2025 is going to be largely defined by whether there is a major war with Iran or not. If a verifiable deal with Iran can be reached that prevents Iran from producing nuclear weapons, I will applaud the Trump administration for pulling off the diplomatic coup of the century. But if negotiations fail, it is just a matter of time before the bombing of Iran begins, and that would set the stage for all sorts of apocalyptic scenarios. Unfortunately, it appears that negotiations with Iran are now in the process of collapsing. The next round of negotiations that was scheduled for this weekend has been abruptly “postponed” by the Iranians…

A fourth round of talks between the United States and Iran, which had been due to take place in Rome on Saturday, has been postponed and a new date will be set “depending on the U.S. approach”, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday. “U.S. sanctions on Iran during the nuclear talks are not helping the sides to resolve the nuclear dispute through diplomacy,” the official told Reuters.

It isn’t a mystery why the Iranians “postponed” the negotiations.

The day before the Iranians made this announcement, the Trump administration unveiled new oil-related sanctions and warned Iran that there will be “consequences” for continuing to support the Houthis in Yemen…

On Wednesday Washington imposed sanctions on entities it accused of involvement in the illicit trade of Iranian oil and petrochemicals. Separately, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran that it would face consequences for supporting the Houthis, who control northern Yemen and have attacked ships in the Red Sea in what the group says is solidarity with the Palestinians.

If you impose new sanctions on a country that you are negotiating with, you should not be surprised if negotiations break down.

Perhaps the Trump administration has finally come to the conclusion that the Iranians were just using these negotiations to buy time.

Ultimately, there is no way that the Iranians are ever going to stop enriching uranium.

But at least an attempt was made to try to talk the Iranians down from the ledge. I very much agree that was the right thing to do.

Sadly, this crisis has now entered an ominous new chapter. On his account on Truth Social, President Trump just announced that anyone in the world that purchases any amount of Iranian oil will be hit with sanctions themselves…

ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW! Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

This just happened, and it is absolutely huge.

China is a major purchaser of Iranian oil. What will Trump do if the Chinese continue to buy oil from Iran?

Will the Chinese “not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form”?

If Trump really follows through on this, we are about to see some really dramatic changes.

Just imagine what it would do to the global economy if we suddenly cut off all trade with China and all of the other nations that purchase oil from Iran.

I believe that Trump is not bluffing, and that means that things are about to get very “interesting”.

As for the Iranians, their actions indicate that they never expected talks with the U.S. to succeed. It is being reported that Iran has been feverishly “fortifying its underground nuclear complexes”…

The non-profit Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) reported that Iran was fortifying its underground nuclear complexes ahead of this weekend’s third round of nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. Iran insists it will not comply with the administration’s demand for it to suspend all uranium enrichment.

If the Iranians anticipated that they would be signing a deal with Trump, there would be no need to fortify those facilities.

But instead, they have been hastily constructing a brand new “massive security perimeter”…

ISIS said satellite imagery showed Iran building a security perimeter around Mt. Kolang Gaz La, a mountain that sits atop two large underground tunnel complexes linked to the nearby Natanz nuclear facility. The massive security perimeter, which includes road grading and wall panels, isolates a sizable chunk of the mountain to limit access to the tunnel complex entrances. The north side of the new perimeter joins up with the existing barriers around the Natanz facility. ISIS noted the new perimeter was not easy to build, given the mountainous terrain. The wall appears to be supported by a network of trenches that could hold wiring for communications, camera surveillance, and light poles.

Once the bombing of Iran begins, there will be no going back.

The bombing of Iran would be far more intense than the bombing of the Houthis has been, and the bombing of the Houthis has been extremely intense.

Most Americans have no idea that we have literally bombed over 1,000 targets in Yemen since the middle of March…

Washington has been bombing the Houthis intensively since mid-March, hitting more than 1,000 targets. Tehran says the Houthis act independently.

We are bombing the living daylights out of the Houthis.

What we would do to Iran would be much worse.

Let me try to end this article on a positive note.

Since Mike Waltz was quite hawkish toward Iran, some are seeing his departure as a sign that peace with the Iranians may still be possible…

National security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their posts in the Trump White House, according to multiple sources familiar with their departure. President Trump said Thursday he’s nominating Waltz to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as national security adviser, Mr. Trump said. Waltz will need to be confirmed by the Senate for the ambassador role.

Personally, I am not sure if the departure of Waltz had anything to do with Iran.

It is being reported that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles “was so frustrated with Waltz that she has been barely speaking to him”.

If the White House Chief of Staff can’t stand you, normally you aren’t going to last long.

In this case, Waltz is being shipped off to the United Nations.

He never seemed to be a good fit, and we are being told that President Trump regarded him as too hawkish…

A person familiar with the Cabinet’s internal dynamics said Waltz was too hawkish for the war-averse Trump and was seen as not effectively coordinating foreign policy among a variety of agencies, a key role for the national security adviser. “The system isn’t running properly,” under Waltz, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hopefully whoever Trump brings in next will have a cool head.

Because cool heads are definitely needed right now.

For a long time, I have been warning that a major war with Iran is coming.

If that happens in 2025, it will be one of the biggest events in modern history.

