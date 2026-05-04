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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9m

What happens next is the destruction over there continues as all involved bring us closer to agenda 2030, which includes famine, shortages of everything, inflation etc.... This also serves as a great distraction as the surveillance state prisons continue to be put in place.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
11mEdited

America's war button is stuck and will stay that way until the US runs out of finances and men and women to fight in this war. This is going to become a world war and my advice to you if you live in the US and have teens (boys or girls) and you are under age 50 then you need to get passports asap because they will force pretty much everyone to fight. This war is coming to the door..what I mean is they'll come to your home and demand your children to join. If you don't leave the US, be prepared to face alot of grief and sorrow because your children will not return or yourself either. This is a message from God Almighty, not myself. Look up: " War is coming to the door" by The Master's Voice prophecy blog. Please heed this warning ⚠️

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