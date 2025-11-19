Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie's avatar
Susie
3hEdited

The reason I stopped shopping at Target one year ago was because they had transexual confusing inappropriate clothing and other items in their children's department.

They were pushing that on the children and it was in the news.

Plus the last time I shopped there, all the throw pillows were ugly. No pretty colors.

The little girl's clothing on the racks was dull and ugly, no feminine colors or designs.

It was a depressing trip to Target.

It used to be a pleasant place to shop, but I avoid it now as there are so many other options in my city.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Susie's avatar
Susie
3h

Thank you for the update. I have food in my pantry and other things I need. I'm continuing to learn and share info with my family members.

Some are listening but I have an older brother who has only one weeks' worth of food in the house.

He recently mentioned that he bought some extra canned food and stored it under his bed, so I think he might be okay.

For TWO weeks...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture