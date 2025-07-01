Within the past several days, there have been several deeply disturbing stories in the news. A sniper shot multiple firefighters in northern Idaho, a sicko literally crucified a pastor in Arizona in his own home and was planning to do the same thing to many more, and socialist Zohran Mamdani is getting lots of attention for winning the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City. It occurred to me that all of these stories share a common theme. At this stage in our history, our society is bursting at the seams with nuts. Once upon a time, crazy people were a very small minority, but now they are all around us. So what has caused this dramatic societal shift?

I think that the fact that most of the population is hooked on either legal or illegal drugs is certainly playing a major role.

We have been trained to think of legal drugs as “safe”, but the truth is that often legal drugs will mess with your mind even more than illegal drugs will.

And once you have been on mind-altering drugs long enough, your ability to think clearly will be permanently impaired.

Of course even those that are not on any drugs are being poisoned by all of the toxins that we put in our food, our water, our air and our soil.

We live in an ultra-toxic environment and there are thousands of dangerous toxins inside of you right now.

On top of everything else, most Americans are consuming thousands upon thousands of hours of twisted propaganda and sick entertainment.

Our televisions are instruments of societal destruction, but the vast majority of us are so addicted that we can’t go a single day without more “programming”.

Considering everything that I have just shared, it should be no surprise that our nation is now teeming with lunatics.

One of those lunatics just purposely set a brush fire on a mountain outside of the city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Once firefighters arrived, 20-year-old Wess Roley opened fire, and the firefighters didn’t stand a chance. Before it was all over, hundreds of law enforcement officers arrived on the scene…

The sniper was identified as 20-year-old Wess Roley, a law enforcement official confirmed to USA TODAY. Norris said law enforcement received a 911 call Sunday afternoon about a brush fire and were notified a short time later that firefighters were taking gunfire. Officers locked down nearby neighborhoods and hunted for the shooter in hilly terrain covered with thick brush while smoke billowed from the growing fire. Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, Norris said. The discovery of the shooter’s body on Canfield Mountain, a popular hiking destination outside the city of Coeur d’Alene, culminated six hours of chaos that saw about 300 local, state and federal officers flock to the area.

So why did Wess Roley do this?

Apparently he was hoping to get a job as a firefighter, but he was rejected because he was too short…

Dale Roley said his grandson, who attended high school in Phoenix, where his mother lives, lived with him in Oklahoma for several months before moving to Idaho last summer to be closer to his father. Neither parent could immediately be reached for comment. His grandfather said his grandson’s height, standing around 5-foot-8, might have prevented him from becoming a firefighter. “I know he had been in contact to get a job with a fire department,” Dale Roley said. “He wanted to be part of a team that he sort of idolized.”

I would love to know if Wess Roley was on mind-altering drugs or not.

I have a feeling that he probably was.

In Arizona, a complete lunatic recently went to the home of a 76-year-old pastor and crucified him…

The chief suspect in the murder of an Arizona pastor admitted to the murder to True Crime Arizona correspondent Briana Whitney and told her he had other targets. Adam Christopher Sheafe, 51, confessed to crucifying William Schonemann, known to his congregants as “Pastor Bill,” one of 14 executions of pastors across 10 other states he planned to carry out. He was apprehended before he could commit any more crimes. Pastor Bill was discovered at his home on April 28 by police who were conducting a wellness check. He was found dead in his bed and a crown of thorns had been placed on his head.

If it had been a leftist that had been crucified, this story would be headline news for weeks on end.

But the mainstream media is almost entirely ignoring this story because it was a Christian pastor that got crucified.

Adam Christopher Sheafe killed William Schonemann because Schonemann was preaching that Jesus is the Son of God.

In fact, when Sheafe got to Schonemann’s house he didn’t want to harm anyone else…

When he arrived he saw two women in the driveway but did not harm them as he was not “interested in executing anyone [other] than the pastors or the shepherds leading the flock astray.” He told Whitney he committed the first of his planned murders in his home state of Arizona, as he saw that as the “Garden of Eden.” He said he was planning to kill three more people in Arizona before traveling further afield to Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, Detroit, and other locations, to kill more people.

If Sheafe had been able to make it through his entire list, 14 pastors would be dead.

The mainstream media doesn’t consider this to be newsworthy, but if someone was hunting down members of a group favored by leftists it would be an entirely different story.

Speaking of leftists, socialist Zohran Mamdani just told NBC News that billionaires shouldn’t exist…

Zohran Mamdani, the presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor in New York City, said Sunday that he doesn’t believe billionaires should exist. Asked directly whether billionaires should have a right to exist, Mamdani, who identifies himself as a democratic socialist, told NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” “I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country.”

This guy is nuts.

But he is probably going to be the next mayor of New York City.

Mamdani is not afraid to be labeled a “socialist” at all, and in the past he has even spoken of “the end goal of seizing the means of production”…

The clip comes from a 2021 Zoom meeting of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), the youth section of America’s largest socialist organization, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). During the meeting, Mamdani said the group has to “continue to elect more socialists, and we have to ensure that we are unapologetic about our socialism… …whether it’s BDS, or whether it’s the end goal of seizing the means of production.”

Seriously?

You would have to be crazy to vote for Mamdani.

Unfortunately, there are vast hordes of crazy people living in the Big Apple these days.

Mamdani has only been a citizen of the United States for 7 years, but he has now become one of the most popular politicians in the Democratic Party.

Our society is clearly on a very self-destructive path.

Will America finally wake up before it is too late?

