All of the other crazy things that have been happening in the world have kind of overshadowed the fact that there has been a lot of very alarming shaking along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” lately. Dozens of volcanoes have been erupting, hundreds of sizable earthquakes have been occurring, and a lot of people that live in the affected areas are really freaking out. Is all of this shaking leading up to some sort of a historic disaster? Only time will tell, but it is being reported that scientists “are concerned about the increasing activity in the Pacific Ring of Fire”…

Nothing can draw attention quite like the thought of imminent doom via volcanic eruption. With nearly 50 volcanic eruptions already recorded this year and more anticipated in the coming months, Geologists are concerned about the increasing activity in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

If you are not familiar with the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, the following is a pretty good summary from National Geographic…

The Ring of Fire is a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity, or earthquakes, around the edges of the Pacific Ocean. Roughly 90 percent of all earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire, and the ring is dotted with 75 percent of all active volcanoes on Earth. The Ring of Fire isn’t quite a circular ring. It is shaped more like a 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) horseshoe. A string of 452 volcanoes stretches from the southern tip of South America, up along the coast of North America, across the Bering Strait, down through Japan, and into New Zealand. Several active and dormant volcanoes in Antarctica, however, “close” the ring.

The entire west coast of the United States and the entire southern coast of Alaska sit directly within the “Ring of Fire”.

And recent shaking on U.S. territory is raising a lot of eyebrows.

Just yesterday, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake prompted a tsunami warning for much of southern Alaska…

Thousands of Americans along Alaska’s coastline raced to higher ground on Wednesday, abandoning their homes after a major earthquake triggered a tsunami warning. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected a 7.3 magnitude at approximately 12:38pm local time (4:30pm ET), centered in the Pacific Ocean just south of the Alaska Peninsula near the Shumagin Islands, southeast of Sand Point. Sirens wailed and emergency alerts lit up phones across the region, warning residents across a vast stretch of southwestern Alaska, from Kennedy Entrance near Homer to Unimak Pass near Unalaska, to evacuate immediately.

Thankfully, a major tsunami was not generated, but it was definitely a really big reminder of the danger that we are facing.

Elsewhere in Alaska, volcanoes that were dormant for a long time have been stirring to life…

Meanwhile, in Alaska, two volcanoes are drawing intense scrutiny. Mount Spurr, dormant since its last eruption in 1992, is now showing increased seismic activity and ground deformation, prompting the USGS to raise its alert level to “Advisory” and warn that an eruption could occur within weeks. Not far away, Great Sitkin Volcano has been slowly oozing lava for years. While the activity is not explosive, its persistence signals a long-term eruption that shouldn’t be ignored. Even Alaska’s Mount Iliamna, long considered sleepy, has stirred with seismic swarms in recent weeks, prompting experts to resume heightened monitoring.

Maybe you don’t care much about Alaska because it is so far away.

But we are seeing increasing seismic activity in the continental United States too.

In fact, Mt. Rainier was just hit by “the largest earthquake swarm ever recorded at the volcano”…

More than 300 earthquakes hit Washington’s Mount Rainier in early July, the largest earthquake swarm ever recorded at the volcano. The swarm, a cluster of earthquakes in the same area in rapid succession, began July 8. Within two days, 334 earthquakes had been identified by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Over the past decade, I don’t know anyone that has written more about Mt. Rainier than I have.

One of these days it will suddenly erupt, and the death toll will be enormous.

Further south, we are being told that an absolutely gigantic underwater volcano off the coast of Oregon could literally erupt at any time…

Heading down the West Coast, seismologists are also monitoring the Axial Seamount, a massive undersea volcano 300 miles off Oregon. It has been attracting attention for months as scientists prepare for an eruption they expect sometime in 2025.

Of course the most heavily populated areas in the U.S. that are located along the Ring of Fire are located in California.

When “the really Big One” finally strikes, the geography of California will be permanently altered and Los Angeles will be destroyed. I don’t know how I can warn any more strongly about this than I already have.

We are currently in a particularly dangerous period, because we know that there tends to be more seismic activity when solar activity is very high, and right now our Sun is behaving in some very strange ways.

On Wednesday, an absolutely colossal explosion of solar plasma carved out a “canyon of fire” on the Sun that was 250,000 miles long…

A massive explosion of solar plasma erupted from the sun on Wednesday, and scientists say this may be just the beginning. NASA satellites caught the dramatic moment when a blazing arc of superheated material burst from the Sun’s northeastern edge, large enough to stretch across 30 Earths. The violent blast carved out a 250,000-mile-long ‘canyon of fire’, with walls of glowing plasma rising more than 12,000 miles high, roughly the height of Earth’s diameter.

That was certainly a very alarming development.

Why isn’t it getting more attention?

It is being reported that the blast was so huge that it actually “twisted and tore the sun’s magnetic field”…

NASA says the blast was so intense it twisted and tore the sun’s magnetic field, leaving behind a glowing trench of charged particles where the explosion ripped through. Similar outbursts from the sun have already wreaked havoc, including a May solar storm that sparked auroras across the US, lighting up skies from California to Alabama and prompting warnings about possible power outages and satellite disruptions.

We need to keep a close eye on the Sun, because it is becoming increasingly unstable.

At the same time, our planet is becoming increasingly unstable.

This story is going to have an apocalyptic ending, but most of you already knew that.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.