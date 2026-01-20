The U.S. Mint obviously expects the price of silver to keep rising. When I first learned that the U.S. Mint was selling one ounce silver coins for 169 dollars, I thought that it must be a mistake. So I went to the U.S. Mint’s official website, and sure enough the report that I had heard was accurate. Of course the U.S. Mint always sells their coins at a premium, but this is ridiculous. Are they expecting the price of silver to blow way past the $100 mark in 2026? If so, that will cause enormous imbalances in the global financial system. There have been repeated attempts to suppress the price of silver in recent weeks, but they have all failed. A global scramble for physical silver is underway, and the paper games that were once so effective just aren’t working anymore.

Last week, the U.S. Mint suspended sales of silver coins temporarily so that they could update the prices.

Everyone knew that sizable price hikes were coming, but nobody was prepared for the colossal price increases that were ultimately unveiled…

The Mint temporarily suspended silver sales earlier this week to implement the price changes. Products started coming back online yesterday with the new pricing. The 2024 Uncirculated Silver Eagle that retailed for $91 is now $169. The 2023 version also jumped to $169 from its previous $91 price point.

They are free to charge whatever they want.

And even at these exceedingly elevated prices, many people will gobble these coins up.

But it is still difficult for me to believe what just happened. The following image comes directly from the official website of the U.S. Mint…

I recently described the relentless rise of the price of silver as being “unstoppable”, and on Monday gold and silver both surged to brand new record highs…

Gold and silver prices climbed fresh peaks on Monday, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets on intensifying tensions, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries over the control of Greenland.

As I write this, the price of silver is sitting at $93.52 an ounce.

In Asia, it is selling for even more.

Supplies of physical silver have gotten very tight, and it is used in thousands upon thousands of important high tech products.

In fact, CNBC is telling us that at this point over half of all global silver demand “comes from manufacturing”…

Unlike gold, which is held largely as a store of value or for jewelry, silver is more closely tied to industrial activity. More than half of global silver demand comes from manufacturing, driven by its use in electronics, solar panels and electrification, according to data from the Silver Institute.

Without sufficient supplies of silver, our high tech economy would crash.

So last summer the U.S. officially designated silver to be a “strategic metal”, and that started the wild scramble that we are experiencing now…

Last summer, the U.S. officially declared silver a strategic metal. Since then, silver prices have surged, confirming suspicions that both China and the U.S. are stockpiling heavily. Silver is indispensable for building AI data center infrastructure and electric motors.

And when China decided to implement very strict restrictions on the export of silver, that raised the stakes to an entirely different level…

Earlier this month, China released a list of 44 companies approved to export silver under the new measures in 2026 and 2027. The new rules in 2026 also restrict exports of tungsten and antimony, materials dominated by China’s supply chain and widely used in defense and advanced technologies. While China hasn’t explicitly announced a blanket ban on silver exports, the state-run Securities Times on Tuesday cited an unnamed industry insider, who said the new policy formally elevates the metal from an ordinary commodity to a strategic material, placing its export controls on the same regulatory footing as rare earths.

The U.S., China and everyone else are trying to ensure that they will have sufficient supplies of physical silver in 2026 and beyond.

Those that have been attempting to artificially manipulate the price of silver have no control over that.

No matter what paper games they play, nothing is going to stop the global scramble for physical silver that is currently playing out.

That is wonderful news for silver investors, but those that are holding shorts are in for a world of hurt.

On another note, we are now experiencing the most powerful solar radiation storm to hit the Earth in more than 20 years…

Powerful solar activity released by the sun is heading for Earth and it’s likely to create dazzling auroral displays in unexpected areas Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. It could also disrupt satellite-based communications and GPS accuracy. A solar radiation storm, ranked at a level four out of five on a severity scale, is being tracked by the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center, or SWPC. “An S4 severe solar radiation storm is now in progress – this is the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years,” SWPC shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The last time S4 levels were observed was in October, 2003. Potential effects are mainly limited to space launch, aviation, and satellite operations.”

Originally there was not too much concern about this storm, but it appears that it is quite a bit stronger than they were initially projecting…

Hopefully this storm will not cause too much damage.

But I think that the fact that the giant ball of fire that our planet revolves around has been acting so strangely in recent months should deeply concern all of us.

The behavior of the Sun has been a major topic of mine, and a large enough solar storm would have the potential to absolutely fry our power grids.

Of course most of the population is not interested in such talk.

They just want to hear that everything is okay so that they can go back to enjoying the party.

But signs that the party is ending are all around us, and I believe that the months ahead are going to be filled with all sorts of nasty surprises.

