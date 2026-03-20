Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
18m

I think one outcome might be a number of “Manhattan-type” projects to decentralize fertilizer and oil and helium production. Shame on us for letting one country have such a stranglehold on important industries.

Then again, maybe Russia will end their war and offer their vast resources to the world.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
19m

Energy “Reality" is that the world’s 8 billion are NOT pro-oil, but they are PRO “THE PRODUCTS and TRANSPORTATION FUELS MADE FROM OIL”.

Today, we’re a materialistic society. Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels that get made from fossil fuels that support:

• Hospitals

• Airports

• Militaries

• Medical equipment

• Telecommunications

• Communications systems

• Space programs

• Appliances

• Electronics

• Sanitation systems

• Heating and ventilating

• Transportation - vehicles, rail, ocean, and air

• Construction - roads and buildings

• Nearly Half the World’s Population Relies on Synthetic Fertilizers Made from Fossil Fuels

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