John of the West
33m

We don’t need any more confirmations. All anyone needs to know is that we have squandered the wealth created by our ancestors and are trying to live on a maxed out credit cased now. The average person can’t afford the modern lifestyle anymore. Either they cut back and essentially go off the grid or they are going to lose their sanity trying to stay afloat. All the economic news is just the sign of a slow motion collapse. It’s not some theoretical thing down the road, it’s already happening. We are used to the Hollywood idea of boom, off go the lights, but our view of history is compressed by time. To the people living during the collapse of Rome or some other time, it moved slowly like it is for us now. Things aren’t going to get better.

Linda wallack
8m

it was biden, and we continue to reap the un-benefits of those 4 years. Too bad Trump might get blame for the continued rolling of events.

