or less half of its glucose into fructose. In North America, it has replaced the more expensive sucrose (table sugar) in processed foods (even ones that you wouldn’t think would be sweetened, like crackers, yogurt, and salad dressing) and beverages, where it can be labeled as “corn syrup.”

One way to dramatically improve your health is to avoid high-fructose corn syrup.

A study that was conducted at Princeton University showed that high-fructose corn syrup causes “significant weight gain in lab animals”…

A Princeton University research team has demonstrated that all sweeteners are not equal when it comes to weight gain: Rats with access to high-fructose corn syrup gained significantly more weight than those with access to table sugar, even when their overall caloric intake was the same. In addition to causing significant weight gain in lab animals, long-term consumption of high-fructose corn syrup also led to abnormal increases in body fat, especially in the abdomen, and a rise in circulating blood fats called triglycerides. The researchers say the work sheds light on the factors contributing to obesity trends in the United States. “Some people have claimed that high-fructose corn syrup is no different than other sweeteners when it comes to weight gain and obesity, but our results make it clear that this just isn’t true, at least under the conditions of our tests,” said psychology professor Bart Hoebel, who specializes in the neuroscience of appetite, weight and sugar addiction. “When rats are drinking high-fructose corn syrup at levels well below those in soda pop, they’re becoming obese — every single one, across the board. Even when rats are fed a high-fat diet, you don’t see this; they don’t all gain extra weight.”

The major food companies know that their products are greatly contributing to our nationwide obesity epidemic and our nationwide diabetes epidemic.

But they are never going to stop, because there is just so much money to be made.

Meanwhile, they continue to shrink package sizes so that they can make even bigger profits.

One video that has gone viral on X shows how ridiculously small a hot fudge sundae at McDonald’s has now become…

A popular X video shows a woman holding her obnoxiously tiny McDonald’s hot fudge sundae. I mean, it’s comically small. It looks like something you would give to a four-year-old child, not a grown adult. And what’s worse? It costs $4. Yeah, $4 for a cup of vanilla soft serve with some crappy “chocolate” sauce on top.

I can remember when a hot fudge sundae at McDonald’s was actually quite large and was priced at just 99 cents.

Sadly, there is no going back now.

Our world is changing all around us at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking.

In this environment it is so important to think for ourselves, because it has become exceedingly clear that we simply cannot trust the large corporations.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.