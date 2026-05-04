So much can change in a single day. In just the last 24 hours, the ceasefire with Iran has ended, fighting has erupted once again in the Strait of Hormuz, six Iranian fast attack boats have been sunk, and one of the most important oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates has been seriously damaged. President Trump appears to be extremely determined to start getting the commercial vessels that have been trapped in the Persian Gulf for weeks through the Strait of Hormuz. But the Iranians are extremely determined to prevent that from happening. In fact, the Iranians are telling us that any U.S. ships that attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted…

US forces will be targeted if they advance in the Strait of Hormuz, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported, citing a high-ranking Iranian source. “The Strait of Hormuz is entirely under Iranian control, and this is a very clear message from the armed forces to the Americans,” the source said. “The message to the American aggressors is: Advance, and you will be targeted,” the source added.

In addition, the Iranians are using the term “asymmetric operations” to warn us about what will happen if the conflict escalates…

Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, a member of Iran’s Defense Council, warned that any US action targeting shipping or energy would be met with the Islamic Republic’s “asymmetric operations.”

What do they mean by that?

Do the Iranians have weapons that they have not used yet and that we do not know about?

What we do know is that the Iranians just attacked a very important oil facility.

The Fujairah oil terminal is the endpoint of the Habshan–Fujairah oil pipeline. It is the only Hormuz bypass in the entire UAE…

The Iranians knew exactly what they were doing when they struck that facility.

They want all UAE oil to have to travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE officials are furious, and we are being told that they intend to strike back…

A senior UAE official told Israel the country did not intend to remain silent about the attacks, Israel’s Channel 12 reported. “The Iranian regime has begun attacking us – we will strike back,” the official said, according to Channel 12.

We have sold dozens of highly advanced fighter jets to the UAE over the years.

I wouldn’t be surprised if they launch an attack without even waiting for the U.S. to join them.

As for President Trump, it appears that he may be getting ready to make a big move too.

On Monday, he told reporters that if Iran insists on trying to interfere with Project Freedom, they will get “blown off the face of the Earth”…

President Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst on Monday that if Iran targets U.S. ships in the Strait of Hormuz during Project Freedom, they will be “blown off the face of the Earth,” according to Yingst. A clip of Yingst delivering a report on his phone conversation with the president on Fox News was shared by an official White House social media account.

Of course once the U.S. resumes bombing Iran, the Israelis will too.

In fact, one Israeli official just admitted that the IDF is prepared to start conducting strikes in Iran again “immediately”…

Israel is ready to resume attacks on Iran “immediately”, an Israeli official has warned. Speaking on News 14, an anonymous official said: “We’re ready to resume fighting in Iran immediately; we’re waiting for the green light from the Americans.” Israel’s military is closely monitoring the developments in the Gulf and remains on high alert, according to a military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with military guidelines.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon has completely broken down and the IDF is hitting Hezbollah quite hard…

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday that troops uncovered explosive devices and anti-tank missiles at a Hezbollah weapons facility, as operations continued against the group’s infrastructure. “IDF troops inside a Hezbollah weapons storage facility prior to its dismantling, where dozens of explosive devices and anti-tank missiles were located,” the IDF said in a post shared on X. “In addition, several weapons storage facilities were dismantled, and about 15 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were struck,” the force said.

There isn’t going to be peace in the Middle East.

I am not sure why it is so difficult for so many people out there to understand this.

We are also witnessing a stunning deterioration in our relations with China.

According to Newsweek, companies in China have been ordered “to defy U.S. sanctions over refineries linked to Iranian oil”…

Beijing has ordered Chinese companies to defy U.S. sanctions over refineries linked to Iranian oil, in a challenge to U.S. efforts to extract further concessions from Iran in negotiations for a lasting ceasefire. The unprecedented move sets the stage for a potential showdown just days before President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated state visit to Beijing. China has regularly condemned unilateral sanctions by the U.S. and others, criticizing them as a form of “long-arm jurisdiction” used to enforce domestic laws extraterritorially. However, the Ministry of Commerce’s Saturday announcement marked the first time Beijing has explicitly directed its firms to defy such measures.

This is a really big move by China, and it puts the communist Chinese government on a direct collision course with the Trump administration.

I don’t think that Trump will back down, and I don’t think that the Chinese will either.

In a previous article, I wrote about a Reuters report that claims that China has agreed to sell highly advanced anti-ship missiles to Iran.

If Iran uses anti-ship missiles provided by China to sink U.S. warships, that could lead to war between the United States and China.

But is the U.S. military actually ready for a conflict of that magnitude?

Earlier today, I was stunned to learn that the U.S. military has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars on “Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss medications”…

Since 2021, the military has allocated nearly $726 million for Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss medications, with $274.6 million spent in fiscal year 2025, as revealed by spending records acquired by Open the Books. This expenditure encompasses 102,597 individual purchases, all made through the Defense Logistics Agency for “troop support.” The majority of the funds were directed to the wholesale pharmaceutical company Cencora. Over a dozen varieties of GLP-1 medications were acquired, including Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Trulicity. Many individuals—and taxpayers alike—who have served in the military are infuriated.

Are you kidding me?

Instead of purchasing desperately needed munitions, we are wasting giant mountains of taxpayer money on Wegovy and Mounjaro.

If we end up fighting Russia or China (or both), I am extremely concerned about how that would go.

For the moment, we have our hands full with the Iranians, and I think that the world is going to be completely shocked by what is going to happen next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.