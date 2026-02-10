Michael Snyder’s Substack

Judith
12h

Guess what!! we are being lied to.

Meira Raine
13h

...did you not know the headquarters of these dark evils that are beyond our comprehensive acceptance, are rooted in the bowels of the abyss? Satan rules this world, the Beast System Is the world system. The horrors of exposure is begun and the only escape of the torment thats coming, is Christ and HIS shed Blood. This is Not our home... Seek the Kingdom of YHWH God while there's still time, His redemption draws nigh... seek Him with All your heart and you will find Him... you will know the Truth, and that Truth will make you eternally free...

Ephesians 6:10-18

10 A final word: Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

11 Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil.

12 For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.

13 Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then after the battle you will still be standing firm.

14 Stand your ground, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness.

15 For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared.

16 In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil.

17 Put on salvation as your helmet, and take the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

18 Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere.

