Has Donald Trump made a decision that this is it? For weeks, he has been strongly encouraging Iran to make a deal to end the war. And to be honest, he has been willing to make compromises with Iran that others may not have been willing to make. But there were certain red lines that Trump was never going to cross. Unfortunately, the Iranians have gotten really greedy. They know that Trump really wants to end the war, and so they are playing hardball. The Iranians are telling us that they will never hand over their enriched uranium, they will never dismantle their nuclear facilities, and they will never give up control of the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, they actually intend to take things even further by imposing tolls on the very important undersea Internet cables that run underneath the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians truly believe that they have won this war by taking the global economy hostage, and so they have no intention of giving Trump what he wants.

I think that Trump has finally realized this.

On Sunday, he posted an ominous statement about Iran on his Truth Social account that ended with “they will be laughing no longer”…

The Iranians really did slaughter tens of thousands of their own people earlier this year.

And yet there are many in the U.S. that just continue to cheer on this extremely evil Iranian regime.

Later in the day, Trump posted another statement on his Truth Social account.

In that statement, he declared that Iran’s response to the U.S. peace proposal was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”…

If you follow my Substack, you already knew that the Iranian response was going to be unacceptable.

On the nuclear issues and regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz, there never was going to be agreement between the Iranians and Trump.

The Iranians are truly convinced that they are the victors, and so they believe that they get to dictate the terms of the peace.

And they simply do not care if Trump is not pleased by what they are offering…

A source cited by Iran’s state-linked Tasnim news agency dismissed Donald Trump’s criticism of Tehran’s response to the latest US proposal, insisting Iranian officials were not seeking Washington’s approval. “No one in Iran drafts plans to please Trump,” the source said, according to Tasnim, adding that the US president’s reaction “does not matter at all.”

From the Iranian point of view, they have all the leverage because they have successfully closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Global supply chains are starting to break, and shortages are beginning to emerge all over the world.

Regime change would probably be necessary to end Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and there is no telling how long that would take.

The Iranians know that Trump absolutely does not want to put U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and so they are telling him “to surrender and concede concessions”…

The spokesperson for Iran’s parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, says that as of today, Tehran’s “restraint is over”. “Any aggression against our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against American vessels and bases,” Rezaei wrote on X. “The clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests; it is to their benefit not to act foolishly and sink themselves deeper into the quagmire they have fallen into. The best course is to surrender and concede concessions. You must get used to the new regional order.”

Trump really is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

He can’t surrender and agree to the things that Iran is demanding.

But he can’t send U.S. troops into Iran either.

For now, Trump is conducting a blockade of Iranian ports, and the Iranians are warning that any further attacks on Iranian vessels “will result in a heavy attack on one of the American centers in the region and enemy ships”…

Iran has threatened to target US-controlled sites in the Middle East during ongoing peace talks – as experts flagged a potential loophole on their pathway to forming nuclear weapons. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard promised ‘heavy attacks’ on American bases and ships in the region on Saturday night, while the president still awaits an answer for ongoing peace agreements to end the war. ‘Any attack on Iranian tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack on one of the American centers in the region and enemy ships,’ the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said, per AFP.

The Iranians are drawing a line in the sand.

They are not willing to make the compromises that Trump wants, and they are willing to fight if Trump will not give in to their demands.

On Sunday, the Iranians apparently attacked another commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz…

Qatar condemned on Sunday a drone attack on a commercial cargo vessel in its territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port, calling it a violation of freedom of navigation and international law. The country’s foreign ministry called the attack a dangerous and unacceptable escalation that could threaten commercial maritime routes and vital supplies in the region.

The Iranians are very serious about enforcing their control of the Strait.

So who is going to stop them?

The only nations that have shown that they are willing to fight Iran are the United States and Israel.

As for Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just told CBS News that this war will never be over until Iran’s enriched uranium is out of the country and all of their nuclear facilities are dismantled…

Amid a fragile U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war with Iran is “not over.” In an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, Netanyahu told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran and the country’s enrichment facilities need to be dismantled. “Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it,” Netanyahu said, referring to Iran’s nuclear capabilities, as well as its proxy forces in other countries and its missile-making capacity. ” But all that is still there, and there’s work to be done.” International monitors estimate that Iran still has around 970 pounds of nearly bomb-grade uranium.

The Iranians have told us over and over again that they will never hand over their enriched uranium.

And the Iranians have told us over and over again that they will never dismantle their nuclear facilities.

So more war is coming.

It is just a matter of time.

Meanwhile, the North Koreans have reportedly just made a very alarming update to their constitution.

Their constitution now requires the North Koreans to conduct a nuclear strike if Kim Jong Un is assassinated…

North Korea has updated its constitution to require a retaliatory nuclear strike if leader Kim Jong Un is assassinated, according to a report. The Telegraph reported the change comes amid heightened global tensions following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials during a recent conflict. Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran as part of a coordinated U.S.-Israeli military operation earlier this year, Fox News Digital previously reported. The constitutional revision was approved during a session of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, which opened March 22 in Pyongyang, the outlet said.

This is a really big deal.

Can you imagine what would happen if the Chinese or the Russians assassinated Kim Jong Un but made it look like the U.S. did it?

The North Koreans have ICBMs that can reach the United States, and we do not have adequate defenses.

In other words, if Kim Jong Un suddenly dies and it gets blamed on us, U.S. cities could get nuked.

We live in such perilous times, and we are far more vulnerable than most people realize.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.