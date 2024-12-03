Many people seem to have a fundamental misunderstanding regarding where we are in the grand scheme of things. We are not living at a time of endless peace and prosperity. Instead, we are living at a time of war, famine, pestilence and major natural disasters. We really are living in the end times, and the coming year is going to be filled with crisis after crisis. The good news is that you get to be here for it. All of human history has been building up to this particular chapter, and you are one of the lucky ones that is going to get to experience it.

According to the Institute for Economics & Peace, the number of military conflicts that are currently active is the highest that we have seen since World War II…

Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Syria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia… and so on. There are up to 56 active conflicts in the world, the highest number since World War II. Moreover, these carry an increasingly international component, with 92 countries involved in wars outside their borders. These are data from the latest Global Peace Index produced annually by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), a think tank that analyzes everything from military investment and the cost of violence to military laws and deaths in combat in 163 states and territories. “Getting the information is a challenge, but it allows us to compare dynamics. And what we see is a deterioration of peace over the last decade, especially in the last five years,” says Michael Collins, executive director of IEP.

Yes, we really are living at a time of wars and rumors of wars.

In fact, this week there were several more extremely alarming developments. For a detailed analysis, please see an article that I just wrote entitled “World War III Is Heating Up On Several Fronts, But Most Americans Have No Idea”. By this time next year, our world will look far different than it does right now. Leaders all over the globe have developed a really bad case of “war fever”, and we are closer to nuclear war than we have ever been before.

Meanwhile, hunger continues to intensify in many areas of the globe.

If you have plenty of food to eat, you should be quite grateful, because there are tens of millions of starving people that would trade places with you in a second.

In fact, there are tens of millions of people in the nation of Sudan alone that are dealing with severe hunger at this moment…

More than half the people in this nation of 50 million are suffering from severe hunger. Hundreds are estimated to be dying from starvation and hunger-related disease each day.

According to Reuters, every day one woman named Fleg walks two hours each way just to pick a few leaves so that she can fill her stomach with a “barely edible mush”…

So, every day after dawn, Fleg and other emaciated women from the camp make a two-hour trek to a forest to pick leaves off bushes. On a recent outing, several ate the leaves raw, to dull their hunger. Back at the camp, the women cooked the leaves, boiling them in a pot of water sprinkled with tamarind seeds to blunt the bitter taste. For Fleg and the thousands of others in the camp, the barely edible mush is a daily staple. It isn’t enough. Some have starved to death, camp medics say. Fleg’s mother is one of them. “I came here and found nothing to eat,” said Fleg. “There are days when I don’t know if I’m alive or dead.”

This is how people are really living on the other side of the planet.

Hunger is rising all over the world, but most Americans do not care because it has not affected them.

I believe that global hunger will get even worse in 2025, and I am convinced that pestilence will also be a major theme during the upcoming year.

Many of us are keeping a very close eye on the bird flu. It is being reported that the number of confirmed human cases in the state of California this year has now reached 31…

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on November 27 warned residents about a second batch of raw milk on retail shelves that has tested positive for avian flu virus, as official await the results from the latest bulk milk tank testing on the farm in Fresno County that produces the products. In other developments, the CDPH reported two more infections in dairy workers, raising the state’s human cases this year to 31, all but 1 involving exposure to sick cows. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed those 2 new cases, pushing the national total this year to 55.

Will this be the next great public health crisis?

I don’t know.

Scientists are also deeply concerned about outbreaks of the Marburg virus, a new strain of Mpox, and Oropouch…

A warning has been issued to travelers over the spread of three diseases, including the Marburg virus. It’s a close cousin of Ebola that’s been dubbed the “bleeding eye” virus due to one of its symptoms. Marburg, Mpox and Oropouch (commonly called “sloth fever”) are spreading in multiple countries, according to the UK Department of Health’s site, Travel Health Pro. Marburg is a rare but “severe hemorrhagic fever that can cause serious illness and death,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says, adding that there is no treatment or vaccine for it. But, if detected early, supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival, according to the Africa CDC.

I know that a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but what is eventually coming is going to be so much worse than the last pandemic.

We also live at a time when we are getting hammered by major natural disaster after major natural disaster.

In 2023, the number of “billion dollar disasters” in the United States set an all-time record, and we are very close to breaking that record this year…

With the addition of three recent Atlantic hurricanes, the U.S. has experienced 24 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters this year – a near-record number, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). On Thursday, NOAA’s NCEI released its assessment of the global climate, including U.S. weather disasters. Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton and one tornado outbreak were added to this year’s billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, bringing the total to 24 events as of October. According to the NCEI, this year’s billion-dollar weather and climate disasters are second only to last year, which had 27 by this point in the year.

Needless to say, a lot of people out there just want to hear that everything is going to be rainbows and lollipops from now on.

But that isn’t the truth.

The truth is that the times that we are living in are going to be extremely challenging. In my new book entitled “Why”, I explain that God has told us history in advance and that this is extremely powerful evidence for the Christian faith. If you can show someone that God told us very specific things about the times that we are living in centuries in advance, it is going to be very difficult for that individual to ignore the gospel.

So many “experts” are giving us their opinions about what our future will look like.

But if you want to know what our future is going to look like, just read the Book of Revelation.

We are the Book of Revelation generation, and there is no other time in all of human history that I would have rather lived than right now.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

