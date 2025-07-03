Michael Snyder’s Substack

The United States Federal Reserve, the issuer of the world’s reserve currency, faces an existential crisis rooted in Triffin’s Paradox, the excesses of finance capitalism, and the structural decay of governance into a "kleptocracy" and a "kakistocracy". As systemic economic contradictions intensify, the possibility of the Fed’s insolvency becomes an alarming reality, raising questions about the sustainability of the existing global financial order.

Triffin’s Paradox and the Structural Weakness of the Dollar: Triffin’s Paradox highlights the fundamental conflict between a country’s domestic monetary policy and its role as issuer of the world’s reserve currency. To maintain global liquidity, the U.S. must run persistent trade deficits, flooding foreign markets with dollars. This necessitates policies—such as low interest rates and debt expansion—that prioritize global financial stability over national economic health. Over time, this weakens the dollar’s purchasing power, fuels inflation, and erodes economic sovereignty. The paradox has driven a shift from an industrial to a financialized economy, where speculation and asset bubbles displace productive investment. Instead of reinvesting trade surpluses into domestic industries, the U.S. economy has relied on debt-fueled consumption and financial engineering, ultimately leading to greater systemic fragility.

Finance Capitalism and the Federal Reserve’s Role in Systemic Instability: Finance capitalism, (the late-stage evolution of capitalist economies), is characterized by profit extraction through financial instruments rather than productive enterprise. The Federal Reserve has been central to this transformation, creating an economic environment where wealth is increasingly concentrated in the hands of financial elites at the expense of the broader economy.

Key mechanisms of finance capitalism include:

1) Endless Liquidity Injections: The Fed’s quantitative easing programs and artificially low interest rates have fueled asset bubbles in stocks, real estate, and bonds, enriching financial institutions while leaving the real economy stagnant.

2) Moral Hazard: By continuously bailing out financial institutions, the Fed has encouraged reckless risk-taking, reinforcing a cycle of speculative excess and economic crises.

3) Devaluation of Labor and Productivity: The prioritization of capital over labor has led to wage stagnation, job offshoring, and a hollowing out of the middle class.

With rising interest rates and mounting debt burdens, the Federal Reserve now faces a potential insolvency crisis. Its balance sheet is increasingly burdened with unrealized losses on long-term assets acquired during previous monetary interventions. As servicing government debt becomes unsustainable, confidence in the Fed’s ability to maintain financial stability may erode, accelerating the decline of the dollar as a global reserve currency.

Kakistocracy, Kleptocracy, and the Collapse of Institutional Competence: The economic decay facilitated by finance capitalism is paralleled by the degradation of governance structures. The United States is increasingly exhibiting characteristics of a kakistocracy—a government run by the least competent and most unscrupulous individuals. Policy decisions, particularly in economic and monetary affairs, reflect profound ignorance of long-term consequences, a phenomenon exacerbated by the Dunning–Kruger effect, in which those least qualified to govern overestimate their capabilities.

Simultaneously, the U.S. government is transforming into a kleptocracy, where political elites and financial oligarchs engage in systematic wealth extraction. Instead of prioritizing national economic resilience, policymakers have facilitated mechanisms of corruption such as:

1) Crony Capitalism: Policies that disproportionately benefit financial elites through deregulation, tax loopholes, and preferential bailouts.

2) Political Insider Trading: Lawmakers leveraging privileged information for personal financial gain.

3) Public-Private Collusion: The revolving door between government and Wall Street ensures that monetary policy serves corporate interests rather than public welfare.

Kleptocratic governance accelerates economic decline by prioritizing short-term enrichment over structural stability, making it nearly impossible to reverse the damage inflicted by finance capitalism and Triffin’s Paradox.

The Looming Endgame: of Currency Collapse and Economic Depression: If current trends persist, the Federal Reserve’s insolvency could trigger a cascade of financial disruptions, including:

1) Loss of Global Reserve Currency Status: As confidence in the dollar erodes, nations may pivot toward alternative currency systems, such as the BRICS initiative, undermining U.S. financial hegemony.

2) Hyperinflation or Deflationary Collapse: The Fed’s inability to stabilize economic conditions could lead to either runaway inflation or a catastrophic contraction of credit and economic activity.

3) Sovereign Debt Crisis: Rising interest rates could render the U.S. government incapable of servicing its debt, forcing austerity measures that further erode social stability.

Conclusion: The interplay of Triffin’s Paradox, finance capitalism, and systemic governance failures has placed the Federal Reserve—(and by extension, the U.S. Government)—on an unsustainable trajectory. The convergence of kakistocracy, kleptocracy, and financial mismanagement suggests that the erosion of institutional competence is not an accident but an inevitable byproduct of a corrupt and failing economic system. Without radical restructuring, the collapse of finance capitalism will likely result in currency devaluation, economic depression, and the end of U.S. financial supremacy on the global stage.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yh8_c5Tjz-l_qbXg7-DzZvVfkQyvwscA75KEBeV2qug/edit?usp=sharing

