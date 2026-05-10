Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
4h

Nothing out of DJT mouth makes any sense or any difference at this point. He has lost and can't accept defeat.

https://economicreality.substack.com/p/datacenters-self-inflicted-suicide

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Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
5h

Micheal if you trust Donald Trump you have literally lost your mind! What has happened to you? Please do me a favor, cancel my subscription and you don’t have to owe me a refund!

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