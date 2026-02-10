What in the world was Jeffrey Epstein doing on the private island that he owned? As I discussed yesterday, the latest batch of Epstein documents has raised a lot of very alarming questions. In this article, I want to focus on one particular document from 2018. It is a wire transfer request form that is dated June 12th that shows that six 55 gallon drums of sulphuric acid were purchased for Epstein’s private island. Interestingly, June 12th was also the exact day when the FBI began investigating Epstein’s sex trafficking operation…

Documents within the Epstein files appear to show that 330 gallons of sulphuric acid were purchased for the paedophile’s island on the day the FBI opened its investigation into the billionaire’s trafficking charges. According to a receipt and several email exchanges buried within the millions of files that were released on January 30, Epstein had six 55-gallon drums of the chemical delivered to Little St. James (LSJ) – his private island. The sulphuric acid was purchased for £4,373 on June 12, 2018, coinciding with the date the FBI opened a federal investigation into Epstein’s trafficking activities.

That is an incredibly large amount of sulphuric acid.

Is it just a coincidence that Epstein placed such a large order just as the FBI was starting to look into his abuse of very young girls?

Sulphuric acid can be used to treat water, and some people are entirely convinced that Epstein was only using it for that purpose.

But others are speculating that Epstein used sulphuric acid “to dissolve bodies”…

The revelation about the sulphuric acid sparked wild speculation on social media as to what Epstein needed it for, including to ‘destroy evidence or even human remains’ – despite there being no evidence of criminal use. ‘One Epstein files email they requested 6 55 gallon drums of sulphuric acid, the only thing that is used for is to dissolve bodies,’ one social media user speculated. But further emails in the documents, dating back to 2013, suggest Epstein used sulphuric acid on the private island to purify water.

I am not an expert on sulphuric acid, and so I decided to do some research.

I discovered that 330 gallons of sulphuric acid could treat approximately 6 million gallons of water.

Did Epstein and his elite friends really need that much water?

On June 12th, 2018 perhaps Jeffrey Epstein felt a sudden urge to do some long-term stocking up for his private island.

Or perhaps the fact that an FBI investigation was looming suddenly motivated him to destroy evidence.

I think that it is important to note that when authorities ultimately raided his island they didn’t find much of importance.

Thankfully, the latest release of the Epstein files contains more evidence than many of us originally anticipated.

Members of Congress that just had an opportunity to review the unredacted versions of the documents that were just released are telling us that they have discovered at least six men that appear to be guilty of crimes…

Two House members who led the effort to force the Justice Department to release more documents about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said they discovered at least six more suspected accomplices. The department began allowing lawmakers Feb. 9 to review millions of records that remain confidential. Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, and Ro Khanna, D-California, said they found additional suspects among names that had remained blacked out in publicly released records. “What we want is the men who Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to – we want those names published,” Massie told reporters. “In two hours, we found six men whose names have been redacted who are implicated in the way that the files are presented.”

No matter how important they are, any men that were involved in abusing young girls need to go to prison.

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin is claiming that one document that he reviewed actually mentioned a 9-year-old girl…

Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who reviewed the unredacted materials, highlighted the youth of the victims: “You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls. I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous.” Such revelations underscore the depravity at the heart of Epstein’s operation, where minors were groomed and abused under the guise of massages and recruitment. Bipartisan frustration boils over the redactions, which lawmakers argue shield at least six men potentially incriminated in the scandal. Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a key architect of the transparency law alongside California Democrat Ro Khanna, pointed to one redacted figure as “pretty high up in a foreign government.”

It is time for the truth to come out.

The American people deserve nothing less.

And anyone that has been lying to us needs to be held accountable.

Last October, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that he visited Epstein only a single time…

In a New York Post podcast interview in October, Lutnick claimed he visited Epstein’s home in New York City only once, prior to the latter’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a prostitute and soliciting a minor. Lutnick said that he was so put off by “that disgusting person” that he had no contact with him after that. “That’s my story,” Lutnick added, “a one-and-absolutely-done.” That was a lie. According to documents included in the Justice Department’s latest legally mandated release of Epstein files, the largest batch to date, Lutnick regularly communicated with “that disgusting person” for years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. He went into business with him. He even visited Epstein’s notorious island where many crimes allegedly took place.

Lutnick should have known that the truth would eventually come out.

The Epstein files show that Lutnick and Epstein actually had business dealings with one another as late as 2014…

Lutnick previously said that he cut off contact with Epstein after 2005 — years before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to a state-level charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution, which required him to register as a sex offender. But analyses of the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice show Lutnick and Epstein were in communication years later. In December 2012, Epstein invited Lutnick to lunch on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the documents showed. The two men also had business dealings as recently as 2014, CBS News reported.

There is no way that Lutnick can continue serving as Commerce Secretary after this.

He must resign.

Of even greater concern is what the Epstein files tell us about Reid Hoffman…

This integrity contrasts sharply with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder and major Democrat donor. As we previously reported in our coverage of David Sacks’ exposé, Hoffman is mentioned over 2,600 times in the Epstein files. The records show a multiyear relationship, with Hoffman visiting Epstein’s infamous island, New York townhouse, and New Mexico ranch. They conducted deals together and referred to each other as “very good friends.”

There aren’t too many individuals that can boast of achieving the trifecta of visiting Epstein’s home, island and ranch.

So what was taking place during these visits?

Were they discussing football?

Were they going for bike rides?

I think that Reid Hoffman needs to answer some very difficult questions.

And I think that Les Wexner also needs to answer some very difficult questions.

Wexner appears thousands of times in the Epstein files, and for some reason his name had been redacted on one particularly sensitive document…

Rep. Thomas Massie on Monday revealed some of the names of people redacted by the DOJ in relation to torture and child sex trafficking cases, after looking at unredacted versions of the Epstein files at the Justice Department. Appearing on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Massie revealed former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner’s name had been inexplicably redacted, despite him being listed as a co-conspirator and not a victim. Just an hour earlier, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had responded to Massie’s questions on X about redactions of Wexner’s name, explaining, “The document you cite has numerous victim names. We have just unredacted Les Wexner’s name from this document, but his name already appears in the files thousands of times. DOJ is hiding nothing.”

In the early years, it appears that nobody was closer to Epstein than Wexner.

Most people don’t know this, but Epstein’s super creepy home in New York was previously owned by Wexner…

According to The Times, Epstein was an important part of Wexner’s world. Wexner gave Epstein power of attorney, which meant he could hire people, sign checks, buy and sell properties, and borrow money on Wexner’s behalf. Wexner also passed on several of his major assets to Epstein, including his Manhattan mansion, a private plane, and a luxury estate in Ohio, The Times said. The New York mansion, which is believed to be the largest private residence in Manhattan and was recently valued at $77 million by prosecutors, was bought by Wexner through one of his trusts for $13.2 million in 1989. Epstein later moved in after Wexner and his wife, Abigail, moved to Ohio, where L Brands’ headquarters are. A person with knowledge of Wexner’s finances told The Times that Epstein paid $20 million for the property, but there are no publicly filed documents that recorded the transaction.

Why was Wexner so incredibly generous with Epstein?

Nobody has ever been able to explain this.

In many ways, Wexner helped to create Epstein.

So why isn’t Wexner being looked at more closely?

The more I dig into all of this, the more questions I have.

Hopefully we will start to get some more answers during the weeks ahead, but I am sure that those that are actively trying to cover up the truth will continue to do so.

