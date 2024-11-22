What is it going to take for people to finally start waking up? Warheads are literally raining out of the sky. The Russians essentially simulated what a nuclear attack on Ukraine’s fourth largest city would look like, and yet most people don’t seem too alarmed. The Russians only used conventional warheads, but they are clearly warning us that next time things could be very different. Meanwhile, we could see a massive escalation in the Middle East at any moment. Jesus specifically warned us that the days just before His return would be a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and if you haven’t figured out that we are living in a time of “wars and rumors of wars” by now, I don’t know what to say.

If we really are living in the end times, war is in our future.

In fact, Revelation 6:8 tells us that war will be one of the primary reasons why one-fourth of the entire global population dies during the seal judgments…

And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

This is coming.

Maybe you don’t think it is coming right away, but if the Bible is true it is coming.

And at this moment we are closer to an apocalyptic global war than we have been since the days of World War II.

Yesterday, a British missile that was fired from Ukrainian territory hit a military base in Russia and wounded a top North Korean general…

A senior North Korean general was wounded in a recent Ukrainian strike in Russia’s Kursk region, Western officials said Thursday. It is the first time Western officials have said that a high-ranking North Korean military officer has become a casualty in the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. More than 10,000 North Korean troops are deployed in Kursk as the Kremlin tries to repel Ukrainian troops who mounted an offensive there in August, U.S. officials have said.

This conflict in Ukraine has evolved into a truly global struggle.

During a speech that he just delivered, the former head of the Ukrainian military boldly declared that World War III started in 2024…

Ukraine’s former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said that the direct involvement of Russia’s autocratic allies in its war on Ukraine means that World War III has started. “I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun,” said Zaluzhny, who is now Ukraine’s envoy to the United Kingdom, during a speech at Ukrainska Pravda’s UP100 award ceremony. “Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let’s be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian ‘Shahedis’ are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame,” said Zaluzhny, adding that North Korean and Chinese weapons are flying into Ukraine.

On the other side, Vladimir Putin is also acknowledging that what is happening in Ukraine is now a “global” war…

On Thursday President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning in the wake of Ukraine launching long-range strikes on Russia’s territory utilizing newly approved US and UK long-range missiles. “Kiev has launched a long-range missile strike against military facilities located within internationally-recognized Russian territory,” began his televised address by saying. He confirmed British-made Storm Shadow missiles and US-made HIMARS were fired targets located in Bryansk and Kursk Regions. He said this action threatens to turn the Ukraine conflict into a global war. “A regional Ukraine conflict instigated by the West has acquired elements of a global one,” Putin spelled out, and noted that these systems cannot be used without the direct operational involvement of Western military specialists.

Putin warned us that bad things would happen if western leaders allowed Ukraine to fire long-range missiles provided by them into his country.

Of course western leaders decided to call his bluff, and then they found out how serious the Russians really are about their red lines.

Following the stunning attack on Dnipro, Putin went on television and admitted to the world that his country had just used a hypersonic ballistic missile to deliver those warheads…

Today Vladimir Putin gave an unscheduled live address to the nation. He claimed that on Nov. 19, six ATACMS missiles — and on Nov. 21, several Storm Shadow missiles — had been used by Ukraine for strikes against targets in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk regions. According to Putin, Russia retaliated on Nov. 21 with a combined strike against a Ukrainian defense industry facility. In addition, “a field test was conducted in combat conditions” for one of Russia’s newest medium-range weapon systems: a nuclear-free hypersonic ballistic missile. “Our engineers named it ‘Oreshnik’ [‘Hazel’],” Putin declared with a smile.

It didn’t have to come to this.

Donald Trump won the election, and Joe Biden and his minions should have allowed him to make the decision about whether or not to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

But instead, it appears that they are trying to make it very difficult for Trump or anyone else to end this war. I really like how Tucker Carlson made this point during a recent interview…

“If you doubt how serious the opposition is to the public, not just to Trump, but to the majority of the country that voted for him, They’re trying to leave him with World War III on the way out,” Carlson urged. Russia is furious about the Biden administration lifting restrictions on use of US developed long range missiles, and Putin has repeatedly stated that such a move would mean NATO countries are at war with Russia. Carlson continued, “I can’t imagine a more desperate or evil thing for Tony Blinken, who I think is desperate and evil, in my view, to do. Leave him with a war?”

Most Americans have no idea how much damage U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has done.

It will be so good to see him leave Washington.

But of course there are lots of other warmongers in D.C., and they will be pushing for the war in Ukraine to continue.

If we stay on the path that we are currently on, it will lead to nuclear war.

At the end of Revelation chapter 6, there appears to be a description of a future nuclear conflict…

12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; 13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind. 14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places. 15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains; 16 And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb: 17 For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?

Have you noticed that very few people like to talk about this particular passage?

But we should be talking about it, because we are steamrolling toward an unthinkable global conflagration right now.

We really are living in the end times.

We really are the Book of Revelation generation.

Bible prophecy is playing out right in front of our eyes, and yet most of the population is still in a very deep state of sleep.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

