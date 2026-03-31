Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
1h

Michael u have no idea how bad it is with everything. I got bit by a tx tick and now have Alpha Gal. Wondering why all a sudden with sick and violently throwing up food I had always eaten but 1 to 2 percent have carrageenan with it. Lucky me ! Carrageenan is Irish Moss or seaweed. I discovered I can hardly eat anything or use cream, toothpaste, vitamins or shampoo it’s in everything and I mean everything as a filler. Even orange juice. I mean everything except one cereal and peanut butter & certain breads. What u look for is Sodium Stearate. This is from mammals and couldn’t take vegan vitamins cause it coats all our pills. Propylene Glycol is made from Petroleum that’s in a lot. Come to find out doctors rarely tests for it and it can kill u and has cause it’s an allergy. I got to say if it hadn’t been for corn syrup I would have no energy and have lost 30 pounds and feel like I’m starving to death. In the last three months. Throwing up so bad would try running outside cause it was so bad I would have to clean the toilet every time. People please look at everything and I mean everything cause you will be shocked!

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
3h

It just dawned on me! Ya think maybe, just maybe. they’re trying to kill us???

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