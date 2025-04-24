Michael Snyder’s Substack

Puddin Tain
“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦”

Uh, no it ****ing is not! Not to Ukraine anyway. How would America respond if Mexico for example had the power to overtake all of Texas and parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma, then some weak idiot like Mr Trump said America should bend over and accept the loss of Texas, but force Mexico to give back the wee bits of Oklahoma and NM? Would America say yes? NEVER. And neither should Ukraine.

I guess we’ll have to wait for a *real* man, or someone resembling one, to become president before an acceptable compromise is made. Mr Trump is not just trying to negotiate with (Russian) terrorists, he’s wining and dining them to completion.

173dVietVet
Does any of your readers understand how the Shi’a Ayatollahs in Iranian leadership believe the world wide Moslem Caliphate will come about ?

You really need to know how nihilistic the Shi’a are !! They believe that a Holy Man, relative of that guy Moe Hammered, crawled into a well somewhere inside of Southern Iraq back in the Seventh century. Nobody knows which well the “Twelfth Imam” is hiding/resting inside of, but they for dang sure know he is still there.

He will climb out if the well when Armageddon happens as the world is being destroyed. He will then unite all Moslems who will then rid the Earth of any non-Moslems (Infidels) and will establish a nirvana of Islam here on the Earth and will rule it forever.

So if these crazies, Shi’a, get their hands on nukes, they will be able to bring on Armageddon much quicker and their Twelfth Imam will arrive so very much sooner.

They do not care how many have to die. The Moslem outlook is that “so what if a bunch of innocent children and old folks and women died”: If they were good Moslems, they get to meet Allah sooner. But if they were bad Moslems, who cares since they get what they deserve !! !!

What you don’t know about Moslems will get you killed……. Study and learn !

