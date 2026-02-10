They aren’t telling us the truth. The newest release of documents related to the Epstein case has raised a whole bunch of alarming new questions. To me, this scandal is like an onion. The more layers that we peel away, the worse the smell gets. Jeffrey Epstein collected rich and powerful friends like some people collect baseball cards. It appears that Epstein spent most of his time socializing with his rich and powerful friends, and his emails prove that very young girls were often a topic of conversation. But we are supposed to believe that nobody other than Epstein ever abused any of the young girls that were constantly hanging around Epstein’s home.

And since Epstein is dead, he certainly can’t point a finger at anyone.

Interestingly, one of the newly released documents is a draft statement from the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office confirming that Epstein is dead.

The problem is that this draft statement is dated the day before Jeffrey Epstein’s dead body was discovered…

Newly released Epstein files include a draft statement attributed to federal prosecutors that is dated the day before Jeffrey Epstein was found dead. The draft appears among at least 23 documents in the disclosure labeled as statements from the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Uh oh.

Someone has some explaining to do.

I would start with U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

What did Berman know, and more importantly, when did he know it?

This appears to be a smoking gun.

So far, I have not heard any reasonable explanation for why this document is dated August 9th.

And there is another huge question that everyone should be asking right now.

Why was “an orange-colored figure” going up the stairs toward “the locked tier housing Epstein’s cell at about 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019”?…

Justice Department documents show investigators reviewing jail surveillance footage flagged an orange-colored figure moving up a staircase toward the locked tier housing Epstein’s cell at about 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019—hours before his body was discovered the next morning. An observation log described the figure as “possibly an inmate,” while a separate review by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General identified the same image as a corrections officer carrying orange-colored linen or bedding. CBS reported that independent video analysts said the movement was more consistent with an inmate—or someone wearing an orange prison uniform—than a corrections officer. Prison employees told CBS that escorting an inmate at that hour would have been highly unusual.

Did someone arrange for an inmate in an orange prison uniform to enter Epstein’s cell very late on August 9th?

If so, who was that inmate, and did that inmate kill Epstein?

Of course that are many that are entirely convinced that Epstein is still alive, and that includes Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey…

Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick Lady Hervey, who is named in the Epstein files 23 times, said: “I don’t even think Jeffrey Epstein’s dead anymore, to be honest.” When pressed on where he was if he was alive, she said she thought he was in Israel. Epstein’s death and its aftermath have long been sources of fascination with many of the conspiracy theories originating from an anonymous post on 4Chan before Epstein’s death was made public. The anonymous poster claimed to be a prison guard who alleged there was a body switch in which Epstein was smuggled away in a “trip van”.

This whole thing really stinks.

But what stinks even more is that most of Epstein’s rich and powerful friends are being protected.

Yes, there have been a few rich and powerful men in Europe that have suffered consequences for spending time with Epstein…

Former U.K. Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson was fired and could go to prison. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a leadership crisis over the Mandelson appointment, and on Sunday, his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned over having advised Starmer to appoint Mandelson. Senior figures have fallen in Norway, Sweden and Slovakia. And, even before the latest batch of files, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, lost his honors, princely title and taxpayer-funded mansion.

Thanks to the newly released documents, it has become clear that Prince Andrew has been lying to us.

He has always denied being in New York at the time when Virginia Giuffre claimed that he slept with her when she was just 17 years old.

But now a newly released email proves that Prince Andrew did indeed ask to stay at Epstein’s mansion in April 2001…

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in New York on the date that his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claimed he sexually abused her there when she was just 17 years old, the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files show. New email exchanges between the disgraced former prince, who was referred to either as “The Duke” or “The Invisible Man” in the bombshell files, show that he did ask Ghislaine Maxwell if he could stay at Jeffrey Epstein’s £60million Manhattan mansion in April 2001.

Prince Andrew should have told the truth when he still had the opportunity to do so.

There is no way that he is going to be able to explain away this email.

Victims such as Virginia Giuffre have been trying to tell us the truth for many years.

And even though so much new evidence has now emerged, the FBI continues to insist that Epstein never trafficked any young girls to any of his rich and powerful friends…

The FBI has found that late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not run a sex trafficking ring for powerful people, according to a report. During the FBI’s Epstein investigation – which included bank records, emails and proof he abused underage girls – there was little evidence of a sex-trafficking ring, according to the Associated Press. In photos and videos found at Epstein’s homes in New York, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, some included nude images of females, some of whom appeared to be minors. Images of commercial child sex abuse material that Epstein obtained online were also found.

We are talking about gaslighting on an industrial scale.

They are literally hoping that we will not believe our own eyes.

In 2013, Epstein exchanged emails with New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch in which they discussed a “Ukrainian girl” that apparently had “a 10 ass”…

In a 2013 email exchange between New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Epstein, the two men discussed multiple women. In one email, Tisch asked for details about a “Ukrainian Girl” who had lunch with him after meeting at Epstein’s house. He called her a “very sweet girl.” Epstein replied that the woman had “a 10 ass” and is a “character,” adding he would get “all info” on her. Tisch responded that he was “curious to know about” the woman, and asked Epstein if she is a “pro or civilian?” prompting Epstein to reply that he doesn’t “like records of these conversations.”

Will Tisch ever be held accountable?

I doubt it.

In 2016, Epstein exchanged very alarming emails with an individual that has had his or her identity redacted by authorities. One email included an image of a child that was just 10 years old, and another email included an image of a child that was just 11 years old…

With huge swathes of many of the documents redacted and covered in black squares, there has been an increasing demand for transparency – something that has gained even more traction after the latest uncovered message. One of the files contains an email sent to Epstein on September 22, 2016. The sender had been redacted, but the message itself contains just two chilling words: “Age 10”. The email then appears to have an image attached to it, though the photo itself has not been released. People rooting through files also found a similarly eerie message, which is thought to have been from the same sender. Sent just two minutes later, another email with only the words “Age 11” as well as an attached image.

In 2011, Epstein exchanged emails with Hollywood producer Barry Josephson in which a young girl with an “insane rack” was discussed…

Recently released documents uncovered frequent communication between film producer Barry Josephson and the pedophile, with women and money among the topics discussed. These included an email exchange in 2011, where Josephson, 69, told Epstein: ‘I have “the” girl,’ adding, ‘Young, attractive, insane rack.’ Josephson said the woman had been ‘smart, although not a genius, but very efficient, will do anything, and tight lipped period end of story,’ according to the documents released by the Department of Justice last month.

These are just a few examples from the recently released documents that I am able to share.

There are other examples that are so graphic that I do not feel that I am able to share them publicly.

If the FBI and the Justice Department fail to pursue justice in this case, they will lose all of their credibility with the American people.

In fact, there are those that would argue that this has already happened.

The American people desperately want justice to be done.

Unfortunately, it appears that instead of pursuing justice, our top law enforcement agencies are engaged in a massive cover-up instead.

