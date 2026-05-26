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Dutch's avatar
Dutch
10h

If true, the real question is how are such strains coming into existence? Personally, I do not believe it is nature. The ones that should be depopulated are the lunatics in lab coats and sociopaths in suits.

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
11h

Every environment has a carrying capacity. At some point, we will reach that limit. Given that our current population is the result of relatively cheap resources and ideal conditions, it’s reasonable to think conditions aren’t going to be so good down the road. Also need to factor in people not having kids because they can barely care for themselves these days.

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