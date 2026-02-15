Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
3h

End times are here. Exactly what is predicted in the Bible. No way for it to really be avoided.

Reply
Share
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
3h

War with Iran absolutely MUST be avoided, and I think this big show of force might be Trump's way of avoiding it, and claiming some kind of deal has been reached...Iran's hypersonic missiles can wreak havoc on Israel and also our carriers...And Iran can close the Strait of Hormuz in hours, severely damaging Western economies...

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture